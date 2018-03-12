New york traders

Business Live: US stocks close lower

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

  2. US stocks end the day lower
  3. GKN rejects higher Melrose bid
  4. UK deficit set to fall in Spring Statement
  5. London stock markets open higher

Live Reporting

By Lucy Hooker

All times stated are UK

That's all from the first Live Page of the week. Please join us again tomorrow at the usual time, 6am.

What makes a Goldman candidate shine?

There's been a flurry of speculation around succession plans at the top of Goldman Sachs (see earlier posts).

Some signs now though that it's reaching the silly stage.

How to build a hotel from old shampoo sachets and plastic bottles

I stream, you stream, we all stream

Woman listening on headphones
Getty images

Apple's music streaming service has 38 million paid subscribers, up from 36 million in February, a company executive has just told the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

So how does it compare with rivals?

  • Spotify, which is planning to list its shares in an IPO in New York in the coming weeks, has 71 million premium subscribers.
  • Amazon Music Unlimited has 16 million paying subscribers.
  • Pandora Media has 5.48 million subscribers.
  • Google hasn't released numbers for its service Google Play Music.

CBI warns on renationalisation

Train and network of rail line
PA

Renationalisation of large parts of the economy would "seriously harm" the UK's reputation as a place to invest, the president of the CBI employers' group says.

Paul Drechsler told business leaders that such calls were driven by ideology, rather than facts.

"Era-defining choices" must be based on what is best for jobs, investment and living standards in the UK, he said.

The Labour Party has called for water, energy, and rail services to be brought under government control. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC last month that renationalising these services was an "economic necessity" that wouldn't cost the taxpayer anything.

But speaking at the CBI's annual dinner, Mr Drechsler said it disagreed with Labour's stance on this.

"In all, 45% of our infrastructure investment is being delivered through private investment," he said.

Fox's exemption plans

Rob Young

Business presenter

Liam Fox
Getty Images

International trade secretary Liam Fox has been updating MPs on his plans for when he heads to Washington this week.

On the agenda the looming trade spat following President Trump's decision to put tariffs on steel and aluminumn.

Fox will meet US trade representative Robert Lightizer and commerce secretary Wilbur Ross amongst others.

He's going to press for an EU-wide exemption to the tariffs.

And he says the department for business will guide British steel makers to get their US customers to apply for exemptions on their behalf.

As well as exemptions issued on a per country basis, they'll be issued on a per product basis as well, said Fox.

Dow Jones closes lower on trade spat fears

Dow Jones chart
BBC
The day's trading for the Dow Jones index

US markets have ended the day mostly lower - weighed down by concerns over the tariffs signed last week by President Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.26 points, or 0.62%, to 25,178.48.

The S&P 500 lost 3.55 points, or 0.13%, to end at 2,783.02

However the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 27.52 points, or 0.36% to 7,588.33.

Stocking up on energy

The world's first energy storage investment company is going to list in London, according to the Financial Times.

The Gore Street Energy Storge Fund is set to raise £100m in an IPO later this month.

Energy storage is sparking interest all over these days. The FT says NEC Corp and Nippon Koei are already backing the new fund.

Groovy Goldman executive

David Solomon
Getty Images
All buttoned up for now

The heir apparent at Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, who is now considered the most likely contender to take over at the investment bank when Lloyd Blankfein retires, has a pretty unique hinterland, the New York Times reminds us.

Last year they wrote about what he does in his time off: DJ-ing at beach parties in the Bahamas.

Unfortunately the Instagram page where he charted his hobby has gone private so we can't check out where he's been playing his set recently.

Wonder if he'll have time to spin the discs if and when he gets the top job.

Apple says it's 'committed to quality journalism'

Is Apple trying to appease content publishers by buying up the online magazine platform, Texture?

Norwegian to fly Canada to Europe

Norwegian plane
Norwegian

The budget airline Norwegian is adding Canada to its list of destinations.

While it originally started off with the shortest of short-haul routes in its native Norway, the upstart low-cost flier is running all sorts of routes. It already flies to 9 US cities as well as Singapore and Buenos Aires.

There are no confirmed route plans or start date but possibly in time for this summer's holiday-makers.

Norwegian won't find the market clear of competition though. Iceland's Wow Air and Latvia's Premera Air will already be plying the same skies.

Delicious Deli-closure

Ella Mills
BBC

Food blogger and entrepreneur Ella Mills has confirmed (in an Instagram post) that two of her outlets in London are closing.

Ms Mills said there were two delis too close to eachother in W1.

The cafes grew out of the brand she built around her blog, Deliciously Ella; it was closely associated with the "clean eating" movement, although Ms Mills doesn't want to be identified with the term.

The Daily Mail, which reported on the closures, thinks maybe the brand's first bloom of health may be behind it. The newspaper says the company behind the delis has suffered losses of £724,000.

