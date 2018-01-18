Business Live: Thursday 18 January

Getty Images

Although the Private Finance Initiative was introduced under John Major, it was also used to fund public services during Tony Blair's premiership.

John McTernan, a political strategist and Mr Blair's former director of political operations, defended its use on Wake Up to Money.

"In 1997 when Tony Blair became prime minister there were still primary schools in England which had outside toilets," he says.

"If we hadn't used the PFI to modernise all of our schools and modernise our hospitals we'd have had to choose between schools and hospitals and outside toilets and new A+Es.

"What happened was, rather than waiting to get things built, they were built immediately and we've been enjoying the benefits of some of them for nearly 20 years now and that is completely ignored in this report as far as I can see in the summaries I've seen so far."