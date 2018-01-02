Business Live: Tuesday 2 January

Getty Images

The group chairman of Compass, Paul Walsh, has been paying tribute to Richard Cousins, the firm's chief executive who was killed in seaplane crash in Australia on New Year's Eve.

"The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them," Mr Walsh said in a statement.

"It has been a great privilege to know Richard personally and to work with him for the last few years.

"Richard was known and respected for his great humanity and a non-nonsense style that transformed Compass into one of Brtain's leading companies."

The company, the world's largest catering firm, has announced that Dominic Blakemore, who had been due to take over as chief executive in April will step in to the role now.