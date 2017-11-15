Business Live: FTSE falters

Commenting on the productivity figures, the ONS's Philip Wales said: "“While productivity grew strongly in the latest period, this follows two quarters of decline.
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
Non-UK nationals in work rises
Productivity outlook is sluggish
Commenting on the productivity figures, the ONS's Philip Wales said: "“While productivity grew strongly in the latest period, this follows two quarters of decline.
“Though the latest quarterly growth rate is the strongest for six years, over the last 12 months productivity has grown by just 0.6%."
He adds: "The medium-term picture continues to be one of productivity growing but at a much slower rate than seen before the financial crisis.”
And now for some good news
Productivity has grown for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2016 according to the ONS.
Output per hour increased by 0.9% between July and September.
It is the highest rate of growth since the second quarter of 2011.
UK employment falls
The ONS said that UK employment fell by 14,000 between July to September to 32.06 million.
Matt Hughes, senior statistician at the ONS, said: "After two years of almost uninterrupted growth, employment has declined slightly on the quarter. However, it remains higher than it was this time last year, and as always we would caution people against reading too much into one quarter’s data.
"Unemployment also fell on the quarter, but there was a rise in the number of people who were neither working nor looking for a job – so-called economically inactive people.”
Wage growth edges higher
Wage growth has edged up to 2.2% for the year to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.
It is ahead of the 2.1% reported in the 12 months to August.
However, it remains below inflation which remained at 3% in October.
BreakingUK unemployment rate holds at 4.3%
UK unemployment fell by 59,000 between July and September to 1.42 million, according to the Office of National Statistics.
The jobless remained at 4.3%.
Analysis: A superjumbo problem
Today business presenter Dominic O'Connell writes:
Airbus's celebration of Indigo's massive order for the A320 NEO - which at $49.5bn is its biggest ever single deal - will be muted.
The Dubai show has shown up the sharply contrasting fortunes at each end of the European plane maker's product range.
Its smallest plane, the A320, is selling like hot cakes. It can't make them fast enough.
The largest plane, the superjumbo A380, can't find a buyer. Airbus can't make them slowly enough.
Read more here.
Airbus deal builds 'prestige'
BBC Business Live
While Airbus might have been disappointed that it did not receive a new order for its A380 jumbo jet, BBC business correspondent Theo Leggett points out that the French aircraft manufacturer is not in dire straits.
"What is interesting is that Airbus already has a really big backlog of orders. It didn't necessarily need new orders in the can, except for reasons of prestige," he told BBC Business Live.
"We'll have to wait and see whether the size of its back order book, which is over 6,000, causes it any problems in the future."
Airbus seals order with US firm Indigo
Airbus has struck its biggest single deal with an order for 430 aircraft worth $49.5bn at list prices from a US owner of a string of budget airlines.
Indigo Partners, whose airlines include Europe's Wizz Air and Volaris in Mexico, is buying Airbus's medium-range A320neo family of aircraft.
The order on the penultimate day of the Dubai Airshow comes after what could have been a difficult week for Airbus.
On Sunday, Emirates appeared to snub Airbus over an A380 superjumbo deal.
Details of the Airbus mega deal
More on that mega $49.5bn order for Airbus planes.
Indigo Partners has stakes in European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, American budget airline Frontier Airlines, Mexican low-cost airline Volaris and Chile's JetSmart.
The deal comprises of 273 Airbus A320neo aircraft, as well as 157 Airbus A321neos.
Of these, 146 aircraft are for Wizz Air, 134 will go to Frontier Airlines, 80 are earmarked for Volaris and 70 are for JetSmart.
Airbus's chief operating officer John Leahy has this to say...
London markets extend falls
The FTSE 100 is now trading 29.32 points lower at 7,385.10.
Private equity firm 3i is leading the fallers, with its share price down 1.9% at 911.5p.
Precious metals miner Fresnillo is the biggest riser, up 3.35% at £13.26.
On the FTSE 250, TalkTalk's share price has plunged by 13.40% to 164.1p following a profit warning. The telecoms group said its full-year profit will now come in towards the lower end of its targets as it looks to "step up investment" during the second half of the year.
Shares in Card Factory jumped 2.7% to 286.3p after posting an upbeat trading statement.
Overall, the FTSE 250 is down 107.86 points at 19,738.74.
HSBC settles tax investigation
Why is UK productivity lagging behind Europe?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is due to release latest productivity figures at 9.30am.
Economists have warned that the UK's productivity continues to lag behind its major trading partners such as the US, France and Germany.
The government has started a new productivity leadership group, with the job of working out how to make Britain more productive.
"In the last few years, we've been able to measure firm-level productivity, so the productivity of each and every business, as opposed to just sectors or countries," Tony Danker, chief executive of productivity leadership group tells the BBC's Today programme.
"If you compare British productivity against other G7 countries, we have this amazing disparity between the best and the rest in Britain. Nobody quite understands why that's happening.
"British management practices clearly need to improve."
Airbus shares rise
Airbus shares have jumped 3.81% in early trading after announcing its major order with airline investor Indigo Partners.
Commenting on the deal, Indigo co-founder Bill Franke, said: "This significant commitment for 430 additional jets underscores our optimistic view of the growth potential of our family of low-cost airlines, as well as our confidence in the A320neo family as a platform for that growth."
London stock markets open lower
The FTSE 100 has opened 25.27 points lower at 7,389.15.
The FTSE 250 also began trading in the red, down 17.22 points at 19,829.38.
Asia stocks close down
Japan's Nikkei index closed down 351.69 points, or 1.57% lower, at 22,028.32 as investors opted to take profit after recent market gains.
Toshihiko Matsuno, chief strategist at SMBC Friend Securities, said: "Investor sentiment has weakened after the recent fast-paced rises."
He added: "The market needs a bit of correction, it's time for profit taking."
The Hong Kong Hang Seng finished down 261.23 points lower at 28,890.89.
Airbus lands record $49.5bn plane order
Airbus has clinched a record $49.5bn plane order from US investment firm Indigo Partners for 430 Airbus A320neo-family jets.
Indigo's co-founder Bill Franke signed a preliminary deal with Airbus at the Dubai Airshow.
Reuters says that it is one of the industry's biggest deals by volume and the most planes ever sold by Airbus in one batch.
Indigo Partners has stakes in US-based Frontier Airlines, Mexico's Volaris, Chilean carrier JetSmart and Hungary's Wizz.
Airbus said the deal would be finalised before the end of this year.
Nintendo Switch revitalises Game Digital
Video game retailer Game Digital has announced a pre-tax loss of £10m for the 12 months to 29 July after what it called a "challenging" first half.
The loss compares to a £1.1m profit in the previous 12 months, while group sales fell by 2.4% to £891m.
The company said there was a weaker line-up of new games in the first six months of the year. However, the new Nintendo Switch console revitalised demand globally.
It said: "Consumer demand is expected to remain strong for both the Nintendo Switch console as well as new and upcoming titles for the console. Sales of both the console and key software titles will remain dependent on stock availability.
"We are also seeing meaningful upside in the whole PlayStation 4 category as the price for the console migrates downwards and the quality of releases continually improves."
Airbus expected to announce major deal
Airbus is set to announce the sale of 430 of its medium-range A320 planes to Indigo Partners, a US investment firm, in a deal worth $40bn, according to Reuters.
The deal is expected to be revealed at the Dubai Airshow.
TalkTalk falls into the red
TalkTalk has fallen into the red during the six months to 30 September.
The telecoms group reported a pre-tax loss of £75m compared to a £30m profit last year.
Revenue also fell to £856m from £902m in the first half of last year.
However, TalkTalk says that it has seen double-digit growth in its retail and wholesale businesses and a continued reduction in customer churn to 1.3%.
Chief executive Tristia Harrison, said: "When we simplified and reset the business in May we said our priorities were growth, cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in that order.
"The first half performance shows we are delivering on that plan."
Resurgent Angel Delight lifts Premier Foods sales
Premier Foods has reported a 1.5% rise in the six months to 30 September after a stronger performance in the second quarter.
Sales rose to £353.3m and it trimmed pre-tax losses to £1.2m compared to £8.7m in the comparable period.
Ready-to-eat food proved popular in the first half. Its Batchelors brand saw sales growth of 7.8%, helped by its new Super Noodles Pot.
While Angel Delight, which Premier Foods said is one of its "smaller and historically less heavily invested brands" reported a 30% jump in sales thanks to its new ready-to-eat pots.
Transitional deal
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Last night, Brexit Secretary David Davis told 700 investors, financiers and regulators at a conference that Britain would agree a transition deal with the EU by January 2018 at the latest that would enable employees to move freely across Europe, according to the Financial Times.
