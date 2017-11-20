Business Live: Monday 20 November

What happens to promotional stock that's left over when a promotion ends?
Driverless cars by 2021?
BBC technology correspondent tweets
To Wednesday's Budget, now and driverless cars could be on UK roads within four years under government plans to invest in the sector.
Chancellor Philip Hammond told the BBC the objective was to have "fully driverless cars" without a safety attendant on board in use by 2021.
"Some would say that's a bold move, but we have to embrace these technologies if we want the UK to lead the next industrial revolution," he said.
However, the chancellor admitted he had yet to use a driverless car himself. Read more here
The European Union will decide later where two major London-based EU agencies will be relocated as a result of the UK's decision to leave the bloc, reports BBC World Service.
Nineteen of the 27 member states have applied to be the new home of the European Medicines Agency while eight have bid to house the European Banking Authority. Both are currently based in Canary Wharf (above).
The lobbying to acquire the agencies, the first spoils of Brexit, is fiercely competitive as they bring with them prestige and wider employment prospects for the successful cities.
Alibaba takes $2.9bn stake in hypermarket group
Chinese online giant Alibaba has taken a $2.9bn stake in one of China's largest bricks-and-mortar grocery retailers.
Alibaba's purchase will give it a 36% stake in Sun Art, which currently operates 446 hypermarkets in 29 provinces in China.
Analysts say the purchase is motivated by a desire to gain market share in grocery retailing, where online retailers have struggled to gain a foothold.
Hong Kong-listed Sunart stocks opened more than 6% higher before falling to nearly 2% below Friday's closing price.
Shares in the Japanese industrial giant, Toshiba, have fallen by nearly 5%, after the company announced a plan to help it retain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reports BBC World Service.
On Sunday, Toshiba said it would raise more than $5bn (£3.8bn) by issuing new shares to plug a hole in its balance sheet, left by its bankrupt US nuclear subsidiary.
Tokyo Stock Exchange rules require any company with a negative net worth for two consecutive years to be de-listed. The share sale is a short-term fix to prevent this happening, while a much bigger deal goes through.
Supermarket watchdog calls for co-operation
What happens to promotional stock that's left over when a promotion ends?
Many suppliers say the supermarkets sell it full price which potentially leaves the suppliers out of pocket.
The issue is being looked into by the Groceries Code Adjudicator who regulates the relationship between the big supermarkets and the suppliers.
Christine Tacon told Wake up to Money suppliers are supposed to be compensated if there are errors where retailers have over-ordered or under-ordered and the supplier is left with too much stock or too little.
The idea is to prevent supermarkets over-ordering at promotional prices and selling later at full price - so for example they order 1,000 items of a product, but only sell 400.
"I want the retailers to be there to work with the suppliers to decide what to do with the extra 600," she said.
Driverless cars by 2021?
To Wednesday's Budget, now and driverless cars could be on UK roads within four years under government plans to invest in the sector.
Chancellor Philip Hammond told the BBC the objective was to have "fully driverless cars" without a safety attendant on board in use by 2021.
"Some would say that's a bold move, but we have to embrace these technologies if we want the UK to lead the next industrial revolution," he said.
However, the chancellor admitted he had yet to use a driverless car himself. Read more here
EU to decide on agency locations
The European Union will decide later where two major London-based EU agencies will be relocated as a result of the UK's decision to leave the bloc, reports BBC World Service.
Nineteen of the 27 member states have applied to be the new home of the European Medicines Agency while eight have bid to house the European Banking Authority. Both are currently based in Canary Wharf (above).
The lobbying to acquire the agencies, the first spoils of Brexit, is fiercely competitive as they bring with them prestige and wider employment prospects for the successful cities.
Alibaba takes $2.9bn stake in hypermarket group
Chinese online giant Alibaba has taken a $2.9bn stake in one of China's largest bricks-and-mortar grocery retailers.
Alibaba's purchase will give it a 36% stake in Sun Art, which currently operates 446 hypermarkets in 29 provinces in China.
Analysts say the purchase is motivated by a desire to gain market share in grocery retailing, where online retailers have struggled to gain a foothold.
Hong Kong-listed Sunart stocks opened more than 6% higher before falling to nearly 2% below Friday's closing price.
Toshiba shares dive
Shares in the Japanese industrial giant, Toshiba, have fallen by nearly 5%, after the company announced a plan to help it retain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reports BBC World Service.
On Sunday, Toshiba said it would raise more than $5bn (£3.8bn) by issuing new shares to plug a hole in its balance sheet, left by its bankrupt US nuclear subsidiary.
Tokyo Stock Exchange rules require any company with a negative net worth for two consecutive years to be de-listed. The share sale is a short-term fix to prevent this happening, while a much bigger deal goes through.
