Business Live: Pound hits $1.43

The pound has broken through $1.43 as it continues to rise on a weaker dollar.
Sterling increased by 0.44% to $1.43030.
Yesterday, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that a weaker dollar was good for the US economy.
Overnight, a softer greenback sent oil prices higher. Brent crude is up 1.1% at $70.74 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate is ahead 2.2% at $65.89.
I was wrong about Brexit, says Crest boss
BBC Radio 5 live
Here's something you don't hear everyday - a chief executive admitting he was wrong.
Crest Nicholson Stephen Stone's says that following the UK referendum in 2016 to leave the European Union: "I was very concerned about the impact that might have on the
economy so we stopped buying land for a period which is why we ended up with
more cash on the balance sheet at the end of that year than we might have done.
But it’s fair to say I got that wrong and a lot of other people
now accept they’ve got that wrong – the economy is proving to be reasonably
robust, we’re still seeing high levels of employment, low interest rates and they’re
the factors that are supporting the new build housing market."
House builders 'will hit 2020 target'
BBC Radio 5 live
Stephen Stone, the boss of Crest Nicholson, reckons that he and his fellow housebuilders will meet a government target for one million new homes by 2020.
Mr Stone, who will become executive chairman at Crest Nicholson to make way for new chief executive Patrick Bergin, tells Wake Up to Money: "The industry is working very hard and it’s not just the speculative
housebuilders. There’s also a contribution from the affordable housing side and
they are playing their part so it is a joined up effort from everyone that is
involved in new homebuilding.
"You can see that target - the challenge has been
set for us to hit that target within the life of this parliament and I think we’re
on track to do that."
Mr Stone says the target has been made achievable "because the planning system has been modified and changed". He says: "More planning consents are coming through and I think one of my fears is that
we might lose a lot of labour through Brexit – we’re certainly not seeing that
happening so the people are there to keep building for us."
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live and a very busy day at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Prime Minister Theresa May will give a speech today where she will urge investment companies to put pressure on social media businesses to get rid of extremist content from their sites.
She will also meet with Donald Trump for the first time since the US President re-tweeted Far Right content.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Sterling breaches $1.43
The pound has broken through $1.43 as it continues to rise on a weaker dollar.
Sterling increased by 0.44% to $1.43030.
Yesterday, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that a weaker dollar was good for the US economy.
Overnight, a softer greenback sent oil prices higher. Brent crude is up 1.1% at $70.74 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate is ahead 2.2% at $65.89.
I was wrong about Brexit, says Crest boss
BBC Radio 5 live
Here's something you don't hear everyday - a chief executive admitting he was wrong.
Crest Nicholson Stephen Stone's says that following the UK referendum in 2016 to leave the European Union: "I was very concerned about the impact that might have on the economy so we stopped buying land for a period which is why we ended up with more cash on the balance sheet at the end of that year than we might have done.
But it’s fair to say I got that wrong and a lot of other people now accept they’ve got that wrong – the economy is proving to be reasonably robust, we’re still seeing high levels of employment, low interest rates and they’re the factors that are supporting the new build housing market."
House builders 'will hit 2020 target'
BBC Radio 5 live
Stephen Stone, the boss of Crest Nicholson, reckons that he and his fellow housebuilders will meet a government target for one million new homes by 2020.
Mr Stone, who will become executive chairman at Crest Nicholson to make way for new chief executive Patrick Bergin, tells Wake Up to Money: "The industry is working very hard and it’s not just the speculative housebuilders. There’s also a contribution from the affordable housing side and they are playing their part so it is a joined up effort from everyone that is involved in new homebuilding.
"You can see that target - the challenge has been set for us to hit that target within the life of this parliament and I think we’re on track to do that."
Mr Stone says the target has been made achievable "because the planning system has been modified and changed". He says: "More planning consents are coming through and I think one of my fears is that we might lose a lot of labour through Brexit – we’re certainly not seeing that happening so the people are there to keep building for us."
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live and a very busy day at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Prime Minister Theresa May will give a speech today where she will urge investment companies to put pressure on social media businesses to get rid of extremist content from their sites.
She will also meet with Donald Trump for the first time since the US President re-tweeted Far Right content.
Davos highlights are coming up shortly.
In the UK, fresh from the CMA's surprise recommendation regarding a full takeover by 21st Century Fox, Sky will report its interim results.
Drinks-maker Diageo is also publishing its half-year figures.
There is also a huge number of Annual General Meetings on Thursday including Countrywide whose chief executive Alison Platt stepped on down on Wednesday following a profit warning.
Kier Group will also meet investors after taking on a bigger share of projects such as HS2 after Carillion went bust.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk