Business Live: Thurs 1 March

Getty Images

It was a black day on the High Street yesterday with Toys R Us and Maplins both going into administration, putting 5,500 jobs at risk. But shops are still open.

That's because administration is a rescue procedure, as Julie Palmer, retail industry expert at business recovery company Begbies Traynor, told Today.

"It allows the administrator, provided they can generate the funding or have external funding, to keep these businesses open while a possibility of a buyer for either of the businesses emerges out of the wings.

"In the case of Toys R Us, those prospects are probably quite slim, however. The company entered a CVA before Christmas, which meant the outside world effectively already knew it was for sale.

"Nobody's come forward and I think part of the problem is that it's a very outdated model. I can't see it has much appeal to anyone in the current landscape."