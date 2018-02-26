Business Live: Monday 26 February

Getty Images

David Hunter, energy analyst at Schneider Electric tells the Today Programme that not everyone welcomes the new energy cap planned by the government.

There are arguments that it could actually be counter-productive as people could be lulled in a false sense of security that they’re being protected by the cap whereas in reality it’s still unlikely to be close to the cheapest deals in the market," he says. "As a result of that it may discourage customers from switching."

However, he points out that in the sector of the market where one-third of people are engaging with switching and getting the best tariff, competition is going well.

"There are more than 50 suppliers and the market in that sector is working as it’s designed to. The problem is the two-thirds of people who are inactive and not engaging."