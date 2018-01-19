Carpetright profit warning

Domino's Pizza

David Wild, the chief executive of pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza, says that food delivered to the home has never been more popular than it is today.

In December, a Domino's store opening in the north of Scotland set a world record for the most sales generated by any franchise store in the world.

"We're a trade-up from cooking at home, and a trade-down from eating in a restaurant," Mr Wild told the Today programme.

"People are happy to eat in the home, because in-house entertainments are so much better than they've ever been before."