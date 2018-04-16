Business Live: Monday 16 April

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Simon Read and Nick Edser

All times stated are UK

Sorrell 'doesn't promote creativity'

BBC Radio 5 live

Wake Up To Money

Martin Sorrell
Getty Images

Rania Robinson, chief executive at advertising agency Quiet Storm is not such a fan of Sorrell.

She tells Wake Up To Money: "The way he’s run his business, they way he’s operated and done deals, and the sheer scale of the business, is not a way to promote creativity.

"The deals are so big in scale and bureaucratic that they’re not designed to create the best creative output, so I think the creative product has really suffered by that way of organising."

But she concedes: "At a commercial level you can’t knock him. He’s clearly made an awful lot of money."

Sorrell a 'winner'

BBC Radio 5 live

Wake Up To Money

Martin Sorrell
Getty Images

Alex DeGroote, media analyst at Cenkos Securities, has been telling Wake Up To Money about Martin Sorrell, a man he's met many times.

He says: "He is a strong personality, he's very driven, but unusually for a man of his status, he's very responsive to people at all levels.

"He's famous for responding to emails, for example, at a moment's notice. He has the human touch and he also has, surprisingly, a wry sense of humour.

"But above all, he's a winner."

Motor cover falls

Crashed car
Getty Images

Car insurance prices have fallen for the first time in three years, in reaction to government policy.

Reforms to the law on whiplash and a review into how compensation is paid for long-term injuries were thought to be behind the drop.

The research, for comparison website Confused.com, suggests prices have dropped by 2%, or £13, in a year.

Read more...

WPP share price to 'take a hit'

BBC Radio 5 live

Wake Up To Money

Alpesh Patel
BBC

Alpesh Patel of Praefinium Partners tells Wake Up To Money that Martin Sorrell's departure will not be good for the advertising giant.

He says: "I think the shareholders might be begging to have him back within a few months. There are very few British businessmen who have been as big as a success as he has.

"When I look at the share price over the last 10 years, it's gone up from 400 to just over 2,000 where it peaked only 15 months ago, so it's not as if he's got a long streak of poor performance."

He points out the recent underperformance was down to the likes of Unilever and Proctor & gamble cutting back on advertising spending."

"I would not be surprised if the share price takes a hit as a result of this," he predicted.

Good morning

Welcome to Business Live. We'll be with you until 9.30pm today.

There'll be more reaction and analysis on the resignation of advertising supremo Martin Sorrell while there'll be results from Netflix and Bank of America.

Do send us your comments on the business stories of the day to bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

