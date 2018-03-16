Business Live: Berkeley shares tumble

It's only two weeks until the annual policies insurers sell will need to provide cover beyond Brexit day, the 29th March next year.

If there's a transition period, perhaps to the end of 2020, the process is expected to carry on as before.

But if there's no agreement next week, insurers say they will have to fear the worst.

They could start warning motor policyholders that they will need a Green Card - an international document proving you have insurance - when they drive their cars into the EU after Brexit.

And if travellers can't depend on their EHIC cards, which entitle them to medical treatment across the EU, the price of travel insurance will be affected.

If you're a motorist it would mean that you need to have green card documentation to carry with you and to show at a border crossing if required.

And if you are a holidaymaker it means that you will have a to buy a travel insurance policy that covers you for things that are currently covered by the EHIC card, which will probably cost you more.