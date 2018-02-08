Business Live: Thursday 8 February

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Simon Read and Robert Plummer

All times stated are UK

Imports and exports in China beat forecasts

China worker
Getty Images

China's export and imports both climbed in January by more than was expected.

Exports last month climbed 11.1% from a year earlier, up from a 10.9% gain in December, official data showed. Analysts had expected growth to cool to 9.6%.

Imports soared 36.9%, the General Administration of Customs said, the fastest pace since last February and much higher than analysts' forecast of 9.8%.

Good morning!

Welcome to Business Live where we'll be bringing you all the latest city and financial news today.

We'll have final results from Beazley and trading updates from Smith & Nephew, AA, Bellway, Compass, DFS, On the Beach, TalkTalk, Tate & Lyle and Thomas Cook.

At 9.30am there'll be mortgage arrears and repossession figures from Finance UK and at noon there's the Bank of England quarterly Inflation Report and interest rate decision to look forward to.

