Business Live: Monday 26 February

Benz booster for Geely
Andreas Illmer
Business reporter in Singapore
Chinese carmaker Geely's shares jumped by
almost 9% on Monday morning, riding on the anouncement over the weekend the
firm had taken the single largest share in Germany's Daimler, the parent of
Mercedes-Benz.
The Chinese carmaker already
fully-owns Sweden's Volvo and black cab maker London Taxi Company.
China is widely considered the
most important future market for global car manufacturers.
Geely chairman Li Shufu said he
hoped for cooperation on electric cars to ward off competition from
"invaders from outside" the traditional car sector.
Geely's 9.7% stake in Daimler has
raised concerns among some observers that the Chinese firm will seek access to
technology and innovation in exchange for the deal.
But the German government said it
saw "no need to act in terms of competition rules or foreign investment
rules".
Expensive energy charges to be capped
Legislation to crack down on expensive energy tariffs is being introduced to Parliament on Monday.
The government claims it will protect 11 million people from costly tariffs.
The law will allow energy regulator Ofgem to limit what companies can charge customers for their standard variable tariffs.
Energy UK, which represents gas and electricity suppliers, said it was vital the cap did not stifle competition in the energy market.
The move is an admission that encouraging consumers to regularly switch providers to pay less has not been as successful as hoped. Read the full story here
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Energy cap 'could be counter-productive'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
David Hunter, energy analyst at Schneider Electric tells the Today Programme that not everyone welcomes the new energy cap planned by the government.
There are arguments that it could actually be counter-productive as people could be lulled in a false sense of security that they’re being protected by the cap whereas in reality it’s still unlikely to be close to the cheapest deals in the market," he says. "As a result of that it may discourage customers from switching."
However, he points out that in the sector of the market where one-third of people are engaging with switching and getting the best tariff, competition is going well.
"There are more than 50 suppliers and the market in that sector is working as it’s designed to. The problem is the two-thirds of people who are inactive and not engaging."
Benz booster for Geely
Andreas Illmer
Business reporter in Singapore
Chinese carmaker Geely's shares jumped by almost 9% on Monday morning, riding on the anouncement over the weekend the firm had taken the single largest share in Germany's Daimler, the parent of Mercedes-Benz.
The Chinese carmaker already fully-owns Sweden's Volvo and black cab maker London Taxi Company.
China is widely considered the most important future market for global car manufacturers.
Geely chairman Li Shufu said he hoped for cooperation on electric cars to ward off competition from "invaders from outside" the traditional car sector.
Geely's 9.7% stake in Daimler has raised concerns among some observers that the Chinese firm will seek access to technology and innovation in exchange for the deal.
But the German government said it saw "no need to act in terms of competition rules or foreign investment rules".
Expensive energy charges to be capped
Legislation to crack down on expensive energy tariffs is being introduced to Parliament on Monday.
The government claims it will protect 11 million people from costly tariffs.
The law will allow energy regulator Ofgem to limit what companies can charge customers for their standard variable tariffs.
Energy UK, which represents gas and electricity suppliers, said it was vital the cap did not stifle competition in the energy market.
The move is an admission that encouraging consumers to regularly switch providers to pay less has not been as successful as hoped. Read the full story here
So do stay with us if you can.