GKN-Melrose: a battle far from over

Simon Jack

BBC Business Editor

Many in the city thought a bit of extra money would be enough to convince GKN shareholders to trade in the current management for that of Melrose, which has a track record of increasing the value of the companies it buys, they improve and then sell on.

An influential investor, David Cumming, of Aviva, says he backs the Melrose bid. But this is an unusual battle - two UK firms, both planning to break a company up, which find themselves in a public tussle with MPs shouting from the sidelines.

Because GKN has some defence contracts in the UK and in the US, the business secretary may have the power to block the takeover. Although, given it is one UK company buying another, he would much rather let the GKN shareholders sort it out for themselves and the ball is now in their court.

Having made a final offer Melrose cannot offer any more, but that doesn't mean this battle is over.

You can read our full news story here.

Oil price slips

Oil rig
Reuters

It's fears over the impact of President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium that is dampening the mood in the share markets, according to analysts.

But oil has slipped lower for other reasons. Brent Crude is down 72 cents at $64.77. West Texas Intermediate is down 86 cents at $61.18.

Observers aren't convinced that Opec will maintain the cuts to supply that have been in effect for the last year.

"The market continues to flip back and forth on the idea that increased global demand and a production cut is going to support prices... but U.S. production, and North American production levels in general, is going to negate a lot of the impact of that," said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

US markets fail to sparkle

US share market graph
BBC
US markets

A quick post-lunchtime check on the US stock markets shows shares have lost the early momentum they started the day with.

The Dow Jones index is currently half a percent lower at 25,206.

Boeing and caterpillar are both more than 2% lower on the day so far.

The S&P 500 representing the broader market is flat. But HP, L3 Technologies and Cigna are all more than 2% lower.

It's a wrap

Millie Mackintosh
Getty Images

The fashion label established by Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has folded according to the Evening Standard.

The business behind the label, Cammac, will be liquidated, reportedly owing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Fellow Made in Chelsea stars and the rapper Professor Green supported its launch on online seller Asos but that wasn't enough.

The Standard says Ms Mackintosh has lost thousands of pounds of her own money as a result of the liquidation.

Broadcom under review

U.S. President Donald Trump introduces Broadcom CEO Hock Tan prior to Tan announcing the repatriation of his company's headquarters to the United States from Singapore during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, DC, 11-2-17.
Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan announcing Broadcom's plans to re-domicile in the US

Another hostile takeover, this time across the Atlantic.

Broadcom, is trying to buy US chipmaker Qualcomm, but is running into some resistance.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, is reviewing the deal for national security risks, and says in a letter that its concerns have been justified by its findings.

Another problem area is where Broadcom is incorporated - currently Singapore, though the company is in the process of re-domiciling to the US.

The Committee didn't feel Broadcom were transparent enough about those plans.

But Broadcom, which calls itself "in all important respects a U.S. company" still thinks the deal will go through.

"U.S. national security concerns are not a risk to closing, as Broadcom never plans to acquire Qualcomm before it completes redomiciliation," the company said.

Plus, President Trump has praised the deal.

'Let us finish the job'

GKN staff at work
GKN

GKN's board continues its campaign to convince investors they should resist the higher offer from Melrose.

These are the arguments from GKN chairman, Mike Turner:

"Melrose is not the right owner of GKN. Its management lacks relevant experience and its short term business model is inappropriate for GKN's customers and its investors.

"Winning new business in our markets would be more difficult if customers were uncertain as to the identity of their future long term partners."

He says GKN can do better with its own planned restructuring.

"Give us the opportunity to finish the job," he pleads.

UK markets close

FTSE day's trading chart
BBC
FTSE index slides

GKN was the biggest faller in London's FTSE this afternoon, closing down 2.55%.

Easyjet performed best of the top 100 rising 2.9%.

Overall the market index ended the day 0.17% lower at 7,212.34.

The broader 250 Index was just 0.04% higher. And Melrose led the losers on that index, closing 5.12% lower.

GKN investor backs Melrose bid

Engineer at GKN
GKN

GKN's management don't rate the higher "final bid" from Melrose.

But Melrose does have the backing of one major investor: David Cumming, from Aviva Investors.

“As shareholders in both Melrose and GKN, we favour Melrose’s proposed measured execution of value rather than GKN’s reactive review of its business structure.

"Consequently, we believe the interests of shareholders in both companies are best served by accepting Melrose’s raised bid.”

He isn't part of a big gang it appears though. The new bid is worth 467p a share. In the market GKN is down more than 2% in afternoon trading at 429p.

Who wears Prada?

Prada billboard in Beijing
Getty Images
Prada is making its presence felt in China

Shares in luxury fashion firm Prada rose 14% on Monday.

