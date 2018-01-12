Business Live: Friday 12 January

China remains upset with Marriott International after Tibet, Taiwan gaffe
Marriott International's China website is shut for one week following a Tibet, Taiwan error
The Chinese government remains upset with Marriott
International after the hotel giant listed Tibet and Taiwan as separate
countries in a survey emailed to customers.
Shanghai authorities have shut down the hotel’s official
Chinese website for a week, and for a short period blocked its app.
The hotel giant has apologised repeatedly for the survey’s
mistake – and has said it does not support separatist movements in China.
Beijing considers self-ruling Taiwan to be a breakaway
province and Tibet is governed as an autonomous region.
Hong Kong and Macau, which were also listed on the Mandarin-language survey
as separate countries, are both special administrative regions of China.
China is usually quick to respond to any actions or
statements it deems supportive of separatist movements - especially related to
Tibet and Taiwan.
Unfortunately, the hotel further upset authorities and Chinese
patrons when one of its social media accounts "liked" a post made by
a group supporting a separatist Tibet.
On Thursday, Marriott’s chief executive Arne Sorenson apologised for the two separate gaffes, saying the hotel giant
"respects and supports Chinese sovereignty and its territorial
integrity".
'No necessity' for petrol prices to rise
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Brent crude prices rose above $70 a barrel yesterday, so will higher petrol and diesel prices follow?
Not yet, says Edmund King the president of the motoring organisation, the AA.
He says the wholesale price of petrol is actually slightly lower than it was in November.
"At the moment there's no necessity for the oil companies and the petrol retailers to actually hike the prices, but obviously there's pressure at the global price is increasing," he said.
A litre of petrol has already increased by nearly 5p a litre since the start of November, with diesel up 3p.
Both are at a four-year high, averaging £1.21 for petrol and £1.24 for diesel.
What will Open Banking mean?
BBC Radio 5 live
The new Open Banking rules come into effect tomorrow, meaning financial services companies have to share their customers' details with rivals if the customer wants them to.
Faith Reynolds of the Financial Services Consumer Panel, which represents consumer interests, was on Wake up to Money.
She pointed out the changes will be introduced in a "phased roll out" so customers won't see much change to begin with - in fact probably not until March. She described it as an "evolution rather than a revolution".
However, she added: "You may find that companies approach you and offer you services, for example, loans." Price comparison websites might offer you new ways of comparing products.
Also, your might find the companies they asking you if you want to share your account details .
"It's then up to the consumer to make the choice about what they whether they want to share the information," or carry on as before, she said.
More reasons for the oil price rise
BBC Radio 5 live
The oil price has also been boosted by geopolitics, Sophie Kilvert told Wake up to Money, amid protests in Iran and fears that the US could impose sanctions on the key oil producing country again.
Also, cold weather in US has pushed up demand there at a time when US stockpiles are really down - partly due to the cold.
On the demand side - the global economy is "humming along quite nicely" and so that has increased demand.
All of which has meant that the oil price was drifting up towards the end of 2017 and has jumped steeply so far this year, she said.
Why is the oil price at $70?
BBC Radio 5 live
The price of oil has hit $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014.
Brent crude climbed after members of Opec, the cartel of 14 oil-producing nations that accounts for 40% of the world's output, said it would continue to limit supplies.
Sophie Kilvert, senior investment manager with Seven Investment Management was on Wake up to Money to talk about what's going on..
She said one reason was Opec and Russia were working together "for once".
They've all cut oil production and agreed to maintain that cut throughout 2018 "so that's part of it", she said.
Good morning
Welcome to the final Business Live of the week.
Coming up today: the government is expected to meet representatives from Carillion and the Pensions Regulator to discuss the giant services and construction company's pensions deficit.
Carillion, which is one of the government's biggest contractors, is struggling under £1.5bn of debt, including a pension shortfall of £587m.
The company held talks with its lenders and advisers in London on Wednesday - but no announcement has been made on a business plan to secure its future.
Also, expect to hear a lot in the news today about Open Banking.
From Saturday all banks holding UK or European customer data have to let rivals see it so that they can offer a better deal.
The UK's competition watchdog says this so-called new regime will revolutionise many people's financial lives, helping them get better deals, but not everyone agrees.
Stay with us for that and the rest of the business news as it comes in.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
China remains upset with Marriott International after Tibet, Taiwan gaffe
Marriott International's China website is shut for one week following a Tibet, Taiwan error
The Chinese government remains upset with Marriott International after the hotel giant listed Tibet and Taiwan as separate countries in a survey emailed to customers.
Shanghai authorities have shut down the hotel’s official Chinese website for a week, and for a short period blocked its app.
The hotel giant has apologised repeatedly for the survey’s mistake – and has said it does not support separatist movements in China.
Beijing considers self-ruling Taiwan to be a breakaway province and Tibet is governed as an autonomous region.
Hong Kong and Macau, which were also listed on the Mandarin-language survey as separate countries, are both special administrative regions of China.
China is usually quick to respond to any actions or statements it deems supportive of separatist movements - especially related to Tibet and Taiwan.
Unfortunately, the hotel further upset authorities and Chinese patrons when one of its social media accounts "liked" a post made by a group supporting a separatist Tibet.
On Thursday, Marriott’s chief executive Arne Sorenson apologised for the two separate gaffes, saying the hotel giant "respects and supports Chinese sovereignty and its territorial integrity".
'No necessity' for petrol prices to rise
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Brent crude prices rose above $70 a barrel yesterday, so will higher petrol and diesel prices follow?
Not yet, says Edmund King the president of the motoring organisation, the AA.
He says the wholesale price of petrol is actually slightly lower than it was in November.
"At the moment there's no necessity for the oil companies and the petrol retailers to actually hike the prices, but obviously there's pressure at the global price is increasing," he said.
A litre of petrol has already increased by nearly 5p a litre since the start of November, with diesel up 3p.
Both are at a four-year high, averaging £1.21 for petrol and £1.24 for diesel.
What will Open Banking mean?
BBC Radio 5 live
The new Open Banking rules come into effect tomorrow, meaning financial services companies have to share their customers' details with rivals if the customer wants them to.
Faith Reynolds of the Financial Services Consumer Panel, which represents consumer interests, was on Wake up to Money.
She pointed out the changes will be introduced in a "phased roll out" so customers won't see much change to begin with - in fact probably not until March. She described it as an "evolution rather than a revolution".
However, she added: "You may find that companies approach you and offer you services, for example, loans." Price comparison websites might offer you new ways of comparing products.
Also, your might find the companies they asking you if you want to share your account details .
"It's then up to the consumer to make the choice about what they whether they want to share the information," or carry on as before, she said.
More reasons for the oil price rise
BBC Radio 5 live
The oil price has also been boosted by geopolitics, Sophie Kilvert told Wake up to Money, amid protests in Iran and fears that the US could impose sanctions on the key oil producing country again.
Also, cold weather in US has pushed up demand there at a time when US stockpiles are really down - partly due to the cold.
On the demand side - the global economy is "humming along quite nicely" and so that has increased demand.
All of which has meant that the oil price was drifting up towards the end of 2017 and has jumped steeply so far this year, she said.
Why is the oil price at $70?
BBC Radio 5 live
The price of oil has hit $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2014.
Brent crude climbed after members of Opec, the cartel of 14 oil-producing nations that accounts for 40% of the world's output, said it would continue to limit supplies.
Sophie Kilvert, senior investment manager with Seven Investment Management was on Wake up to Money to talk about what's going on..
She said one reason was Opec and Russia were working together "for once".
They've all cut oil production and agreed to maintain that cut throughout 2018 "so that's part of it", she said.
Good morning
Welcome to the final Business Live of the week.
Coming up today: the government is expected to meet representatives from Carillion and the Pensions Regulator to discuss the giant services and construction company's pensions deficit.
Carillion, which is one of the government's biggest contractors, is struggling under £1.5bn of debt, including a pension shortfall of £587m.
The company held talks with its lenders and advisers in London on Wednesday - but no announcement has been made on a business plan to secure its future.
Also, expect to hear a lot in the news today about Open Banking.
From Saturday all banks holding UK or European customer data have to let rivals see it so that they can offer a better deal.
The UK's competition watchdog says this so-called new regime will revolutionise many people's financial lives, helping them get better deals, but not everyone agrees.
Stay with us for that and the rest of the business news as it comes in.