Business Live: Wednesday 10 January

World Bank concerned about highly priced stocks and bonds
The current upswing in global growth will fade says Franziska Ohnsorge, the chief economist at the World Bank, and there is a danger that it will fall back to something "much lower to what we have got used to".
The current state of the financial markets is a big risk to the global economy, she says. Asset prices are "very highly valued", particularly stock markets in advanced economies and bond markets across the world.
The price-to-earnings ratio (one relative measure of share price value) of the US stock market has only been higher twice, in 2000 just before the dot-com bubble burst or 1929 before the Great Depression.
There is a risk of a "sharp correction" which could raise borrowing costs around the world, Ms Ohnsorge says.
New plastic charge in the bag?
The 5p charge for plastic bags in large shops in England is set to be extended to cover nearly all carrier bags, as part of new plans for the environment.
Since being introduced in England in October 2015 the 5p charge has cut plastic bag use by nearly 90%.
However, shops with fewer than 250 employees are currently exempt from the charge, as are airport shops and outlets on trains, planes or ships. Read the full story here
'Judgement Day' for Carillion
"It is in quite serious trouble. I would call today Judgement Day," says David Madden an analyst at CMC Markets about Carillion, the troubled building services firm.
It is expected to reveal a new business plan in an attempt to recover from a shocking few months. Carillion is a major supplier to the government and is one of the companies building the High Speed 2 rail line.
The company has a "tremendous amount of work" in the pipeline says Mr Madden, but has a "serious" cashflow problem.
Carillion meets its creditors later today.
Why is Carillion in trouble?
The UK's second biggest construction company Carillion's shares dropped by 90% last year after a series of profits warnings.Analysts reckon it's got £1.5bn of debt.
Later today the firm's due to announce a plan which it hopes will save it from collapse.e
Alastair Stewart construction and property analyst at Stockdale Securities was on Wake up to Money.
He was asked how Carillion got itself into trouble.
He said it wasn't just that it bid too low on contracts, also it had too much debt for a contractor.
Also, he said management "seemed driven into making acquisitions", merging with Wimpey, Mowlem and Alfred McAlpine - essentially buying turnover.
Sweet Home Alabama?
Japanese auto giants Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama to build their new $1.6bn (£1.2bn) US factory, according to several reports.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Today Programme
Today Programme
BBC Radio 5 live
Mind the skills gap
BBC Radio 5 live
The British Chambers of Commerce says the shortage of skilled workers is reaching "critical levels", with huge numbers of firms finding it difficult to recruit suitably qualified staff..
Toby Parkins, director of software development with Headforwards, a software development company in Cornwall was on Wake up to Money.
He said it was becoming increasingly difficult to recruit people from the EU.
Asked why companies didn't train their own staff, he pointed out that every IT company had a continual training programme in order to keep up.
However, he said it takes up to 10 years to get somebody to a point where they're "really effective". Even if people were taken on today, it would be quite a few years before they're productive.
It was "hugely costly" to train people up - so firms are looking for people who have some skills already, he added.
Good morning
Welcome to the midweek Business Live.
It's been a week of retail trading updates - and today Sainsbury's is due to reveal how it did over Christmas, along with its quarterly results.
We'll also get an insight into how clothing chains are doing when SuperGroup - owner of the SuperDry brand - and Ted Baker publish their festive updates.
So do stay with us for that and all the latest business news as it breaks.