The shares trade in Hong Kong - and only represent a small portion of the family-owned company - nevertheless the firm turned heads on Monday by reporting a turnaround in sales after several years of decline.

Overall sales for 2017 were still lower, but in the second half of the year they were up, giving cause for optimism.

The firm said demand from Chinese consumers was robust, they're using bloggers in China to reach younger customers, and analysts are applauding a strategy for online that at last is reaching out to a new generation of customers.

GKN's thinking

GKN says the bid didn't reflect:

  • the value of GKN's aerospace business
  • the benefits of combining GKN Driveline with Dana
  • the return of £2.5bn in cash to shareholders that GKN is planning
  • an illustrative trading sum-of-the-parts value of GKN which it says suggests a value of over 500 pence per share

GKN rejects higher bid

GKN has rebuffed the £8.1bn offer that Melrose suddenly tabled this morning.

The revised terms still don't reflect the value of GKN's business the British engineering firm says.

GKN says the board unanimously rejected the offer.

Little black dress creator dies

Audrey Hepburn with Hubert de Givenchy
Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn with Hubert de Givenchy

French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who created famous looks for Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Jackie Kennedy, has died at the age of 91.

So you'll have seen his creations even if you don't realise you have in classics from Breakfast at Tiffany's, Funny Face, and How to Steal a Million among others.

Hepburn said his clothes made all the difference.

"It was... an enormous help to know that I looked the part... Then the rest wasn't so tough anymore. Givenchy's lovely simple clothes [gave me] the feeling of being whoever I played."

Read more here.

New Goldman boss?

Goldman Sachs President and Co-COO David Solomon speaks onstage at Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2 on October 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images
David Solomon, Goldman Sachs president and co-chief operating officer

Who is David Solomon, the man in line to be the next boss of Goldman Sachs?

Mr Solomon joined Goldman in 1999 and was promoted to be co-head of the firm's investment banking division in 2006.

He currently shares the title of president and co-chief operating officer with Harvey Schwartz, but will get to lay sole claim to the position as of April, when Mr Schwartz is retiring.

Outside of work, Mr Solomon moonlights as a DJ and has a taste for fine wine. (Prosecutors alleged that his personal assistant stole more than $1.2m bottles of wine.)

Mr Solomon and Mr Schwartz were said to be competing to succeed Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman's chief executive officer.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Mr Blankfein, 63, is preparing to retire within the next year, but the firm has not confirmed the plans.

Investors, who were disappointed by struggles at the bank's trading unit last year, are excited however.

The firm's shares have risen almost 2% since Friday morning, before stories about impending retirements started to circulate.

US markets- not too hot

Dow Jones chart Monday
BBC
Monday trading so far

Markets were roundly cheered by Friday's jobs data from the US.

This morning stocks initially took another upward bound, though they've fallen off somewhat since. At last glance the Dow Jones was just 0.17% higher than it opened.

Friday's 313,000 rise in jobs suggests healthy growth, but didn't come with signs of wage inflation, prompting some analysts to wheel out the Grimm old metaphor of Goldilocks sitting down to a perfectly tepid breakfast.

After a weekend to digest the news, Justin Urquhart-Stewart at Seven Investment Management is less satisfied with the outlook. Maybe this is what US investors are thinking too.

View more on twitter

Mattress firm fails to find spring despite spreading to covers

Pillows on a bed
Eve Sleep

Losses at online mattress retailer Eve Sleep climbed to £19m last year, from 11.3m in 2016.

But chief executive Jas Bagniewski remained bullish, saying: "We are still targeting to achieve UK profitability at the end of 2018 and group profitability by the end of 2019."

Sales at the firm - which listed on AIM last year - grew 132% to £27.7m as the company expanded beyond mattresses.

Pillows, sheets and duvets now account for 13% of sales, it said.

'Drone crash' starts forest fire in Arizona

Coconino National Forest
Coconino National Forest

A drone owner has been charged with starting a fire that destroyed 300 acres (1.2 sq km) of grassland in Arizona's Coconino national forest.

A drone reportedly caught fire after it crashed, igniting dry grasses on an area called Kendrick Park, near Flagstaff.

About 30 firefighters brought the blaze under control within a day.

If found guilty, the drone's owner could face a fine, community service or a jail sentence.

Read the full story here.

UK close to Brexit agreement, says junior minister

Robin Walker
ParliamentTV

Britain is close to agreeing the details of an implementation period with the European Union for its transition out of the the bloc, junior Brexit minister Robin Walker claimed this morning.

“We recognize how important it is to secure the deal on the implementation period as soon as possible. I want to stress that we are very close to a deal at this time,” Walker said in a speech at the Institute of Directors in London.

Earlier a spokesman for Theresa May said that Britain was still confident it could reach agreement with the EU on a post-Brexit transition period at a summit later this month.

