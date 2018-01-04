Business Live: Thursday 4 January

Getty Images

Expect lots of security updates on your desktop computers and laptops in the coming hours and days.

Tech firms are rushing to push out fixes for what have been described as "serious flaws" in the microchips used to power hundreds of millions of devices all across the world.

Theoretically, the bugs that could allow hackers to steal personal data from computer systems.

But at the moment the risk seems theoretical with no evidence that problems have been exploited.

