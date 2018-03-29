Countdown to Brexit - one year to go

Nifco UK

In Stockton-on-Tees, Today presenter Mishal Hussain is on the factory floor at plastic component supplier Nifco UK. Most of the products they make end up in vehicles in mainland Europe.

Boss Mike Matthews tells her: "If we do anything that... damages business prospects or take a course of action that makes us uncompetitive, that's business suicide.

"In manufacturing you don't see very sudden changes - it's all about long term planning, long term investment."

He thinks the UK needs to come out of Brexit with the same level of competitiveness and same level of profitability as before Brexit.