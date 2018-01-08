Business Live: Monday 8 January

Rowan Crozier is chief executive of Brandauer, a company which stamps metal products.

It exports between 4 and 5 million parts a week to China and half a billion parts to the US every year.

Their significant competition is from Germany.

"There is uncertainty out there all around Brexit and what might happen," he said.

However, his company invested a million pounds last year and intends to raise that by 50% in 2018.