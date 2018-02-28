Business Live: Weds 28 February

The price of sending a young child to nursery part-time is now £122 a week,\naccording to a new report. The Family and Childcare Trust's 18th annual childcare survey found\nthat sending a child aged under two to nursery part-time, for 25\nhours a week, now costs £6,300 a year - up 7% on last year. On Wake up to Money Jane Smalley owner and manager of Shrewsbury Prepatoria and Nursery said her prices had gone up by 10% over the past four years. The reason? Costs like insurance, which is very high in the nursery industry, business rates, rent and food have all gone up, she said. But the big cost is paying staff with 60% of income going towards that. The school pays above the minimum and living wages, plus it has to contribute to the new Workplace Pension. Ms Smalley said: "If costs go up, we have to find the money from somewhere."
'China's Neflix' goes for US IPO
Shares by Chinese video streaming service iQiYi - often called China's Netflix - will soon be available on the US stock market.
Owned by online giant Baidu, it has filed to be listed on the Nasdaq and plans to raise $1.5bn (£1.1bn).
iQiYi had more than 50 million subscribers by the end of 2017 and an average of more than 420 million mobile users per month, according to Reuters.
But while revenues have risen in recent years, iQiyi has never posted a profit since it launched in 2010.
In China, it competes with fellow streaming platforms Youku Tudou, which is owned by Alibaba, and Tencent Video.
In April 2017, iQiyi signed a licensing agreement with Netflix to steam some of the US provider's original content including Stranger Things and Black Mirror.
Takata scandal: 2.3 million cars recalled
Yet again: another Takata recall. This time in Australia and it's one of the biggest the country has ever seen.
A staggering 2.3 million cars will be compulsorily recalled over possibly faulty airbags from the Japanese company.
Exploding airbags have been linked to at least 23 deaths worldwide, including one in Australia, the government in Canberra said.
The airbags contain a defect which can cause ageing units to expand too quickly and spray metal shrapnel into cars, harming drivers and passengers.
Takata and its US arm, TK Holdings, filed for bankruptcy last year.
The company is facing billions of dollars in penalties worldwide. Last week,TK Holdings reached a settlement with 44 US state attorneys-general.
Making the headlines today, Toys R Us in the UK and electronics chain Maplin are understood to be on the brink of collapse, putting 5,500 jobs at risk.
The struggling retailers - two of the UK's best known chains - are understood to have put administrators on standby after failing to secure a rescue deal.
We'll bring you any news and reaction as it comes in.