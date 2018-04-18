Business Live: De La Rue drops passport appeal

Costa Coffee has vowed to boost cup recycling.

Dominic Paul, managing director of Costa coffee, says the firm is already recycling 14 million cups per year through its stores.

"We had a target of 30 million, and that 14 million is growing every year. What that enables is customer to bring Costa coffee cups, in fact, any coffee cups into to our stores to recycle."

He said the firm was announcing a "game-changing initiative" that the firm thinks over the next 12 months will lead to 100 million cups every year, "and actually, by the end of 2020 500 million cups per year, which is a cup-recycling revolution."