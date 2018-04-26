Business Live: Thursday 26 April

Reuters

Facebook reported bumper quarterly profits late on Wednesday.

The average number of monthly active users for March rose by 13%, to 2.2 billion.

Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes Investment Management points out that the recent data scandal only happened a couple of weeks before the quarter ended, so these numbers were not impacted by that.

Facebook is expecting an impact from new data restrictions (GDPR see previous post), he said

The company didn't give any guidance for how the second quarter is looking "which is a little bit disappointing" says Mr Murray.