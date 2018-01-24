Business Live: Wednesday 24 January

Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Joining Angela Merkel to discuss "Stabilising the Mediterranean" - in particular mass migration across the area - is Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, Alexis Tsipras, the Prime Minister of Greece and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.

Mark Tucker, group chairman at the bank HSBC, will take part in a discussion on "China's new era" where he will be joined by Angel Gurria, secretary general of the OECD.

Russia will also come under the spotlight. Arkady Dvorkovich Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, will examine the country's "strategic outlook".

Getty Images Queen Rania of Jordan meets Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh

Long-time Davos attendee and former US Vice President Al Gore will look at "Responding to extreme environmental risks".

Later on, business leaders including Thomas Farley, president and chief executive of NYSE, will examine why fewer late stage start-ups are choosing to go to public market for capital in a session entitled "What Is Happening to IPOs?".

Getty Images US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

And Bill Winters, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank will join US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to mull over "Future shocks: systemic trade tremors" which explores "the possible, plausible and probable impacts of dismantling the international trade architecture".