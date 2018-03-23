Business Live: Smiths shares fall 8%
Summary
- Next posts 8.1% fall in pre-tax profits
- US Congress passes huge $1.3tn spending bill
- Asia markets plunge over Trump tariffs
- Smiths shares fall 8% on revenue drop
By Robert Plummer and Mary-Ann Russon
Next results are 'grim reading'
Next's latest results "make for grim reading", says Catherine Shuttleworth, chief executive at retail marketing agency Savvy.
"With sales in stores down by 24%, it’s a giant kick in the teeth for High Street retailing. The costs of operating a High Street chain versus an online clothing retailer are now in stark view and it seems a number of retailers are going to have to radically change their operating models as this transformation in retail continues.
"It’s clear that middle-market players are losing appeal with shoppers. On the flip side, the positive news from Ted Baker this week shows that shoppers are willing to spend on product sometimes a little more, but less often.”
Smiths shares fall 8% as FTSE 100 stumbles
London's FTSE 100 has followed the downward trend in Asia by opening lower as investors continue to fear a US-China trade war. It's currently down nearly 0.4% at 6,925.26.
Big fallers include engineering firm Smiths, down more than 8% on a disappointing set of results.
However, retailer Next, which also unveiled a fall in profits, is up more than 2%.
Primark 'taking over' from Next
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Following the news that Next has revealed an 8% fall in full-year profits due to difficult trading conditions, it seems that the winners and losers of the High Street have turned topsy-turvy.
"The middle market is suffering and there isn't a way back home," Kate Hardcastle, an analyst at Insight with Passion, told the Today programme.
"The discounters are on the rise. We're looking at Primark now becoming the secondary fashion brand for volume in the UK, taking over from Next. I think that's going to happen very soon with figures like this," she said.
Although the rising popularity of online shopping has definitely changed the way consumers shop, Ms Hardcastle said that consumers now don't seem to like big retail brands the way they did before.
"I think we've stopped buying from these mass-market brands because they don't appeal to us. Retail in this marketplace has generally been quite lazy, and I think as soon as consumers had an alternative option that is perhaps at a better price, better product or faster-moving product, they've taken it."
Smiths sees fall in revenue
British engineering firm Smiths has reported a 4.3% fall in first-half revenue, due to a weakness in its energy and medical divisions.
Smiths provides hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors for detecting explosives. Their products are used by airports, postal delivery providers and the military, among others.
The firm said its revenue fell to £1.55bn for the six months ended 31 January, compared with £1.62bn in the previous year.
'We've got the green light'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
A report out this morning from the transport select committee says that Heathrow's third runway expansion should not be approved without tougher measures to protect communities and passengers.
MPs are calling for more safeguards on issues such as air quality, noise, regional connectivity and airport charges before the scheme gets the go ahead.
However, Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye seems very positive about the report.
"We've got the green light to go ahead from a cross-party committee of MPs that expansion should go ahead and Parliament is in favour," he told the Today programme.
"This is giving clarification on the things Parliamentarians would like to see tightened up in the policy statement. In any consultation, you're going to have a number of issues that people want to see built in at any stage."
Shanghai and Seoul join Asia market rout
The market turmoil has continued in Asia amid growing fears of a US-China trade war. China's Shanghai Composite index closed down 3.39% or 110.72 points at 3,152.76. Earlier, South Korea's Kospi index closed at 2,416.76, having shed 3.18% or 79.26 points.
BreakingNext reports fall in profit due to 'challenging year'
UK clothing retailer Next has posted an 8.1% fall in annual pre-tax profits to £726.1m and warned 2018 will be another "challenging year".
The retailer said its performance was in line with guidance. However, this is the third year in a row that Next has reported a fall in pre-tax profits.
Total group sales in 2017 came to £4.1bn, down 0.5% compared with the previous year, while online full-price sales increased by 11.2% compared with 2016.
US Congress passes huge spending bill
Amid all the fire and fury over US tariffs, the US Senate has managed to complete congressional approval of a sweeping $1.3tn (£921bn) package to fund the government until September.
Senators passed the 2,232-page bill in a 65-32 vote early on Friday, hours after the House backed it.
To become a law, the bill needs to be signed by President Donald Trump ahead of a Friday midnight deadline.This would fund the federal government until 30 September and avert another government shutdown.
Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (pictured) celebrated the package as a means to enact President Trump's policy positions.
However, it provides just $1.6bn in funding for Mr Trump's border wall, far short of the $25bn the White House had sought.
Asian markets see turmoil over Trump tariffs
Asian markets have been having a day of turmoil in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement unveiling tariffs on Chinese imports.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei index plunged to the lowest level since 5 October last year. It fell 4.51%, or 974.13 points, to 20,617.86. The broader Topix index dropped 3.62% or 62.45 points, to 1,664.94.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng is down more than 3%, while Shanghai shares are also down by a similar amount.
Facebook 'underestimated consumer backlash'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
As Facebook's data crisis with Cambridge Analytica continues, the social network is seeing itself assailed by politicians, deserted by customers and punished by investors.
Eileen Burbidge, who has worked at Apple, Skype and Yahoo and is now partner at Passion Capital, as well as chair of City UK and the Treasury's Special Envoy for FinTech, said it did not respond to the situation "soon enough".
"They had underestimated what the consumer backlash might be, because we're talking about political events - some people are using the term political manipulation in this case - when really what's happened could just as easily have happened with traditional advertisers as well," she told the Today programme.
"It happens when I get served an ad for women's shoes, as opposed to someone else being served an ad for a man's hat.
"If there had been a 'breach' where third parties were sharing data between themselves to optimise that behaviour, I don't think there would have been as much consumer backlash.
"I think, for Facebook, they naively assumed these two events are very similar, these two hypotheticals are very similar, and therefore the reaction is overblown."
'There will be collateral damage'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
In response to the threat of a potential trade war between the world's two largest economies, shares on Wall Street plunged last night, including those of major exporters such as Boeing and Caterpillar.
Asian markets are also down, with Chinese stocks tumbling to a six-week low, while the Nikkei in Japan is trading more than 4.5% lower.
Although the US was the one imposing additional trade tariffs, Lucy Macdonald, chief investment officer at Global Equities at Allianz Global Investor, feels that China has less to lose if the conflict escalates.
"China is more protected because it's a closed economy, and also they don't have the stock market effect. The US has - it is more open and it has 45% of profits from the S&P coming from overseas, so it has a lot of big multinationals, which could be affected," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"I think the move on the Chinese is relatively contained, but if they threaten a lot more, particularly in agriculture, aerospace and automotive... there will be collateral damage."
Venezuela hyperinflation prompts currency revaluation
Venezuela's basket-case economy continues to go from bad to worse. In a move aimed at countering the country's runaway hyperinflation, President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he will revalue its currency, the bolivar, by knocking off three zeroes.
At present, the largest note in circulation has a face value of 100,000 bolivars, but it's just about enough to buy a cup of coffee. This will be replaced by a new 100-bolivar note, which will come into circulation on 4 June.
US soy farmers fear tariff tit-for-tat
BBC Radio 5 live
There are fears of a global trade war after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on up to $60bn (£42.5bn) of Chinese imports. China says it is planning retaliatory action.
Ryan Findlay, chief executive of the American Soybean Association, told Wake Up To Money that farmers in the US Midwest were worried and "frustrated" about the possibility that Chinese retaliation could hit their products.
He said that US exports of soybeans to China were worth $14bn a year. "If your're looking out at your rows of crops, one in three of those rows goes to China, so it's a very important market."
He said that it had taken "decades" to establish the US presence in the Chinese soybean market: "We've worked really hard to get to where we are."
Facebook data row is 'perfect storm'
BBC Radio 5 live
The controversy over Facebook and Cambridge Analytica is still at the forefront of many people's minds. Just to remind you of what the fuss is all about, Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy, is accused of improperly using data from millions of Facebook users on behalf of political clients.
Stephen Upstone, chief executive and founder of tech firm LoopMe, told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that the row had become "a perfect storm" that was making a lot of people concerned.
What had happened was that Cambridge Amalytica had collected data not just from Facebook users, but also from their friends, so that they ended up with information on 15 million people.
He added: "Facebook should have done a better job of containing that ability to collect friends' data."
Good morning!
Welcome to Friday's coverage of business events - the last Live page before the weekend. Stay with us for all the business news that matters.