Business Live: Friday 9 February

Getty Images

After Thursday's heavy losses on Wall Street, Asian stocks have once again followed suit in Friday trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index had fallen 3.2% by early afternoon trading, while China's Shanghai Composite tumbled 5%.

There were sharp falls in South Korea and Australia too.

