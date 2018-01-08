Business Live: Monday 8 January

Rowan Crozier is chief executive of Brandauer, a company which stamps metal products.
It exports between 4 and 5 million parts a week to China and half a billion parts to the US every year.
Their significant competition is from Germany.
"There is uncertainty out there all around Brexit and what might happen," he said.
However, his company invested a million pounds last year and intends to raise that by 50% in 2018.
2018 looks bright for manufacturing
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
"It looks like 2018 could be another good year for UK manufacturers," says Lee Hopley, chief economist at the body that represents manufacturers, the EEF.
She says the recovering global economy has been helping.
However she says there are "more risks than opportunities", in particular related to Brexit. But she also points out that manufacturers faces cybersecurity threats.
Manufacturers in 'upbeat mood'
Businesses are more optimistic about the global economic outlook, with hiring
intentions returning to near record highs, a survey show.
The EEF said manufacturers believe a growing global economy will sustain new
orders in the coming months, although many expected a deterioration in the UK.
Chief executive Stephen Phipson said: "Manufacturers left 2017 in an upbeat
mood and are set to outpace the rest of the economy again this year as the
growth in global trade continues to gain momentum.
"That is not to say everything in the 2018 garden is rosy, however, as there
are plenty of factors that could puncture this positive picture. Chief amongst these is Brexit which has put the investment outlook on a knife
edge."
Aspall: keep calm and carry on
BBC Radio 5 live
Aspall, the family cider brand founded in Suffolk in 1728, has been sold to the US beer giant Molson Coors, which owns brands including Carling and Miller.
Traditionalists may be crying into their pints, but Gabe Cook, consultant and cider expert, thinks the new owners could be good for the Aspall brand.
He tells Wake up to Money that Moslon has a good track record when taking over brands, citing its purchase of Cornwall brewer Sharp's.
"If Molson are wise they will leave well alone and let the family keep on with what they are doing," he says.
Good morning and welcome to the first business livepage of the week. Stay with us for all today's business news, including Halifax house price data and consumer spending figures from Visa - which accounts for £1 in every £3 spent on cards in the UK. There are also trading figures from Jaguar Land Rover and Easyjet.
Live Reporting
By Russell Hotten and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to the first business livepage of the week. Stay with us for all today's business news, including Halifax house price data and consumer spending figures from Visa - which accounts for £1 in every £3 spent on cards in the UK. There are also trading figures from Jaguar Land Rover and Easyjet.