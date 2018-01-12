Business Live: Friday 12 January

Getty Images

The Chinese government remains upset with Marriott International after the hotel giant listed Tibet and Taiwan as separate countries in a survey emailed to customers.

Shanghai authorities have shut down the hotel’s official Chinese website for a week, and for a short period blocked its app.

The hotel giant has apologised repeatedly for the survey’s mistake – and has said it does not support separatist movements in China.

Beijing considers self-ruling Taiwan to be a breakaway province and Tibet is governed as an autonomous region.

Hong Kong and Macau, which were also listed on the Mandarin-language survey as separate countries, are both special administrative regions of China.

China is usually quick to respond to any actions or statements it deems supportive of separatist movements - especially related to Tibet and Taiwan.

Unfortunately, the hotel further upset authorities and Chinese patrons when one of its social media accounts "liked" a post made by a group supporting a separatist Tibet.

On Thursday, Marriott’s chief executive Arne Sorenson apologised for the two separate gaffes, saying the hotel giant "respects and supports Chinese sovereignty and its territorial integrity".