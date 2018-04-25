Business Live: Wednesday 25 April

The consumer watchdog says that many banks have been slow to pass on November's interest rate increase to savers.
Just one-in-ten providers of savings accounts passed on the full rate rise to their customers across instant access accounts within five weeks of the change.
However, half of the banks and building societies examined had passed on November's 0.25% increase in rates to mortgage holders within the same time period.
Which? says it exposes double standards at banks.
TSB says mobile and internet services back
TSB says it is bringing back online its mobile and internet services, but the bank is putting a limit on how many people can get into the service at one time, because it expects a surge in customers trying to use the service.
One customer, Colin, contacted Wake Up To Money saying that he had thought he had got into his account this morning, but it wouldn't recognise his password.
By Ben Morris
Should Costa Coffee go solo?
At 07:00 Whitbread releases full-year results. The chief executive will be on the Today Programme a little after 07:00.
The owner of Costa Coffee and Premier Inn is under pressure to split off the coffee business from everything else.
Last week it emerged that activist investor Elliott Advisors had taken a 7% stake in the firm. It's thought it wants to see the firm broken up.
Stephanie Butcher, a fund manager at Invesco, says the market is "clearly undervaluing the company".
Whitbread is putting more investment into Costa she says, so it may be better to wait to see how that works. But it's a "valid discussion".
Why is Shire an attractive takeover target?
Shire has a well-stocked pipeline of drugs, says Stephen Godwin a pharmaceuticals analyst.
He points out that from around 2012 Shire started to focus on rare diseases and was one of the first companies to do that.
Shire showed that it didn't really matter how many patients there were, because you could sell the treatments for "very large sums of money".
In some cases Shire treatments cost $250,000 a year.
Shire recommends sweetened Takeda offer
Pharmaceutical giant Shire will recommend a revised £46bn ($64bn) takeover offer by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical to its shareholders.
It's taken five offers to reach a breakthrough in the takeover talks which began in late March.
The sweetened cash and stock offer would provide $30.33 in cash for each Shire ordinary share.
Shire shareholders would own nearly half of the combined company and the new Takeda shares would be listed in Japan and the US.
If approved by investors, the acquisition would be the largest takeover by a Japanese firm.
Today is the fifth day that customers have suffered disruptions. Yesterday chief executive Paul Pester apologised for the technology meltdown.
After days of disruption, TSB says it is bringing back its banking services in a series of stages.
It's a big day for results from technology firms with updates from Facebook and Twitter.
And how quickly do banks pass on higher interest rates to savers?