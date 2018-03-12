Business Live: US stocks close lower

PA

Renationalisation of large parts of the economy would "seriously harm" the UK's reputation as a place to invest, the president of the CBI employers' group says.

Paul Drechsler told business leaders that such calls were driven by ideology, rather than facts.

"Era-defining choices" must be based on what is best for jobs, investment and living standards in the UK, he said.

The Labour Party has called for water, energy, and rail services to be brought under government control. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC last month that renationalising these services was an "economic necessity" that wouldn't cost the taxpayer anything.

But speaking at the CBI's annual dinner, Mr Drechsler said it disagreed with Labour's stance on this.

"In all, 45% of our infrastructure investment is being delivered through private investment," he said.