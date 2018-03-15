Business Live: Sterling slips

We don't want your spies and we certainly don't want your assassins but we do want to keep doing business with you.

That seemed to be the message from the Prime Minister as she announced a robust diplomatic and security response but took a less aggressive line on the significant trade and investment ties between the UK and Russia. It was always going to be very difficult to retaliate financially without risking important business interests.

BP's 20% stake in the state-controlled oil giant Rosneft accounts for nearly a third of its global oil production, and the UK companie's chief executive sits on a board chaired by close Putin associate Igor Sechin. There are dozens of Russian companies listed in the UK and Russian business - people have significant interests in property, football and publishing.

To those Russians who live and operate perfectly legal business here, - in the Prime Ministers words "make an important contribution to the UK" - there was a message of continuing welcome.

Life won't get any more comfortable for the Russian rich who have made the UK a home from home, but there was little in today's statement that will make it more difficult for business to flow in both directions.

It will be interesting to see if the Russian response to this powerful diplomatic retaliation will similarly avoid using business as a weapon of choice.