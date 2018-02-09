Business Live: Friday 9 February

Professor Brett Trueman of the UCLA Anderson School of Management says there are several reasons for this.
“We have interest rates going up, investors who had such
a great ride up are realising that things don’t just go up, they’re panicking
and selling, and computerised
trading - sometimes when there are sudden market movements, they are
automatically keyed to sell, which exacerbates things," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Wake Up to Money programme.
"But a 10% correction is to be expected - maybe the stock market
shouldn’t have gone up as much as it did as interest rates rose."
Prof Trueman said that some investors are now putting their money into bonds and some are putting it into cash, but he warned that no one should make any "sudden moves" at the moment.
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's Business Live page.
Today is a day for stats:
Office for National Statistics will be publishing stats on the construction industry
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will reveal data on overseas trade in goods; and
the National Institute of Economic & Social Research (NIESR) will release its January estimates on economic growth.
In other news, the government is cracking down on unpaid internships, writing to over 500 firms to remind them that all interns must be paid the minimum wage.
Toys R Us is looking for a buyer for its UK business, and 900 jobs are at stake at three poultry farms owned by 2 Sisters.
Plus, we will have more analysis on rising interest rates.
Asia markets stumble after Wall Street losses
After Thursday's heavy losses on Wall Street, Asian stocks have once again followed suit in Friday trading.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index had fallen 3.2% by early afternoon trading, while China's Shanghai Composite tumbled 5%.
There were sharp falls in South Korea and Australia too.
If you want to know why Asian markets often follow the lead of the Wall Street, you can take a look at this blog by our Asia business correspondent Karishma Vaswani.
Panic and mayhem
BBC Radio 5 live
On Thursday Wall Street fell by over 1,000 points for the second time in a week, plunging 4.15% to 23,860.
