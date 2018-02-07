Business Live: Wednesday 7 February

Reuters

Tuesday was an interesting day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which saw US stocks dipping and rising all over the map.

At one point the index was down by 567 points, and at its height, it rose by 600.48 points, eventually closing 2.3% higher at 567.02 points.

“The markets entered a concussion protocol after taking a violent hit over the last few years," Walter Todd, chief investment officer and managing director at investment strategy firm Greenwood Capital on South Carolina told Wake Up to Money.

“Investors got spoiled over the last 18 months without even a 3% pull-back. In a normal year it would be 4-5%. Memories are a bit short and folks have forgotten what it feels like to have a correction."