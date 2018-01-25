Business Live: Pound hits $1.43

Getty Images

Stephen Stone, the boss of Crest Nicholson, reckons that he and his fellow housebuilders will meet a government target for one million new homes by 2020.

Mr Stone, who will become executive chairman at Crest Nicholson to make way for new chief executive Patrick Bergin, tells Wake Up to Money: "The industry is working very hard and it’s not just the speculative housebuilders. There’s also a contribution from the affordable housing side and they are playing their part so it is a joined up effort from everyone that is involved in new homebuilding.

"You can see that target - the challenge has been set for us to hit that target within the life of this parliament and I think we’re on track to do that."

Mr Stone says the target has been made achievable "because the planning system has been modified and changed". He says: "More planning consents are coming through and I think one of my fears is that we might lose a lot of labour through Brexit – we’re certainly not seeing that happening so the people are there to keep building for us."