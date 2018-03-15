Business Live: Sterling slips
Summary
- Strong sales buoy Morrisons
- Prudential to demerge fund manager
- Balfour Beatty reports jump in profits
- Tech giants pay tribute to Stephen Hawking
By Mary-Ann Russon
Musk foxes
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is dropping hints on social media that he is up to something.
The Daily Beast says several former writers for the satirical news site The Onion have confirmed that they are working on a secret comedy project financially backed by Mr Musk.
In response to the news, today Mr Musk tweeted the word, "Thud!" to his followers, which could be a clue.
Gizmodo thinks it could be the name of his new comedy media enterprise, because the entrepreneur is fond of putting pop culture references into his space and automobile companies.
Wall Street closes lower
Wall Street shares have closed lower, as industrial companies continued to suffer from concerns over the potential impact of new tariffs on trade.
The Dow Jones fell 249 points to 24,758.
The S&P 500 also fell 16 points to 2,749.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped by 14 points to 7,497.
Larry Kudlow blames China for trade tariffs
Trump's incoming economic adviser, TV pundit Laurence Kudlow, has blamed China for Trump's tough stance on trade tariffs.
"China has not played by the rules for a long time... I must say, as somebody who doesn't like tariffs, I think China has earned a tough response," said Mr Kudlow.
Although Mr Kudlow has spoken against tariffs in the past, he said he hoped a coalition of countries could act against China on trade.
He does not feel that tariffs would hurt the broader US economy, and said he was relieved by proposed exclusions for certain countries to the proposed steel and aluminum tariffs.
Wall Street still on a downer
The Dow Jones is currently down 262 points or 1.05% to 24,745.07.
Boeing is still leading the losers, falling 2.7% to $329.70 on fears of a trade war over Trump's tariffs, while Disney has risen 0.21% to $103.95 on the news that it is restructuring its business.
The S&P 500 is now lower, falling 15.6 points or 0.6% to 2,749.73. Signet Jewelers tops the losers, plunging 19.8% to $38.44.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq is has dropped 17.2 points or 0.23% to 7,493.77. Auris Medical heads the losers, sliding an epic 34.1% to $1.66 on news its tinnitus treatment has failed a pivotal late-stage study.
Would you like to back-up your brain?
A start-up that claims it will one day allow people to back-up their brains admits it will come at the ultimate price: death.
Nectome has said it will one day be capable of scanning the human brain and preserving it, perhaps running a deceased person's mind as a computer simulation.
However, its current process requires a fresh brain.
The product is "100% fatal", the team behind it told MIT Technology Review.
Bringing clothes manufacturing back to Britain
BBC Breakfast
Jenny Holloway, chief executive of Fashion Enter, set up a factory in London to help bring clothes manufacturing back to the UK. Here's her story...
Amazon recalls fire-risk power packs in UK, Europe and US
Owners of Amazon's own-brand power bank chargers have been contacted by the firm telling them to stop using them.
A recall covering six models of the Amazon Basics-branded product was announced in the US and Canada on Tuesday.
A notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned the packs could "overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards".
Etsy told to remove 'vile' greeting cards
"Vile" greeting cards featuring Karen Matthews and Jimmy Savile should be removed from sale, a charity has said.
The NSPCC has described the Mother's Day and Father's Day cards, which are drawn in a cartoon style, as "thoughtless and irresponsible".
Freelance illustrator Samuel Hague, who sells the pieces via online marketplace Etsy, defended his work and said he does "not condone any acts of child abuse whatsoever".
Etsy has been approached for comment.
Mail Online warned over Oxford Circus panic incident
The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has warned the Mail Online over its coverage of the incident at Oxford Circus in November, which saw pedestrians and shoppers flee the shopping district.
Members of the public tweeted that they had heard gunshots, but the reports were eventually found to be false.
The Mail Online has been criticised for publishing some of the comments made on social media, including reports that a lorry had "ploughed into pedestrians".
Numerous complaints were made over the article, especially because the Mail Online did not publish a correction - instead it deleted an erroneous tweet and amended the article, according to Press Gazette.
IPSO said that publications reporting on breaking news stories must take "appropriate care" over the accuracy of what is published.
Morrisons to eradicate single-use plastic bags
BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Danni Hewson tweets about Morrisons' plans to help the environment...
We still want your business...
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
We don't want your spies and we certainly don't want your assassins but we do want to keep doing business with you.
That seemed to be the message from the Prime Minister as she announced a robust diplomatic and security response but took a less aggressive line on the significant trade and investment ties between the UK and Russia. It was always going to be very difficult to retaliate financially without risking important business interests.
BP's 20% stake in the state-controlled oil giant Rosneft accounts for nearly a third of its global oil production, and the UK companie's chief executive sits on a board chaired by close Putin associate Igor Sechin. There are dozens of Russian companies listed in the UK and Russian business - people have significant interests in property, football and publishing.
To those Russians who live and operate perfectly legal business here, - in the Prime Ministers words "make an important contribution to the UK" - there was a message of continuing welcome.
Life won't get any more comfortable for the Russian rich who have made the UK a home from home, but there was little in today's statement that will make it more difficult for business to flow in both directions.
It will be interesting to see if the Russian response to this powerful diplomatic retaliation will similarly avoid using business as a weapon of choice.
What will the future of cars look like?
Robot taxis, funky lights, a living room on wheels: The Geneva Motor Show gives us a glimpse into the future of motoring.
UK government warns of travel risks
Following the government's decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats, Foreign Office has warned Britons who are currently in Russia or looking to travel to Russia that they could be at risk of "anti-British sentiment or harassment".
British ministers and royals will no longer attend World Cup 2018, which begins in Moscow, before moving on to other parts of the country.
BreakingTV pundit Lawrence Kudlow 'to be Trump economic adviser'
US President Donald Trump is to pick television commentator Lawrence Kudlow to be his top economic adviser, US media reports.
Mr Kudlow will reportedly lead the National Economic Council after Gary Cohn quit last week.
Disney announces corporate reorganisation
Disney has announced that it is restructuring its business operations to bring its direct-to-consumer services, technology and studio and media networks into one single world-wide business.
Its consumer products division will merge with the parks operations unit, and all stories, characters and franchises will be managed by this new unit.
Meanwhile, responsibility for international Disney channels, its upcoming streaming service, as well as management of global advertising sales, will move to a new division called "Direct-to-consumer and International".
FTSE finishes flat
The FTSE 100 share index has closed higher - just - at 7,143, after gaining 4 points.
News of Prudential's demerger sent its shares up more than 5%, while supermarket chain Morrison closed 5% down after a special dividend and an investor focus on cash flow.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 closed lower, down 43.11 points or 0.22% to 19,820.12. The top loser was the Dairy crest Group, which fell 7.57% to 507p.
'No plans' to scrap 1p and 2p coins
Downing Street said there are no plans to scrap either 1p or 2p coins.
A consultation is underway to help the government better understand the role of cash and digital payments in the economy.
"One of the elements was whether the denominational mix of coins meets the public need," said the prime minister's spokesman. "From the early reaction it looks as if it does."
BreakingSEC charges Theranos founder
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Theranos, the Silicon Valley-based blood testing company, its founder and chief executive Elizabeth Holmes (pictured), and former president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, with raising more than $700m from investors through an elaborate, years-long fraud.
The regulator said they exaggerated or made false statements about the company’s technology, business, and financial performance.
The SEC said Theranos and Ms Holmes have agreed to resolve the charges against them. As well as paying a penalty, Ms Holmes will lose control of the company.
She will also be banned from being an officer or director of a public company for 10 years.
Coinbase gains a UK money licence
One of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase says it has obtained an e-money licence in the UK, and opened a bank account with Barclays.
According to Bloomberg, the licence will allow Coinbase to issue e-money and provide payment services in the UK.
These rights will also allow the firm to do business and strike partnerships in over 20 other European Union countries.
Guardian reports 11.3% gender pay gap
Guardian News & Media has announced that there is an 11.3% gender pay gap at the media organisation.
GNM said that 65% of its top-paid workers are men, while 57% of the lowest paid are women.
In editorial, there is a gender pay gap of 7.4%, while in non-editorial roles, the hourly pay gap is 17.2%.
Katharine Viner, the editor-in-chief, and David Pemsel, the chief executive, said in a joint statement: "More must be done to improve women’s representation and ensure there are opportunities for everyone at GNM to progress.
"Within five years we aim to achieve a 50:50 gender balance in the top half of the organisation."
Unilever might give up its London headquarters
Consumer goods giant Unilever is allegedly looking to give up its British headquarters in London, according to Sky News.
Instead, Unilever could move its base to the Netherlands.
Unilever's board of directors has yet to confirm the decision, sources told Sky News.
An official announcement will be made on Thursday.
Wall Street opens flat
Wall Street shares opened flat on Wednesday, as industrial companies continued to suffer from concerns over the potential impact of new tariffs on trade.
The Dow Jones fell 49.7 points or 0.2% to 24,957.31 on open, with the losers led by Boeing, which fell 2% to $331.84 on fears it could be heavily impacted if Trump imposes tariffs on Chinese goods, as this could prompt a backlash from China.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.66 points or 0.02% to 2,765.97, with Ford the top winner up 3.39% to $11.15, despite reports it has initiated a massive recall of cars in the US over a steering wheel problem.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased by 10.9 points or 0.15% to 7,521.94. The top winner on the index was biotechnology firm Proteostasis Therapeutics, which announced that it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its breakthrough Cystic Fibrosis treatment.
Equifax responds ...
Equifax is responding to the insider trading case filed against its former chief information officer.
Jun Ying is accused of selling almost $1m in stock after he learned of a massive cyber breach but before the credit bureau disclosed the problem publicly.
The firm says it reviewed his trading activity, "separated him from the company and reported our findings to government authorities".
It said: "We are fully cooperating with the DOJ and the SEC, and will continue to do so. We take corporate governance and compliance very seriously, and will not tolerate violations of our policies.”
Equifax in November said an internal investigation had cleared four other executives of improper activity.
Former Equifax staff charged with insider trading
A former Equifax employee has been charged with insider trading for selling almost $1m in stock after learning of the massive data breach last year.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, a top US financial regulator, and federal prosecutors have brought the legal case.
Jun Ying, a former chief information officer, is the first person to be charged with insider trading tied to the breach at the credit bureau.
The breach exposed data of more than 145 million Americans and Brits and has spurred calls for tougher laws about cybersecurity.
Ford, we have a problem
BBC World News presenter Aaron Heslehurst is tweeting that Ford is having car troubles...
Warning for Toys R Us customers
If you've been hanging onto a Toys R Us gift voucher, you've lost out now the company is to shut all its stores, warns Hannah Maundrell of money.co.uk.
"The deadline has now passed to use gift cards in store and online so these are now unlikely to be accepted," she said.
However Toys ‘R’ Us has said all orders received before it went into administration will be fulfilled or refunded.
"If you are still waiting for your delivery today then you need to log your order as missing," she advised. "Toys ‘R’ Us are no longer accepting items for exchange or refunds."
Watch: The dark side of South Korea gaming
The recent death of an employee at a South Korean video game developer has sparked calls to change "crunch time", a period of high intensity work just before a game is released.
Treasury responds to IFS £40bn claim
The Treasury has responded to claims from the Institute for Fiscal Studies that tax rises of £40bn are needed by the mid-2020s if the government wants to balance its books.
A Treasury spokesperson said: “Our balanced approach has reduced the deficit while also cutting taxes for over 30 million people and investing in our vital public services.
"We are training more doctors, more schools are rated as outstanding and we are funding the second largest defence budget in NATO.
"Thanks to the hard work of the British people we will now see the first sustained fall in debt in 17 years.”
Facebook bans Britain First pages
Rory Cellan-Jones
Technology correspondent
Facebook has removed the pages of the anti-Islamic group Britain First and its leaders.
The social media company said the group had repeatedly violated its community standards.
Earlier this month, Britain First's leader and deputy leader, Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, were jailed after being found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment.
More than two million people had liked the group's Facebook page.
Read more here.
Sportech shares slump 55%
Shares in betting company Sportech have slumped 55% today to 35p after it issued a profit warning and revealed that takeover talks have failed.
The company said that trading had been "challenging" in the first 10 weeks of the year and appointed a new chief executive Andrew Gaughan with immediate effect.
ITN reveals 19.6% gender pay gap
ITN - which produces daily news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 - has revealed it has a 19.6% gender pay gap.
The network also announced a bonus gap of 77.2%.
It compares with a report on BBC staff which found the equivalent gender pay gap was 10.7%.
ITN said the gap was "mainly caused by there being fewer women than men in many of the most senior roles in the company".
Toys R Us to extend discounts
Toys R Us joint administrator Simon Thomas says: "All of the remaining 75 Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores will remain open until further notice.
"We’re extending the nationwide discounting programme and would like to encourage customers to take advantage of the special offers available in store while stock levels remain high."
'No party able to move forward' with Toys R Us rescue
Simon Thomas, the joint administrator of Toys R Us, says: “We have made every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the company’s business. This process attracted some interest, but ultimately no party has been able to move forward with a formal bid prior to the expiration of the stated deadline.
“It is therefore with great regret that we have made the difficult decision to make a number of positions redundant at the company’s head office in Maidenhead and proceed with a controlled store closure programme."
UK to 'harden our defences'
Theresa May said the government would "urgently develop proposals" for new legislative powers to "harden our defenses against all forms of hostile state activity".
She said: "This will include the addition of a targeted power to detain those suspected of hostile state activity at the UK border."
The Prime Minister has also asked Home Secretary Amber Rudd to consider whether there is a need for new counter-espionage powers to "clamp down on the full spectrum of hostile activities of foreign agents in our country".
Diplomat expulsion is biggest in 30 years
Theresa May describes Vladimir Putin's action as 'tragic'
Theresa May said the expulsion of 23 more Russian diplomats was the biggest expulsion in 30 years.
She said that the Government will also table an amendment to strengthen sanctions against the abuse of human right and freeze Russian state assets wherever there is evidence of a threat.
She said President Putin's actions are "tragic".
No royals or ministers at the World Cup
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg tweets...
New counter espionage powers proposed
BreakingUK to expel 23 Russian diplomats
Prime Minister Theresa May says the UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats out of a total of 58 following the poisoning of a former double agent from Russia on British soil.