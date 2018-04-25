Business Live: Wednesday 25 April

Reu

At 07:00 Whitbread releases full-year results. The chief executive will be on the Today Programme a little after 07:00.

The owner of Costa Coffee and Premier Inn is under pressure to split off the coffee business from everything else.

Last week it emerged that activist investor Elliott Advisors had taken a 7% stake in the firm. It's thought it wants to see the firm broken up.

Stephanie Butcher, a fund manager at Invesco, says the market is "clearly undervaluing the company".

Whitbread is putting more investment into Costa she says, so it may be better to wait to see how that works. But it's a "valid discussion".