Business Live: Tuesday 24 April

The bank has been transferring its systems from the Lloyds TSB to Santander.
"TSB have had three years to get ready," says Philip Augar is a banking writer and former TSB board member.
"Complacency, lack of preparation - so unimpressive," he added.
Ironically he says that once the switch over has happened you are probably safer with TSB than anyone else.
The new Spanish system has an "excellent" reputation, according to Mr Augar.
Concerns ahead for Google
BBC Radio 5 live
"Staggering" is how Maike Currie, Investment Director at Fidelity International described the latest set of profits from Google-owner Alphabet. Sales and profits were more than analysts had been expecting.
However, Ms Curries points out that there is an area concern for Google. It generally makes less money when people use its search engine on their mobile devices, compared to searches on desktop computers.
That's because it has to pass on a slice of the revenue to the owner of the browsers like Safari, or Firefox.
And with more activity switching to mobile, that could dent Google's growth, according to Ms Currie.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page.
What should we make of the latest bumper profits from the owner of Google, Alphabet?
Some TSB customers are still struggling with IT problems at the bank.
And newspaper reports says that betting shops could see the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminal slashed to just £2.
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris and Bill Wilson
All times stated are UK
£2 maximum stake of betting machines?
Watch out for shares in William Hill and Ladbrokes Carol this morning.
The Times and the Daily Mail report that the government will limit the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals to just £2.
The highly lucrative machines have been under scrutiny over fears they encourage problem gambling.
A consultation by the the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has examined whether maximum bets should be cut from £100 to either £50, £30, £20 or £2.
The Times reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond is ready to go for £2 and will replace lost revenue to the Treasury by higher taxes on other forms of gambling.
However, there are two types of machines - electronic casino-style games and slot-games - and the reports do not say if both types will be restricted to £2 stakes.
'Complacent' TSB is 'so unimpressive'
BBC Radio 5 live
Some TSB customers are facing a fifth day of problems with mobile and online banking. An IT upgrade on Friday is believed to be behind the problem.
The bank has been transferring its systems from the Lloyds TSB to Santander.
"TSB have had three years to get ready," says Philip Augar is a banking writer and former TSB board member.
"Complacency, lack of preparation - so unimpressive," he added.
Ironically he says that once the switch over has happened you are probably safer with TSB than anyone else.
The new Spanish system has an "excellent" reputation, according to Mr Augar.
Concerns ahead for Google
BBC Radio 5 live
"Staggering" is how Maike Currie, Investment Director at Fidelity International described the latest set of profits from Google-owner Alphabet. Sales and profits were more than analysts had been expecting.
However, Ms Curries points out that there is an area concern for Google. It generally makes less money when people use its search engine on their mobile devices, compared to searches on desktop computers.
That's because it has to pass on a slice of the revenue to the owner of the browsers like Safari, or Firefox.
And with more activity switching to mobile, that could dent Google's growth, according to Ms Currie.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page.
What should we make of the latest bumper profits from the owner of Google, Alphabet?
Some TSB customers are still struggling with IT problems at the bank.
And newspaper reports says that betting shops could see the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminal slashed to just £2.