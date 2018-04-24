Business Live: Tuesday 24 April

Reuters

Watch out for shares in William Hill and Ladbrokes Carol this morning.

The Times and the Daily Mail report that the government will limit the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals to just £2.

The highly lucrative machines have been under scrutiny over fears they encourage problem gambling.

A consultation by the the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has examined whether maximum bets should be cut from £100 to either £50, £30, £20 or £2.

The Times reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond is ready to go for £2 and will replace lost revenue to the Treasury by higher taxes on other forms of gambling.

However, there are two types of machines - electronic casino-style games and slot-games - and the reports do not say if both types will be restricted to £2 stakes.