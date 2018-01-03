Business Live: Wednesday 3 January

BBC

In this morning's newspapers...

The Financial Times and The Guardian report that the UK is looking at joining the Transpacific Trade Partnership post-Brexit. Apparently informal talks have taken place, even though the UK isn't geographically an obvious participant.

The Telegraph takes a look at the new Mifid 2 rules coming into force today, "the biggest shake up since Margaret Thatcher's Big Bang". But the paper says even though staff raced to prepare for this over Christmas it doesn't mean the work is over.

The Times' business section reports that EDF believes it can build a second nuclear power station after Hinckley Point C for £5bn less than the Somerset plant.