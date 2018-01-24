Business Live: Wednesday 24 January

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Dearbail Jordan and Tom Espiner

All times stated are UK

Davos: Afternoon highlights part 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Getty Images
Joining Angela Merkel to discuss "Stabilising the Mediterranean" - in particular mass migration across the area - is Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Alexis Tsipras, the Prime Minister of Greece and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.

Mark Tucker, group chairman at the bank HSBC, will take part in a discussion on "China's new era" where he will be joined by Angel Gurria, secretary general of the OECD.

Russia will also come under the spotlight. Arkady Dvorkovich Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, will examine the country's "strategic outlook".

Queen Rania of Jordan meets Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh
Getty Images
Long-time Davos attendee and former US Vice President Al Gore will look at "Responding to extreme environmental risks".

Later on, business leaders including Thomas Farley, president and chief executive of NYSE, will examine why fewer late stage start-ups are choosing to go to public market for capital in a session entitled "What Is Happening to IPOs?".

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Getty Images
And Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank will join US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to mull over "Future shocks: systemic trade tremors" which explores "the possible, plausible and probable impacts of dismantling the international trade architecture".

As good as it gets

BBC Radio 5 live

Job cerntre
Getty Images

In October, the unemployment rate fell from 4.8% to 4.3%.

Richard Dunbar, senior investment strategist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, suspects the rate won't continue to stay so low. when the ONS releases jobs figures at 9.30am.

He says that unemployment is at a 42-year low "so there are a lot of jobs out there, not much unemployment and lots of employment. I suspect we'll see evidence of that continue but it's almost as good as it gets I suspect".

Davos: Afternoon highlights

Donald Trump
Getty Images

It seems that all anyone is talking about at the World Economic Forum this year is Donald Trump who will give a speech on Friday.

On Wednesday, there are a couple of sessions likely to whet the US President's appetite.

One such discussion centers on "Fake news versus Real Politics".

Anna Belkina, deputy editor in chief, head of communications and strategic development at the Russian news network RT will take part alongside Joseph Khan, managing editor of the New York Times.

Later on, attendees will examine "The Global Impact of America First" with panelists Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

Davos: Morning highlights

Satya Nadella
Getty Images

Wednesday morning at the Swiss resort of Davos brings an appearance by Satya Nadella, chief executive of Microsoft (pictured), who will take part in a panel to discuss "Transforming health in the fourth industrial sector".

He will be joined by Rajeev Suri, president and chief executive of Nokia, to look at how technologies such as ingestible sensors and the slightly sinister sounded AI-assisted doctors can "shape the future of healthcare".

Up and over $1.40 for the pound

The pound has edged back over $1.40 in overnight trade after rising 0.26%, bring sterling back to its highest since the EU referendum in June 2016.

Waiting for payback

BBC Radio 5 live

London Olympics
Getty Images

The Public Accounts Committee is also likely to look into how much National Lottery revenues have fallen since ticket prices were raised.

But Dr Carolyn Downs adds: "We've also got a bit legacy of frustration among the charities because they are still waiting for the money to come back from the Olympics which is over £300m.

"That hasn't been given back and that's money for smaller charities and smaller projects and the government hasn't given us a date for that either."

Losing on the Lottery

BBC Radio 5 live

Lottery
Getty Images

The number of people playing the lottery fell by more than 10% last year while the amount spent on it per household also dropped by a sixth.

Later today, the government, the Gambling Commission, Big Lottery Fund and Camelot will all speak to the Public Accounts Committee about the drop.

But why the fall?

Dr Carolyn Downs, senior lecturer at Lancaster University and an expert in gambling addiction, tells Wake Up to Money that when the prices of playing the Lottery went up "people actually took a look at what they were spending and thought 'is it really worth it'. The odds were already low at 13 million to one but the odds increased and it was dear to have a punt."

She adds that a lot of people don't realise how high the odds now are. They are now 16 million to one to win the jackpot which Dr Downs says is "a very remote chance".

Good morning

Welcome to Business Live and day two of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

There is plenty to look out for in Switzerland on Wednesday including an appearance by German Chancellor Angela Merkel who will take part of a discussion about "Stabilising the Mediterranean."

Look out for the Davis highlights shortly.

The pound has risen back over $1.40 in overnight trading but can it stay there?

At 9.30am, the Office for National Statistics will publish unemployment figures for the three months to November, which will also include data on wage growth.

Mining groups Fresnillo and Antofagasta will publish results at 7.00am.

And pub group JD Wetherspoon, the retailer WH Smith and Hotel Chocolat, purveyor of delicious treats, will release their trading updates for the Christmas period.

As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

