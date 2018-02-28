Business Live: Weds 28 February

Getty Images

The price of sending a young child to nursery part-time is now £122 a week, according to a new report.

The Family and Childcare Trust's 18th annual childcare survey found that sending a child aged under two to nursery part-time, for 25 hours a week, now costs £6,300 a year - up 7% on last year.

On Wake up to Money Jane Smalley owner and manager of Shrewsbury Prepatoria and Nursery said her prices had gone up by 10% over the past four years.

The reason? Costs like insurance, which is very high in the nursery industry, business rates, rent and food have all gone up, she said.

But the big cost is paying staff with 60% of income going towards that.

The school pays above the minimum and living wages, plus it has to contribute to the new Workplace Pension.

Ms Smalley said: "If costs go up, we have to find the money from somewhere."