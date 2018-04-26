Business Live: Thursday 26 April

The average number of monthly active users for March rose by 13%, to 2.2 billion.
Eoin Murray, head of investment at Hermes Investment Management points out that the recent data scandal only happened a couple of weeks before the quarter ended, so these numbers were not impacted by that.
Facebook is expecting an impact from new data restrictions (GDPR see previous post), he said
The company didn't give any guidance for how the second quarter is looking "which is a little bit disappointing" says Mr Murray.
Why you should care about GDPR
General Data Protection Regulation, GDPR, will change how companies and individuals collect, store and share data.
Facebook profits under scrutiny
Facebook reported bumper quarterly profits late on Wednesday.
It will come into force on 25 May 2018.
Mike Shaw is vice president of digital advertising firm Dataxu.
"GDPR is a very positive step. It resets the boundaries about how data is collected a and used," he said.
It also puts into place "punative" fines.
So if people don't give permission for firms to contact them, then communications should stop.
But Mr Shaw points out that, if advertising is impacted, then you might have to pay for digital services that previously were free.
TSB chief executive should quit - Labour MP
Yesterday only half of TSB customers could access their internet accounts.
"Paul Pester [TSB chief executive] really now needs to think about his position," says Labour MP Chris Evans, who used to work at TSB when it was part of Lloyds Banking Group.
He says that Mr Pester has "rested his reputation" on the technology at the bank.
And, not only have customers not been able to access their accounts, but there also appears to been a data breach, he adds.
He feels sorry for the bank's staff who will "really get the abuse".
TSB says mobile and internet banking is back
This is what TSB tweeted at 03.55. Let's hope they've got it right this morning.
Good morning!
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live page.
TSB says that its mobile and internet banking service is back up and running. One MP is calling for the company's chief executive to quit.
We'll find out how the year started for Barclays when it reports first quarter results.
And more than 40 companies have promised to cut plastic pollution, but will it amount to much?