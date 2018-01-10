Business Live: Wednesday 10 January

Getty Images

The current upswing in global growth will fade says Franziska Ohnsorge, the chief economist at the World Bank, and there is a danger that it will fall back to something "much lower to what we have got used to".

The current state of the financial markets is a big risk to the global economy, she says. Asset prices are "very highly valued", particularly stock markets in advanced economies and bond markets across the world.

The price-to-earnings ratio (one relative measure of share price value) of the US stock market has only been higher twice, in 2000 just before the dot-com bubble burst or 1929 before the Great Depression.

There is a risk of a "sharp correction" which could raise borrowing costs around the world, Ms Ohnsorge says.