Business Live: Tuesday 20 March

Biggest UK economic news due today is the announcement of Consumer Prices Index inflation figures for February 2018, out at 09:30.
Last month's release showed that CPI was 3% in January, unchanged from December and down from 3.1% in November.
Most economists are expecting a small fall in the CPI to 2.9%.
Look out for the possibility of food price inflation slowing.
The government's inflation target is 2%
Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy
The film studio set up by Harvey Weinstein and his brother 13 years ago has filed for bankruptcy.
The move by the Weinstein Company is intended to facilitate a buy-out offer from a private equity firm, Lantern Capital Partners.
The company's future had been in doubt since last October, when the first of dozens of women publicly accused the producer of sexual harassment, assault and rape.
In a statement, the studio also said it would cancel non-disclosure agreements which had been used to stop some of his accusers from speaking out.
Are you ready for robo-farms?
BBC Radio 5 live
The UK could be on the cusp of a new agricultural revolution, thanks to the use of robots. The Small Robot Company, described as a British agritech start-up, has been outlining its vision of what the farms of the future could look like.
Co-founder Sam Watson-Jones told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that robots would become an increasing part of life for farmers. "Rather than sit on a tractor, they will be managing a fleet of robots, he said.
The company aims to offer robots to farmers through a Farming as a Service (FaaS) model. It says using small robots instead of tractors is kinder to the soil and to the environment, as well as protecting biodiversity.
Good morning!
Stay with us for another day's minute-by-minute coverage of all the business news that matters.
Live Reporting
By Robert Plummer
All times stated are UK
UK inflation figures due
Biggest UK economic news due today is the announcement of Consumer Prices Index inflation figures for February 2018, out at 09:30.
Last month's release showed that CPI was 3% in January, unchanged from December and down from 3.1% in November. Most economists are expecting a small fall in the CPI to 2.9%.
Look out for the possibility of food price inflation slowing. The government's inflation target is 2%
Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy
The film studio set up by Harvey Weinstein and his brother 13 years ago has filed for bankruptcy.
The move by the Weinstein Company is intended to facilitate a buy-out offer from a private equity firm, Lantern Capital Partners.
The company's future had been in doubt since last October, when the first of dozens of women publicly accused the producer of sexual harassment, assault and rape.
In a statement, the studio also said it would cancel non-disclosure agreements which had been used to stop some of his accusers from speaking out.
Are you ready for robo-farms?
BBC Radio 5 live
The UK could be on the cusp of a new agricultural revolution, thanks to the use of robots. The Small Robot Company, described as a British agritech start-up, has been outlining its vision of what the farms of the future could look like.
Co-founder Sam Watson-Jones told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that robots would become an increasing part of life for farmers. "Rather than sit on a tractor, they will be managing a fleet of robots, he said.
The company aims to offer robots to farmers through a Farming as a Service (FaaS) model. It says using small robots instead of tractors is kinder to the soil and to the environment, as well as protecting biodiversity.
Good morning!
Stay with us for another day's minute-by-minute coverage of all the business news that matters.