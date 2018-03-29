Countdown to Brexit - one year to go

BreakingConviviality set to file for administration
Live Reporting
BreakingConviviality set to file for administration
Bargain Booze owner Conviviality has announced it will file for administration after failing to secure emergency funding.
Risking business suicide
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
In Stockton-on-Tees, Today presenter Mishal Hussain is on the factory floor at plastic component supplier Nifco UK. Most of the products they make end up in vehicles in mainland Europe.
Boss Mike Matthews tells her: "If we do anything that... damages business prospects or take a course of action that makes us uncompetitive, that's business suicide.
"In manufacturing you don't see very sudden changes - it's all about long term planning, long term investment."
He thinks the UK needs to come out of Brexit with the same level of competitiveness and same level of profitability as before Brexit.
'EU values UK fishing industry more'
BBC Radio 5 live
Plymouth Fisheries is the second largest fish market in the UK and that's where Wake Up to Money is broadcasting from this morning as Britain steps into the final year before the country leaves the European Union.
Alison Pessell, company secretary at Plymouth Trawler Agencies, says that the firm is "bitterly disappointed" with the transition arrangement for the fishing industry which she said was "totally unnecessary".
She says that because nothing will change during the agreed 21 month period after the UK leaves the EU, the company is slowing down its investment plans.
She says: "Hopefully whichever government is in that position will be trying to get a better deal in 21 months time.
"However, it seems Europe values our fishing resource more than our own country does."
Looking ahead to Brexit
The Today programme is broadcasting from car parts maker Nifco UK as Britain moves into the final year before it officially leaves the EU.
When tax becomes taxing
Why is Conviviality, the owner of Bargain Booze, facing administration?
Fidelity International's Sonja Laud tells Wake Up to Money that it is down to a couple of elements.
She says firstly the fall in consumer spending "finally seems to have caught up with the drinks industry".
Secondly, she points out a £30m tax bill which "was brought to the attention to investors rather late, very close to when it had to be paid".
She says it is "an interesting element because you would wonder why they have not brought this to their attention earlier".
Live from Stockton-on-Tees
'Huge amount' for business to do ahead of Brexit
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
What challenges is Brexit causing for Britain in the North East of England?
"There needs to be a lot more done about training people, right the way across of every single sector because we have been relying so much on migrant labour from Europe," said James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East Chambers of Commerce.
"Many service sector businesses trading around Europe are going to have to think about registering for VAT in every country. They're going to have to look at all their contracts to work out just what the changes are going to be."
"There's a huge amount of work to be done," he told the Today Programme.
Key points in GKN battle
BBC Radio 5 live
With the deadline to decide GKN's fate literally just hours away, Sonja Laud, head of equity at Fidelity International, says investors in the engineering group should consider three things when deciding whether to vote for or against the £8.1bn offer from Melrose.
She tells Wake Up to Money: "Here, in particular, which management team do we think is better equipped to raise profitability which has always been an issue.
"If you look at margin levels then I think there's a fair point to say 'okay, they should be higher' then pension issues and debt levels - I think that's the three main points that should be the framework for investors to assess."
She says that shareholders should then look at the two different plans on the table.
"Who do we think is better equipped to manage the assets going forward?"
Something fishy in Plymouth
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 Live's Guy Kilty is broadcasting live from Plymouth Fisheries this morning as the UK heads towards the final 12 months before the country leaves the EU.
What does the fishing industry think about the fact that they will not regain control of Britain's fishing waters on 29 March 2019?
And will we see any MPs popping up to chuck fish in the water?
On this day highlighting major deadlines, another one is closing in fast - GKN investors have until lunchtime today to either support or reject a £8.1bn hostile takeover offer from Melrose.
The BBC's Jamie Robertson has written about why this deal is so important for the UK, which you can read here.
On the subject of bids, watch out for Shire Pharmaceuticals' share price when the stock market opens at 8.00am. On Wednesday, Japanese rival Takeda disclosed that it was considering a bid for the Dublin-based company.
Takeda's shareholders have sent its stock down 6.62% on the Nikkei overnight.
The Office for National Statistics will release its final reading for UK GDP growth for the fourth quarter at 9.30am.
And today may be the day when thousands of people who work for Bargain Booze-owner Conviviality will learn the fate of the business.
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and a key day for the UK - one year from now Britain will leave the European Union.
As the final countdown begins, we'll be looking at how businesses' Brexit plans are progressing and what they believe still needs to be done before the 29 March, 2019 deadline.
