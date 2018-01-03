Business Live: Wednesday 3 January

The Financial Times and The Guardian report that the UK is looking at joining the Transpacific Trade Partnership post-Brexit. Apparently informal talks have taken place, even though the UK isn't geographically an obvious participant.
The Telegraph takes a look at the new Mifid 2 rules coming into force today, "the biggest shake up since Margaret Thatcher's Big Bang". But the paper says even though staff raced to prepare for this over Christmas it doesn't mean the work is over.
The Times' business section reports that EDF believes it can build a second nuclear power station after Hinckley Point C for £5bn less than the Somerset plant.
Renewables overtake fossil fuels
In 2017 the UK generated more electricity from nuclear plus renewable (low carbon) sources than fossil fuels according to climate and energy researchers at Carbon Brief.
The US has blocked the $1.2bn (£880m) sale of money transfer firm Moneygram to China's Ant Financial.
It is the highest profile Chinese deal to be rejected by Washington since Donald Trump came to power.
Moneybookers says the "geopolitical environment has changed considerably" since the takeover was announced last year.
Ant Financial, is the digital payments arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. So this will be a huge blow to Alibaba billionaire executive chairman Jack Ma (above), who saw the US as a great expansion opportunity.
Lucy Hooker and Mary-Ann Russon here to take you through today's business news as it happens.
The US has blocked the sale of money transfer firm Moneygram to Alibaba and Weight Watchers shares were beefed up after it signed DJ Khaled as an social media ambassador.
Also coming up, trading figures for the Christmas quarter from fashion chain Next, new rules for banks - Mifid II - come into force - designed to give greater protection to investors, and what songs did we listen to in 2017?
Live Reporting
By Lucy Hooker and Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
In the papers
In this morning's newspapers...
The Financial Times and The Guardian report that the UK is looking at joining the Transpacific Trade Partnership post-Brexit. Apparently informal talks have taken place, even though the UK isn't geographically an obvious participant.
The Telegraph takes a look at the new Mifid 2 rules coming into force today, "the biggest shake up since Margaret Thatcher's Big Bang". But the paper says even though staff raced to prepare for this over Christmas it doesn't mean the work is over.
The Times' business section reports that EDF believes it can build a second nuclear power station after Hinckley Point C for £5bn less than the Somerset plant.
Renewables overtake fossil fuels
In 2017 the UK generated more electricity from nuclear plus renewable (low carbon) sources than fossil fuels according to climate and energy researchers at Carbon Brief.
Moneybookers sale to China torpedoed
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
The US has blocked the $1.2bn (£880m) sale of money transfer firm Moneygram to China's Ant Financial.
It is the highest profile Chinese deal to be rejected by Washington since Donald Trump came to power.
Moneybookers says the "geopolitical environment has changed considerably" since the takeover was announced last year.
Ant Financial, is the digital payments arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. So this will be a huge blow to Alibaba billionaire executive chairman Jack Ma (above), who saw the US as a great expansion opportunity.
Read more on this story here.
Good morning
Lucy Hooker and Mary-Ann Russon here to take you through today's business news as it happens.
The US has blocked the sale of money transfer firm Moneygram to Alibaba and Weight Watchers shares were beefed up after it signed DJ Khaled as an social media ambassador.
Also coming up, trading figures for the Christmas quarter from fashion chain Next, new rules for banks - Mifid II - come into force - designed to give greater protection to investors, and what songs did we listen to in 2017?