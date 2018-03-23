Business Live: Smiths shares fall 8%

Newscast

Following the news that Next has revealed an 8% fall in full-year profits due to difficult trading conditions, it seems that the winners and losers of the High Street have turned topsy-turvy.

"The middle market is suffering and there isn't a way back home," Kate Hardcastle, an analyst at Insight with Passion, told the Today programme.

"The discounters are on the rise. We're looking at Primark now becoming the secondary fashion brand for volume in the UK, taking over from Next. I think that's going to happen very soon with figures like this," she said.

Although the rising popularity of online shopping has definitely changed the way consumers shop, Ms Hardcastle said that consumers now don't seem to like big retail brands the way they did before.

"I think we've stopped buying from these mass-market brands because they don't appeal to us. Retail in this marketplace has generally been quite lazy, and I think as soon as consumers had an alternative option that is perhaps at a better price, better product or faster-moving product, they've taken it."