Business Live: Tuesday 2 January
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/dollar, Pound/euro, US markets, Oil price
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
- Rail fare prices rise by 3.4% on average
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/dollar, Pound/euro, US markets, Oil price
Live Reporting
By Lucy Hooker and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Richard Cousins had 'great humanity'
The group chairman of Compass, Paul Walsh, has been paying tribute to Richard Cousins, the firm's chief executive who was killed in seaplane crash in Australia on New Year's Eve.
"The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them," Mr Walsh said in a statement.
"It has been a great privilege to know Richard personally and to work with him for the last few years.
"Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a non-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Brtain's leading companies."
The company, the world's largest catering firm, has announced that Dominic Blakemore, who had been due to take over as chief executive in April will step in to the role now.
How do UK rail fares compare?
The Times this morning says: "Research shows that regular travelers will spend as much as 13% of their salary travelling to work by train in Britain from today. This compares with between 2.5% and 5% of workers’ salaries in countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain."
London Bridge renovations complete
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Good news for some commuters at least: Network Rail says that today it has finally completed renovations on London Bridge train station.
The redevelopment, which cost £6.5bn and was named the "greatest infrastructure project in London" by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), started in early 2014.
"We've completely rebuilt the station so in future it can handle 95 million people," said Network Rail's chief executive Mark Carne.
London Bridge will now have 15 new extra-long platforms capable of serving up to 18 trains an hour.
Rail investment 'coming to fruition'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Network Rail's chief executive Mark Carne has been on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
He would not be drawn on the rise in rail fares, but he has promised some relief to commuters, claiming that many of the redevelopment works on various train lines will be completed this year.
"I think the service is just going to dramatically improve in the coming year," he said.
"In the next 12 months, we're going to see the Thameslink programme, the Great Western electrification, the Great North rail project, Edinburgh-Glasgow electrification and many other projects all come to fruition.
"I know it's been very difficult for commuters and in particular today it will seem very difficult for them, but they're going to see a huge change in Britain's railways in the coming few months."
Singapore commuters see train fares fall
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
While commuters protest in London at higher rail fares, many here in Singapore got a pleasant surprise on their journey into work today.
Passengers across the country's rail network have seen prices fall by up to 50 cents (28p) per journey if they start their trip before 7.45am. The policy is designed to encourage more travel in pre-peak time and reduce crowding.
Expectations of the public transport network are pretty high here. The sort of delays which in London would barely raise an eyebrow from resigned commuters, can make front page headlines.
Protests planned over fare price rises
Protests are planned today at some forty train stations over rail ticket price rises, which have gone up by an average of 3.4% across the UK.
This is the biggest increase to fares since 2013, as many commuters see their season tickets go up by over £100.
Campaigners say many people are "being priced out of getting to work", with British rail fares among "the most expensive in Europe".
The Department for Transport says price rises are capped in line with inflation.
Read more here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the first business day of 2018.
Lucy Hooker and Mary-Ann Russon are here to take you through this morning's events.
Already this morning commuters are gathering at stations across the UK - not just to get to work - but to protest at fare price rises that apply from today. London tube prices are also going up.
Let us know this morning if you're finding the rise in the cost of your commute a blow to your finances. How much is your journey to work going up by and are there any alternatives or will you just have to take it in your stride?
Bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk