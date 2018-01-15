Business Live: Mon 15 January

He describes turnaround specialist Melrose as the epitome of "capitalism".
"It is a company that just doesn't mess about and they've got this reputation for getting things done," he tells Wake Up to Money. "Seeing where the improvement can take hold in a company as big as GKN, it could be quite sizeable."
GKN is now looking at splitting up the car part and aircraft maker.
So which plan will Standard Life, a shareholder in GKN, choose?
Mr Moore says Standard Life is going to listen to both sides and engage with both the company management teams and "work out who is going to stand the best chance of delivering for shareholders".
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live and the beginning of a new week where the spotlight remains firmly on Carillion.
The construction and services company - whose biggest customer is the UK government - is fighting to save the business from collapse.
People evacuated from Jakarta stock exchange
Dozens of people have been evacuated after a collapse at Indonesia's stock exchange in Jakarta, during a trading break.
Pictures on Indonesian television have shown people running away from the site.
It is unclear what part of the exchange collapsed but pictures on social media showed the ground covered in debris.
The stock exchange building also houses the World Bank’s local office on the 12th and 13th floors.
Initial reports suggest there are casualties.
Indonesian markets are currently in midday break and will reopen at 1.30pm local time (0630 GMT).
Jakarta stock exchange floor collapses
ABC South-East Asia correspondent Adam Harvey tweets...
What now for GKN?
BBC Radio 5 live
Thomas Moore, investment director in UK equities at Standard Life, reckons that GKN, the FTSE 100 engineering group, has "got a fight on its hands" after rejecting a £7bn offer from Melrose International on Friday.
Carillion's creditors will meet Whitehall officials on Monday.
But questions are now being asked why the government continued to award contracts to Carillion despite it issuing a series of profit warnings in 2017.
