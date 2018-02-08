Business Live: Thursday 8 February

China's export and imports both climbed in January by more than was expected. Exports last month climbed 11.1% from a year earlier, up from a 10.9% gain in December, official data\nshowed. Analysts had expected growth to cool to 9.6%. Imports soared 36.9%, the General Administration of\nCustoms said, the fastest pace since last February and much higher than analysts' forecast of 9.8%.
By Simon Read and Robert Plummer
