US markets lower after rate rise

- Wages growth up as jobless rate ticks lower
- Moss Bros warns on profits
- GKN attacks Melrose's 'misleading' statements
- Kingfisher shares slump
- Lloyd's of London reports first loss in six years
Former Nottingham Boots factory plans to axe 400 jobs
A former Boots manufacturing factory plans to cut 400 jobs in Nottingham.
Boots sold BCM, which had been part of the company since 1883, to French pharmaceutical firm Fareva in November.
BCM said the redundancies were part of a two-year plan to return the company to profit and 78 production jobs could be lost within six months.
The company, which still makes health, beauty and toiletries for Boots, employs about 1,000 people at the Thane Road site in Beeston.
A 'sticking plaster' for New Look's problems
Emma Simpson
Business correspondent, BBC News
The outcome of today's rescue meeting was never in much doubt. Landlords aren't happy but felt they had little alternative to agree.
New Look says it was paying over the odds on many of its stores. But landlords feel they're the ones having to take a huge financial hit because of management failures.
It'll be interesting to see how many of them will now use the break clauses allowed as part of this company voluntary agreement (CVA) to bring in new tenants willing to pay higher rents.
One landlord I spoke to has already received expressions of interest. Today's move will buy New Look some crucial breathing space but is it just a sticking plaster for a business that's facing a toxic mix of problems.
US markets fall at the close
US stocks ended slightly lower, with major indexes giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.96 points to end at 24,682.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.02 points to 7,345.29.
Where we are now with rates
This graph puts today's rate rise in a bit of perspective.
So what else is Zuckerberg promising?
In response to the Cambridge Analystica data-scraping row, in future, Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will:
Zuckerberg's key data-scraping points
Mark Zuckerberg has given Facebook's position on the Cambridge Analytica data-scraping scandal.
His broad position is: “This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that.”
“I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform.”
On the current problems, he says:
Zuckerberg posts 'we've made mistakes'
Mark Zuckerberg has been criticised for not responding to the situation over Cambridge Analytica. He has now put up a post on Facebook addressing the issue.
Here's how it starts....
"I want to share an update on the Cambridge Analytica situation -- including the steps we've already taken and our next steps to address this important issue.
"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you. I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."
You can read the rest of it on his Facebook page.
Dollar weakens
The dollar has slipped following the rate rise and Chairman Powell's comments.
It's down 0.76% against the euro, with a dollar now buying €0.81.
It is also lower against the Japanese Yen by around 0.38%
Markets take rate rise in stride
The Dow Jones index has been up and down a bit since the rates announcement but is currently a comfortable 0.38% higher than this morning's opening.
The S&P is also 0.3% higher.
Change of style or change of plan?
As well as the decision itself, there's a bit of focus on Chairman Powell's style. After all it was his first time (he has just finished speaking).
Nancy Curtin at Close Brothers scores Powell's performance highly: "What we see with Powell is clear and transparent communication – there is no doubt as to how he feels.”
Aaron Anderson at Fisher Investments says it could be worth taking the change of guard at the Fed into account:
"The Fed’s more hawkish tone could simply be a result of new Chairman Powell’s communication style compared to Janet Yellen, or it could mean the Fed believes recent economic data signal a strengthening economy, tighter labour market, and higher inflation.”
Raised growth forecasts explain hawkish tone
Bob Baur, Chief Global Economist at Principal Global Investors says the Fed is expecting tax changes to boost the economy, explaining why pressure to raise rates may increase.
"The projection of three rate hikes in 2018 is in line with expectations. All of the salient economic and market data supports the Fed’s decision to maintain the status quo.
“The Fed probably feels more comfortable about potential growth in the US and is figuring that the tax law should have incentives for capital spending which will raise productivity growth.
“The Fed raised projections for economic growth for this year and next year. That explains why they are turning more hawkish.”
Three or four more rate rises in store?
Goldman Sachs is putting its money on four more rate rises this year.
'Straightforward decision' on rates
Mr Powell's balancing act
BBC reporter Kim Gittleson is watching Jerome Powell's press conference in Washington.
"As Jerome 'Jay' Powell takes the podium all investor eyes are on the Fed's 'dot chart'. It essentially shows what the central bank's members are thinking about their plans for increasing interest rates into the future.
It seems that members of the central bank's interest rate committee are divided on how quickly they should raise interest rates in 2019, with eight members supporting three interest rate increases this year and seven pushing for four.
This suggests Mr Powell has a tough balancing act ahead of him.
With newly passed US tax bill as well as record-low rates of unemployment, the Fed is eager to return to 'normal' monetary policy and away from record low interest rates. But if it does so too quickly, it could risk pre-maturely slowing down the US economy."
US shares rise on Fed comments
The Dow Jones Index rose 1% after the Fed rate announcement.
Investors are focused on the forecasts for further rate rises.
The median expectation from the Fed committee was of a total of two more increases this year with three to follow in 2019.
That marks a slight uptick from the last forecast, made in December.
'Outlook has strengthened'
This passage from the Fed's statement is being read as reflecting a more hawkish stance (ie more interest rates in the pipeline).
"The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months. The Committee expects that, with further gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in the medium term and labour market conditions will remain strong."
Fed assessment 'longer-term inflation expectations are little changed'
All eyes are now on how fast the Fed is projecting further rises this year.
