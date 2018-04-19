Business Live: Thursday 19 April

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring, thought the deal was good "because Intu shares are trading at a discount to the book value of their buildings so they thought they were getting a bargain but clearly shareholders have pushed back on the deal".
He says: "As soon as Hammerson mentioned it, Hammerson's shares went down.
"I think investors were worried that Hammerson was doubling down on UK retail at a time when there are lots of questions about bricks and mortar versus online and lots of questions over whether Brexit will be good for the UK economy or not."
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and an interesting day ahead.
Sky - the media group at the centre of competing bids by 21st Century Fox and Comcast - is set to announce its quarterly results.
As is Unilever, the consumer goods maker which recently announced that it will base its headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
WPP staff feel liberated
No dice from Hammerson investors over Intu
BBC Radio 5 live
One of the biggest shocks this week was when Hammerson pulled out of a £3.7bn takeover of fellow shopping centre owner Intu.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring, thought the deal was good "because Intu shares are trading at a discount to the book value of their buildings so they thought they were getting a bargain but clearly shareholders have pushed back on the deal".
He says: "As soon as Hammerson mentioned it, Hammerson's shares went down.
"I think investors were worried that Hammerson was doubling down on UK retail at a time when there are lots of questions about bricks and mortar versus online and lots of questions over whether Brexit will be good for the UK economy or not."
Good morning!
Welcome to Business Live and an interesting day ahead.
Sky - the media group at the centre of competing bids by 21st Century Fox and Comcast - is set to announce its quarterly results.
As is Unilever, the consumer goods maker which recently announced that it will base its headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London.
Debenhams will reveal its interim results. Like other department stores, it has found trading challenging and is cutting a number of store management jobs.
And later on, the Office for National Statistics will reveal retail sales for March. Expect some impact from the Beast from the East.
As always, we'd love to hear from you. Email us at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk