Business Live: Thursday 19 April

One of the biggest shocks this week was when Hammerson pulled out of a £3.7bn takeover of fellow shopping centre owner Intu.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, tells Wake Up to Money that Hammerson, which owns Birmingham's Bullring, thought the deal was good "because Intu shares are trading at a discount to the book value of their buildings so they thought they were getting a bargain but clearly shareholders have pushed back on the deal".

He says: "As soon as Hammerson mentioned it, Hammerson's shares went down.

"I think investors were worried that Hammerson was doubling down on UK retail at a time when there are lots of questions about bricks and mortar versus online and lots of questions over whether Brexit will be good for the UK economy or not."