This is part of the statement issued at the end of the Fed's two day meeting.
Information shows that... "the labour market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate.
Job gains have been strong in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low.
Recent data suggest that growth rates of household spending and business fixed investment have moderated from their strong fourth-quarter readings. On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have continued to run below 2 percent.
Market-based measures of inflation compensation have increased in recent months but remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.
US Fed raises rates
As expected the new Fed chair Jerome Powell has raised interest rates to a range of 1.5 to 1.75%.
Tesla shareholders approve $2.6bn for Musk
Tesla shareholders approved a compensation package potentially worth as much as $2.6bn for chief executive Elon Musk on in a test of their confidence in the leader of the electric car company.
The proposed compensation award for the Silicon Valley billionaire involves no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650bn over the next 10 years.
A Tesla spokesperson confirmed that shareholders had approved the measure at a special shareholder's meeting in Fremont, California, but did not disclose the number of votes for or against.
Do digital giants pay enough tax?
Africa agrees deal for Continental Free Trade Area
EU, Australia others in talks over US steel and aluminium tariffs
The US is in talks to exempt steel and aluminium from the European Union, Australia and Argentina from tariffs that are due to go into effect this week.
America's top trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, said other countries may also receive exemptions and that he favours not collecting duties for some while the terms of those exemptions are determined.
Mr Lighthizer made the comments at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, where he faced tough questions from Republicans and Democrats about the risks of the administration's trade agenda.
Lawmakers repeatedly stressed the importance of trade with allies such as Canada, Mexico and South Korea, which are subject to agreements that the administration is currently renegotiating.
'Tough decision'
Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman of New Look, said: “In order to help restore long-term profitability, it is clear we need to reduce our fixed cost base. We are therefore pleased to have gained the support of our creditors to address our over-rented store estate.
"Launching a CVA has been a tough decision and our priority remains keeping all potentially affected colleagues informed during this difficult time. The CVA is one of a number of necessary actions we are taking to get the company back on track."
BreakingNew Look to cut almost 1,000 jobs
The restructuring plan agreed by New Look with its lenders will result in the loss of up to 980 jobs, as well as creditors the closure of 60 stores.
New look for New Look
Guardian retail correspondent Sarah Butler tweets:
Why tech giants 'don't pay enough tax' in EU
The bloc's tax system was not set up for digital businesses, says EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici,
Facebook's 'Wild West'
Financial Times reporter Nic Fildes tweets:
Parakilas: 'Few ways' to discover data abuse
Select Committee
Parliament
MPs on the culture committee are continuing their inquiry into "fake news" with evidence from former Facebook operations manager Sandy Parakilas.
Tory MP and committee chair Damian Collins asks Mr Parakilas how privacy safeguards at Facebook worked when he was there.
He says Facebook developed platform policies in response to the fact that the company lost oversight of data once it was sent to app developers.
Facebook had "very few ways" of discovering abuse once data had been passed on, he tells MPs.
In his time at the company, he cannot remember a single "physical audit" of an outside developer and remembers "only a handful" of lawsuits and bans taking place, he says.
Clark takes aim at bonus protection
The government is looking at ways to ensure companies do not protect executive bonuses amid criticism of Carillion's pay policies following its controversial collapse.
Business Secretary Greg Clark (pictured) confirmed plans to review the so-called clawback provisions while being quizzed by MPs at a joint hearing of the Business and Pensions select committees today.
It comes amid concerns that Carillion relaxed its clawback terms in 2016, meaning that cash and share bonuses could only be recovered if the firm's results were misstated or the executive was "guilty of gross misconduct".
MPs asked Mr Clark whether this trend was a concern and if there were plans to override similar policies, who said: "This is absolutely our intention. They're referred to as antecedent recovery powers, they need to be updated to address the new changes that have become part of practice and that is exactly what we're doing."
Facebook shares perk up
Some relief for Facebook shareholders. Following two days of heavy losses the shares have turned higher. Not by much though.
NHS pay rise: Show me the money
BBC Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg tweets:
Mnuchin's down with TPP
The US may consider re-entry to the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) once Washington accomplishes its goals on other trading relationships, according to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
During an official visit to Chile, he said: "Our focus at the moment, is obviously we're working on renegotiation of NAFTA, we're very focused on our trading relationship with China, which is way too much in one direction.
"But as we accomplish our goals on these other trading relationships, this (TPP) is definitely something that we will consider and Chile will be a big partner of ours in that at the right time,"
Facebook shares down again
Facebook shares have slipped 1% lower today. That adds to a 7% fall on Monday and a 2.5% fall on Tuesday.
Facebook is caught in controversy over data privacy. It relates to the company's relationship with Cambridge Analytica.
Christopher Wylie, who worked with Cambridge Analytica, alleges that the data of some 50 million users, mainly in the US, was harvested without their explicit consent via their friend networks.
Both firm's deny any wrongdoing.
Accounting watchdog faces investigation
The Times' financial editor Patrick Hosking tweets...
New Look seeks go-ahead for restructure
Mixed start for US stocks
After a volatile two days, US stocks made a tentative start to trading on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 26.43 points at 24,700.84.
The S&P 500 is off 3.65 points at 2,713.29 while the Nasdaq is up 3.16 points at 7,367.47.
The US Federal Reserve will make its monthly monetary policy announcement later on Wednesday and is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point to 1.75%.
Time to exit social media?
