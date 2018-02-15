Business Live: Thursday 15 February

Speaking of Nestle, it is one of the big food companies that may be slightly alarmed by new research suggesting so-called ultra-processed foods - such as chocolate bars and sweets - can increase the risk of cancer.

A study of 105,000 people hinted that the more of such foods people ate, the greater their risk of cancer.

But Dr Ian Johnson, from the Quadram Institute in Norwich, questions what "ultra-processed" actually means: "The problem is that the definition of ultra-processed foods they have used is so broad and poorly defined that it is impossible to decide exactly what, if any, causal connections have been observed."