FTSE slips a little further

FTSE graph
Digital Look

Back to the markets: the FTSE 100 was down 0.22% to 7208.4 by 1.15pm.

Just Eat still topped the losers (down 2.77%) with Evraz leading the blue chip shares with a 1.76% rise.

Shadow pensions minister in row over 'bullying' allegations

Debbie Abrahams
PA

Former shadow pensions minister Debbie Abrahams has claimed she is the victim of a "bullying culture of the worst kind" after being told to step down from her role.

Yesterday Labour said she had stepped down as spokeswoman on work and pensions while an "employment issue" is investigated.

But Abrahams said she rejected the allegations against her "in the strongest possible terms".

"I have had no details about the complaint, who it is from, the process or timescales. I have not agreed to stand aside," she said in a statement.

"I will fight this spurious claim and do not rule out taking legal action."

Change at the top for Goldman Sachs?

Is David Solomon in line to be chief executive of Goldman Sachs?

Mr Solomon has been named as sole president and chief operating officer at the US investment bank after Harvey Schwartz, the firm’s president and co-chief operating officer said he would step down.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Goldman Sachs's chief executive Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down.

This how Mr Blankfein responded to the article...

View more on twitter

Dodd's last joke may at the expense of the Revenue

Ken Dodd and wife Anne Jones
PA

Sir Ken Dodd married his long-term partner Anne Jones on Friday, just two days before his death.

It means that she will not have to pay any inheritance tax on his estate.

If they had remained unmarried, then the 40% tax would have fallen due on everything he left behind, beyond the IHT £325,000 allowance.

The comedian was accused of tax fraud in 1989, but acquitted after a five-week trial. But he remained bitter at the tax authorities' actions.

Ken Dodd's greatest one-liners

Article share tools

Cafe Rouge-owner reports £60m loss

A meal
Casual Dining Group

The owner of High Street food chains Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia has posted a sharp increase in losses, as the UK restaurant sector comes under pressure.

Casual Dining Group said losses in the year to May 2017 increased 18% to £60m.

It said it had faced challenging conditions "due to consumer confidence levels and the broader impact on discretionary spending".

The business, which also runs the La Tasca and Belgo chains, said it had seen a "significant" rise in costs.

Want to know what’s eating the restaurant trade? Read all about it here.

Carillion: 78 more jobs lost

Carillion workers
Carillion

The official receiver to Carillion said that 78 more workers will lose their jobs this week.

It will bring the total number of people forced out of work by the crisis at the company to 1,536.

However, 305 employees who work on facilities management, defence and construction contracts have been found employment with new suppliers, the receiver said.

It means 8,521 jobs have now been saved.

The receiver added: "Discussions with potential purchasers for Carillion’s remaining contracts are continuing."

Trump tweets on trade

US President Donald Trump is up and tweeting about tariffs...

View more on twitter

Consumer spending falls

Paying by card
Getty Images

Consumer spending has got off to its weakest start of the year since 2012, according to Visa's UK Consumer Spending Index.

Households' spending fell 1.1% in February, after a 1.2% decline in January.

For the tenth month in a row, face-to-face spending on the high street fell annually, with a 2.5% drop.

Online spending increased slightly compared with a year ago, with a 0.2% uplift, according to the index, which is based on spending on Visa cards.

Parallels between NAFTA and Brexit, says Canada

Bill Morneau
Getty Images

There are parallels between Brexit and NAFTA, says Canada's finance minister, as companies hold back on investments until final details emerge.

Making a speech in London, Bill Morneau added: "I just assume that is a similar situation here. Hopefully (that's) one to be overcome as more clarity comes out."

Canada is in talks to renegotiate the 24-year-old North America Free Trade Agreement with the US and Mexico. Donald Trump has been very critical of trade agreements and made pro-US reforms a key part of his presidential campaign.

During his speech today, Mr. Morneau highlighted his hope that Canada and the UK would have at least as good a trade arrangement after Brexit as it does now.

FTSE 100 gives up gains

The FTSE 100 has given up this morning's meagre gains and is now trading down 3.72 points at 7,220.79.

Steel-maker and miner Evraz is leading the risers, up 1.8% at 445.2p while Just Eat has cemented its place as Monday's largest faller with its shares down 4.4% at 753.4p.

The FTES 250 is ahead just 8.07 points at 20,093.14.

Meal-kit firm raises cash for AI investment

Girl opens meal-kit box
Gousto

Meal-kit company Gousto has raised a further £28.5m from investors.

The cash will be used to "allow us to continue transforming the grocery market...by prioritising investment in AI and automation," said founder Timo Boldt. It raised £28m in an earlier round of equity funding.

The company - which delivers meal ingredients in a box - was set up in 2012 and said it aims to deliver 400 million home-cooked meals a year by 2025.