"What we're hearing is that with most companies, we're now approaching the time in which they have to take decisions about locations," Sonja Laud, head of equities at Fidelity International tells the BBC Today programme.
"There's implications for employees, there's decisions to be taken about the business model, about balance sheets, about money. There's a lot of things at stake so obviously they can't wait until March 2019.
"It is the passporting of services that is probably the least understood of the for principles of the Eurozone - I think the problem here is that it is a grey zone and it will affect lawyers, consultants - the whole City is literally impacted by the passporting row."
Watch: Face ID iPhone X 'hack' demoed live
A Vietnamese cyber-security firm has shown the BBC how a mask can be used to unlock Apple's new iPhone X.
The demo took place about a week after Bkav first claimed to have undermined the handset's security.
But other experts have cast doubt on what the "hack" amounts to.
Homes for sale for £1
BBC Radio 5 live
Struggling to get on the housing ladder? Got a spare quid in your pocket?
Then has Stoke City Council got a deal for you.
It is embarking on its second scheme to sell off derelict housing after selling off property for £1 a throw three years ago.
A spokesman for the council tells Wake Up to Money that people have to go live, work or have family ties to Stoke in order to be eligible.
They also have to have a stable income.
What's the catch? Well, people have to pay back a deferred payment loan to the council after it renovates the property.
However, Carol and Tommy McMillan, who bought a home in the first scheme, say their lives have changed for the better - they are now a two car family, they are going on holiday - Carol McMillan, says: "Don't think about it, just do it."
Foxconn profits tumble
Foxconn, the company that puts together many of Apple's products, has announced a 39% fall in third quarter profits.
Reports suggest that production bottlenecks in the manufacture of Apple's new iPhone X was behind the decline in income.
Daiwa analyst Kylie Huang, said: "I think in the fourth quarter we expect to see a recovery because utilisation will get better given the iPhone ramp-up.
"So November/December should be better but still will be impacted overall in the fourth quarter."
Airbus's conundrum
'Chicken and egg' problem
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
This week there's been a big showdown at the Dubai Airshow between rival aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, over Emirates, a key customer.
Emirates, traditionally one of Airbus' biggest customers, surprised the industry by cancelling an order for the A380 and instead giving Boeing a $15bn (£11.3bn) order for 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
"Airbus hasn't sold enough [A380] aeroplanes to other customers - it's very much reliant on Emirates. Almost all the planes delivered this year bar three were built for Emirates," Max Kingsley-Jones, executive director for content at FlightGlobal tells the BBC's Today programme.
"The guys running the airline want assurances from Airbus that they aren't going to be the only show in town for them.
"If Emirates doesn't buy the aeroplane, then it's harder for Airbus to sell to other customers. It's a chicken and egg situation - Emirates has nowhere else to go for such a big aeroplane, and it's got a hundred of them already in service, so it wants Airbus to keep the faith."
Hurdles remain for Tesco
BBC Radio 5 live
Tesco may have been given the nod by the Competition and Markets Authority for its £3.7bn takeover of Booker, but that doesn't mean it is plain sailing from now on.
The companies have to get the backing of their shareholders and Sonja Laud, head of equity at Fidelity International, tells Wake Up to Money: "It might well turn out that this is the hardest hurdle to clear in the Tesco takeover."
She says that there were "raised eyebrows" over the fact that the CMA had not asked Tesco to make any concessions such as selling stores in order for the deal to go ahead.
Ms Laud also points out that there were some concerns about the price Tesco is offering for Booker as well as the supermarket group's management's strategy of expansion instead of "getting their own house in order" in the UK.
Japan extends winning streak on GDP
Japan's economy has expanded for seven quarters in a row in the longest period of growth in more than a decade.
Output grew by 0.3% in the third quarter. It follows more than four years of economic stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Exports and stronger global demand for Japanese products has driven GDP which helped offset a dip in consumer spending at home.
However, growth slowed from the previous quarter when GDP increased by 0.6%.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live.
Wednesday's big focus is the UK employment data which is due out at 9.30am.
Of particular interest will be the wage growth figures, especially after the Office for National Statistics said that inflation remained at 3% in October.
Will pay keep up?
In a busy week for results from the property sector, Great Portland Estates and Helical Bar will announce their latest interims.
While Premier Foods, owner of brands including Mr Kipling - he of the exceedingly good cakes - will update the market on its numbers for the first six months of its financial year.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Contact us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk