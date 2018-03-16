Business Live: Berkeley shares tumble
FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price
Summary
- Influential MP calls for scrutiny of GKN bid
- Billionaire Li Ka-shing announces retirement
- Wetherspoon 'cautious' about outlook for this year
- Goldman Sachs reveals 55.5% mean average pay gap
Wall Street closes slightly ahead
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has closed slightly higher, rising 72.9 points to 24,946.51, thanks to strong industrial output numbers.
The S&P 500 gained 4.7 points to 2,752.01.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended flat - up just 0.25 points to 7,481.99.
Coca-Cola using blockchain to fight forced labour
Coca-Cola is teaming up with the US State Department and several blockchain companies to help combat the use of forced labour worldwide.
According to the International Labor Organization, nearly 25 million people work in forced-labor conditions worldwide, with 47% of them in the Asia-Pacific region.
Food and beverage companies are under pressure to fight the risk of forced labour in countries where they obtain sugarcane.
“We are partnering with the pilot of this project to further increase transparency and efficiency of the verification process related to labor policies within our supply chain," Brent Wilton, the company’s global head of workplace rights, told Reuters.
Nike investigating workplace conduct
Nike is investigating its workplace conduct and two senior executives have left the sportswear giant.
Jayme Martin, vice-president and manager of global categories, has left the corporation, as well as Trevor Edwards, who was originally due to retire in August, according to the FT.
Mr Edwards was considered to be a potential successor to chief executive Mark Parker.
A Nike spokesperson said: “There has been conduct inconsistent with Nike’s principles and we are taking the appropriate actions”.
Trump negotiating over trade tariffs
US President Donald Trump is currently negotiating with a number of countries over the possibility of exemptions to new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
"He's ... working with a number of individual countries and negotiating on areas of national security where we can work together and there's some flexibility there," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.
"We're continuing to have those conversation and will continue through ... the end of next week."
Hundreds of nurses 'hit by student loan errors'
Hundreds of nursing students at nine universities have been hit with errors in their student loan payments, the Royal College of Nursing says.
The students have been told they were mistakenly overpaid between £600 and £5,000 by the Student Loans Company and to expect no more payments this year.
The letters came months after money was received and is leaving some students struggling to pay bills and rent.
The Student Loans Company said it was aware of the issues.
Virtual cash helps cyber-thieves launder money, research suggests
Crypto-currencies and digital cash systems have become a key way for cyber-thieves to launder stolen funds, suggests research.
Alongside its use in ransomware, virtual cash was also helping clean up other sources of stolen cash, said criminologist Dr Mike Maguire.
Bitcoin's anonymity made it attractive to tech-savvy thieves, he said.
Dr McGuire drew on interviews with cyber-thieves, police reports and dark web searches for the study.
Camelot warns of 'low level' National Lottery hack
National Lottery owner Camelot has warned of a low-level cyberattack that affected 150 customer accounts.
It has asked all of its customers to change the passwords on their accounts as a precaution.
The hackers used credentials gleaned from a list circulated on the internet to get into the accounts, a Camelot spokeswoman said.
No money was stolen, and the attackers saw limited information, the spokeswoman added.
London wheelchair travellers get Google Maps help
Wheelchair users travelling in London and other worldwide cities on public transport can now get accessibility information from Google Maps.
Users will be able to filter for "wheelchair accessible" advice when planning journeys in the capital.
However disability groups warned the information needs to be up-to-date and accurate in order to be helpful.
The service is initially available on desktop and will be rolling out across iPhone and Android devices.
Apple founder's job application sells for $174,000 at auction
A one-page job application that Steve Jobs filled out in 1973, before he went on to found Apple, has sold at auction for $174, 575.
According to US auction house RR Auction, the winner was a British internet entrepreneur.
“There are many collectors who have earned disposable income over the last few decades using Apple technology, and we expect similarly strong results on related material in the future,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, said in a statement.
What the distant past told us about the future of work
All the times we've predicted - wrongly - how technology will save our lives.
Topman withdraws shirt amid Hillsborough anger
Retailer Topman has withdrawn a shirt after criticism it could be seen referring to the Hillsborough disaster.
The red shirt with a large number 96 is being seen by some Liverpool fans as a reference to the club's kit and number of victims killed in the 1989 disaster.
Louise Brookes, whose brother Andrew died in the tragedy, and MP for Wirral South Alison McGovern were among those calling for it to be removed from sale.
PM accused of plan to open borders
Pro-European MPs demand answers from PM after Grayling rules out checks at Dover after Brexit.Read more
Hassle on the horizon
Further to the news that the cost of new travel policies could soon rise if the principles of a Brexit deal aren't hammered out next week, insurers are now very concerned.
Huw Evans, the director general of the Association of British Insurers, said: "It's very important that the government reaches agreement next week with our European partners."
"Travellers and motorists could easily be disrupted if we don't have an agreement for what happens when we leave the EU in March 2019," he said.
The government appears optimistic that the situation won't arise.
The Department for Exiting the EU said it was increasingly confident about a deal with the EU and that the prospect of leaving without one had reduced significantly.
'Timing is everything'
In Mauritius almost 90% of cultivated land is dedicated to sugarcane farming. However, some farmers have also started investing in the more exclusive, luxury crop of vanilla.
The BBC's Lerato Mbele went to see how vanilla is farmed and spoke to specialist Charlotte Daguenet about the challenges of producing the perfect pod.
Travel insurance could rise if there is no Brexit agreement
Simon Gompertz
BBC personal finance correspondent
It's only two weeks until the annual policies insurers sell will need to provide cover beyond Brexit day, the 29th March next year.
If there's a transition period, perhaps to the end of 2020, the process is expected to carry on as before.
But if there's no agreement next week, insurers say they will have to fear the worst.
They could start warning motor policyholders that they will need a Green Card - an international document proving you have insurance - when they drive their cars into the EU after Brexit.
And if travellers can't depend on their EHIC cards, which entitle them to medical treatment across the EU, the price of travel insurance will be affected.
If you're a motorist it would mean that you need to have green card documentation to carry with you and to show at a border crossing if required.
And if you are a holidaymaker it means that you will have a to buy a travel insurance policy that covers you for things that are currently covered by the EHIC card, which will probably cost you more.
London closes slightly ahead
London shares have closed slightly ahead, thanks to gains in energy and financial stocks.
The FTSE 100 gained 24.4 points or 0.3% to 7,164.14, led by EasyJet, which rose 2% to £16.58. However, the index still registered a weekly loss of 0.7%.
Meanwhile the FTSE 250 dipped 23.5 points or 0.1% to 19,804.90. The losers were led by Wetherspoon, which fell 6.3% to £12.14 after announcing that future trading would be tough, despite the fact its half-year sales and profits were up.
Professional shopping, overseas
With the increasing distrust in domestic products in China, a new business opportunity has arisen - Chinese expats who buy consumer goods for people back home in China.
Connecting with buyers via Chinese social messaging app WeChat, Sandra Lee purchases items from Australian supermarkets and other retailers on their behalf, and then posts them to China.
An overseas personal shopper, she is known in China as a "daigou", and Ms Lee is far from alone. More than a million people globally are now working as daigou, according to some estimates.
'They were just using us as free labour'
MPs and lawyers are calling on the UK government to ban companies from offering unpaid shifts as the means to getting a possible job.
Are 'cryonic technicians' the key to immortality?
Are you open minded about the future? Do you have a medical background and can you complete tasks under time pressure?
Are you comfortable working in the presence of a dead body?
This is not the job description for a Victorian grave snatcher.
Instead, it's the ideal attributes of a cryonics technician; someone who preserves the bodies of the recently deceased in the hope they will one day be revived.
Read more here.
Watch: How uncertainty helps this drone fly
A drone which uses models of uncertainty to help it fly has been developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).
The NanoMap system uses depth-sensing technology to measure the environment around it and allows the drone to avoid hitting objects while flying at speeds of 20mph (32km/h).
'Effecting change takes time'
Lloyd Blankfein, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, has sent his employees a memo outlining how the finance giant intends to tackle its gender pay gap problem.
"Effecting change requires time, the collective focus of our people, and new thinking to drive incremental, but meaningful, progress for our firm," he said.
"We are committed to having women represent 50% of our global talent over time. An important first step is to have women make up 50% of our incoming analyst class – and we are working to achieve this goal by 2021."
He said that Goldman Sachs needs to hold itself accountable for providing more opportunities for women and ensuring that its workforce is "more diverse" and represents the communities where its employees live and work.
Wall Street slightly ahead
Wall Street shares are slightly ahead, thanks to gains in technology and financial stocks.
The Dow Jones has risen 78.8 points or 0.3% to 24,947.53, led by Home Depot, rising 1.2% to $180.22 on the news that is hiring 700 workers in Colorado, and that it has committed $6.3m to reviving Atlanta's Westside communities.
The S&P 500 has climbed 12.4 points or 0.45% to 2,7560.
The top of the winners is Spectra Energy, up 2.5% to $11.43 after announcing it will not be negatively affected by a US federal regulator decision to stop master-limited partnership gas distribution companies from receiving credits on income taxes they aren't paying.
And the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 24 points or 0.3% to 7,505.75, led by biotechnology firmOrigin Agritech, climbing 22.8% to $1.23 after appointing a new chief executive.
Biohacker fined for travel card implant
A biohacker in Australia has been fined A$220 (£120, $170) for removing the chip from a travel card and implanting it into his hand.
Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow (real name) also has to pay A$1,000 in costs.
The case was brought by the New South Wales transport authority which issues the contactless Opal card.
Mr Meow-Meow was charged for travelling without a ticket, although the fare was on the chip inside his hand.
Read the full story here.
Goldmans gender pay gap in context
Here's how Goldman Sachs compares with the others in its sector that have reported so far. As you can see, it is well up with thojse with the biggest gap.
Goldman pledges more senior women
Along with its figures, the firm says this: "We are a meritocracy, and gender is not a factor in the way that we pay our people. We pay women and men in the same way, using the same compensation criteria, including the nature of their role and their performance.
"The fundamental challenge we should all be focused on is increasing the representation of women at senior levels. This is where the real imbalance lies, and requires attention at the earliest stages of recruitment to attract more women to financial services roles."
It has a plan to increase the number of women in senior roles to 30% of senior talent (vice president and above) by 2023.
Goldman gender pay gap
Goldman Sachs points out it employs more men in senior positions than it does women, as the table it has just published shows.
Goldman gender pay gap - more detail
Goldman Sachs reveals gender pay gap
International finance giant Goldman Sachs has revealed its gender pay gap. The median (the measure the BBC has been using) hourly gap is 36.4% and the mean is 55.5%. That is for the firm worldwide.
The draw of Scotland
US stock markets open up
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 26.05 points or 0.10% at 24,899.71
The S&P 500 is ahead 7.79 points in opening trade at 2,755.12
The Nasdaq is up 18.61 points at 7,500.35.
Europe no good for tech
"There are no successful tech companies in Europe, " according to PayPal co-founder and investor Peter Thiel and reported in the Guardian.
Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Mr Thiel said that European regulator are clamping down on Silicon Valley companies because they are "jealous" of how successful US tech firms have become.
Peter Thiel is an adviser to Donald Trump, you can find out more about him here.
Challenges ahead for Tiffany
Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co reported a strong finish to an otherwise challenging financial year.
Like-for-like sales for the three months to 31 January rose by 3% and total revenue grew by 9% to $1.3bn.
Underlying net profit increased by 15% to $208m.
However, for profit for the full-year fell 17% to $370m on flat like-for-like sales growth.
Tiffany chief executive Alessandro Bogliolo said: "We are pleased to be finishing the year with solid sales growth, both geographically and across product categories. Most important, however, is to generate sustainable growth in sales, margins and earnings over the long-term."
The company said it will increase investment in a number of areas such as technology, marketing and store presentation which it expects to "hinder pre-tax earnings growth in the near-term" but will "generate that lasting long-term growth".
Cobalt deal lifts Glencore shares
The FTSE 100 is just about hanging onto gains at midday.
The blue chip index is trading up 0.17% at 7,151.
Commodities trader and miner Glencore is now leading the FTSE 100, with its share price up "% at 386.7p following a three-year deal to sell a third of its cobalt production to Chinese company GEM,
Berkeley Group, the house builder, continues to lead the fallers with its stock down 3.9% at £37.67 after it said it would not build more homes because of economic uncertainty.
The FTSE 250 is down 0.47% at 19,735.27.
Shares in Nex soared by nearly 30% to 869p. The electronic trading group has received a takeover approach from future's exchange CME.
Investors charge out of the bunker
You might remember that last month the markets went a bit haywire, sparked by a strong report on US wages which raised fears of a surge in inflation.
In one week the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw two one-day falls of more than 1,000 points, which is pretty whacky.
Well investors appear to have recovered from that panic attack.
The Financial Times reports that globally investors sank $43bn into stock funds and ETFs in the past week - a record.
(An ETF is an investment product traded on stock markets that can track all sorts of assets.)
The FT quotes figures from investment bank Jefferies.
Friends in the White House?
For readers of a certain vintage...
Wetherspoon eating up the High Street
Analysts at Peel Hunt say the pub chain JD Wetherspoon is taking market share from restaurants.
Its investment in breakfast options, beer gardens, accommodation, plus an app which favours food are paying off, they say.
The report notes that JD Wetherspoon like-for-like food sales were up 6.9% in the first half of the year.
That contrasts with the grim recent history for chain restaurants in the UK. Prezzo, Jamie's Italian and Byron have all been forced to close outlets.
How to wind up an economics PhD
Larry Kudlow has been appointed the top economic advisor to Donald Trump. There has been some debate on social media over his credentials, given that he does not have a PhD in economics.
But Chris Dillow has this little wind-up for economists with PhDs.
L'Oreal buys beauty try-on tech group
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal has bought a company that specialises in technology which provides beauty try-on simulations on live video.
ModiFace is a Canadian company which has "developed advanced technologies of 3D virtual make-up, color and skin diagnosis services" which "track facial features and color".
Lubomira Rochet, chief digital officer of L'Oréal, says: "ModiFace will support the reinvention of the beauty experience around innovative services to help our customers discover, try and chose products and brands."