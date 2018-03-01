Business Live: Thurs 1 March

It was a black day on the High Street yesterday with Toys R Us and Maplins both going into administration, putting 5,500 jobs at risk. But shops are still open.
That's because administration is a rescue procedure, as Julie Palmer, retail industry
expert at business recovery company Begbies Traynor, told Today.
"It allows the administrator, provided they can generate the funding or have external funding, to keep these businesses open while a possibility of a buyer for either of the businesses emerges out of the wings.
"In the case of Toys R Us, those prospects are probably quite slim, however. The company entered a CVA before Christmas, which meant the outside world effectively already knew it was for sale.
"Nobody's come forward and I think part of the problem is that it's a very outdated model. I can't see it has much appeal to anyone in the current landscape."
Brexit risk for UK car industry
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee has been looking at Brexit and the car industry and concludes
that a no-deal Brexit would put thousands of jobs at risk.
Rachel Reeves, chair of the committee, told Today: "We took evidence from a number of car
manufacturers, including Honda and Aston Martin, and everybody that we spoke to
said the tariff and the non-tariff barriers, like custom checks, would add huge
costs to the business.
"Honda, for instance, said a 15-minute
delay at the border would add £850,000-worth of costs. Multiply that up, it means that if there’s
an hour’s wait at the border, we’re talking about millions of pounds' worth of
costs to each and every business."
Spotify IPO 'no horse-and-pony show'
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
Spotify's long-awaited flotation has finally been announced, with much attention focused on the Swedish music streaming company's relatively unorthodox approach.
Investment analyst Russ Mould of AJ Bell told 5 live's Wake Up To Money that there would be, as he put it, "no horse-and-pony show". In other words, the public offering will not be proceeded by roadshows, public events or any other attempts to woo investors. The firm will simply list shares directly on the New York stock exchange, bypassing the traditional process.
Russ Mould also took note of Spotify's insistence that it was not doing this to raise money, which he found strange, "given that it's losing quite a lot of money at the moment".
The listing, which could value the firm at more than $23bn (£16.7bn), will be "a test of whether people have got appetite for this kind of issue still," he said.
AirAsia sells off plane leasing business
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
Malaysian airline AirAsia has sold off its aircraft leasing business for $1.2bn (£872m).
The deal is part of its efforts to sell non-core parts of the business - allowing it to cut debt and offload the financial commitment of owning planes.
Recently it has also sold its training business and ground handling operations.
AirAsia will now lease back dozens of planes from the new owner of the aircraft.
Retail failures 'tip of the iceberg'
BBC Radio 5 live
Wake Up To Money
The collapse of retailers Toys R Us and Maplin could be just "the tip of the iceberg", according to an insolvency specialist.
Sarah O'Toole of Grant Thornton told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "There's going to be plenty more to come throughout 2018."
She said there were many reasons for the failure of the two businesses. In the case of Toys R Us, their big store warehouse stores in out-of-town locations were "just not fashionable any more". Added to that, the "Instagram generation" would rather shop online than go to the High Street.
Whatever happens to Toys R Us and Maplin, "they will not look the same if they do survive," she cautioned.
Good morning!
Whether you're heading to the office or snowed in at home, stay with us for the day's business news, as it happens.
Live Reporting
By Robert Plummer and Simon Read
All times stated are UK
Good morning!
Whether you're heading to the office or snowed in at home, stay with us for the day's business news, as it happens.