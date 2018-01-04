Business Live: Thursday 4 January

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Tom Espiner and Mary-Ann Russon

All times stated are UK

When the chips are down...

A computer chip
Getty Images

Expect lots of security updates on your desktop computers and laptops in the coming hours and days.

Tech firms are rushing to push out fixes for what have been described as "serious flaws" in the microchips used to power hundreds of millions of devices all across the world.

Theoretically, the bugs that could allow hackers to steal personal data from computer systems.

But at the moment the risk seems theoretical with no evidence that problems have been exploited.

You can read the latest here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top