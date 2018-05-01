Autonomy's ex-finance boss convicted of fraud
- The ex-finance director of UK tech firm Autonomy, which was bought by HP, has been convicted of fraud in the US
By Katie Hope and Dearbail Jordan
Tariff reprieve 'still doesn't give UK much time'
Trade body UK steel says the one-month reprieve on tariffs from US President Donald Trump will bring "a certain sense of relief for UK steel producers".
But UK steel director Gareth Stace warns that 30 days still does not give them much time.
"All signs point towards a US insistence on the restriction of steel exports by its allies. Such an outcome would be viewed in a dim light by many here; indeed for some it could have a greater impact than tariffs alone.
"Calls for the EU to place hard limits on its exports of steel are unjustified, against WTO rules, and run counter to the central tenets of free-trade," he adds.
UK steel industry still needs 'safeguarding'
Last night, US President Donald Trump postponed the imposition of steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, the European Union and Mexico until 1 June, and has reached agreements for permanent exemptions for Argentina, Australia and Brazil.
The decisions came just hours before temporary exemptions from the tariffs on these countries were set to expire.
A British government spokeswoman in Washington said the extension for the EU was "positive," but the UK steel and aluminium industries needed safeguarding. "We remain concerned about the impact of these tariffs on global trade," they said.
HP 'pleased' with fraud verdict
Unsurprisingly, HP said it was "pleased" with the verdict.
"As we have consistently maintained, Mr Hussain engaged in outright fraud and deliberately misled the market about non-existent sales through a series of calculated sham transactions.
"Autonomy manipulated their revenue, and quarterly results, making an accurate valuation impossible. That Mr Hussain attempted to depict the fraud as nothing more than a misunderstanding of international accounting rules was, and still remains, patently ridiculous – and the jury has now held him accountable for his role in defrauding HP.”
Autonomy's former finance chief convicted of fraud
The former finance director of Autonomy - once the UK's largest listed software company - has been convicted of 16 counts of fraud wire in connection with claims that he flattered the value of the business before it was sold to Hewlett-Packard for £7bn in 2011.
HP, under its then new chief executive Meg Whitman, wrote down the value of Autonomy by around 80%.
Sushovan Hussain had pleaded not guilty to the charges and now plans to appeal.
His lawyer John Keker said: "Mr Hussain defrauded no one and acted at all times with the highest standards of honesty, integrity and competence.
"It is a shame that the United States Department of Justice lent its support to HP's campaign to blame others for its own catastrophic failings."
'The big supermarket model is dead'
The influential industrialist and peer Chris Haskins, who turned Northern Foods into one of the UK's biggest manufacturers, says the big supermarket model is "dead".
"In ten years time it's very likely we will not be shopping in gigantic supermarkets," he says.
Lord Haskins sees the Sainsbury's and Asda merger as "a defensive move".
"The supermarket chains are in a mess. The objective of this is to take the cost out. No cash is changing hands. But how you don't take stores out and reduce prices by 10% doesn't make sense," he says.
Will Sainsbury's deal hurt suppliers?
Christine Tacon is the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) which works to ensure a level playing field between supermarkets and their direct suppliers.
She says the Sainsbury's and Asda merger won't change what she does as a regulator. "It's all about sticking to their contracts - are they paying people on time and so on".
"If you work in the spirit of the code instead of opportunistically try to get more money out of it [the contract] then it will actually be better for both sides," she says.
She says she will be working to make sure any supplier with contracts "doesn't have them changed without reasonable notice".
Why is the pound so weak?
The pound's had a disappointing run recently, falling for the fourth day in a row on Monday and hovering near a two-month low against the dollar.
Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, said much of this is due to dollar strength, rather than sterling weakness.
Nonetheless, she says the "really disappointing GDP data" last Friday means the market is very sceptical that the Bank of England can push through the rate rise that we had been expecting next week.
She says many people are now expecting a hike in August or September, but she says the one thing that does seem clear is that Bank of England governor Mark Carney's forward guidance isn't working.
"You've got to question whether it's really worthwhile when we don't have a crisis," she says.
Good morning
Hello, We've got first quarter results from BP and Heathrow Airport this morning.
It's also Barclays annual general meeting. The bank is under pressure to turn around its performance given the interest of activist shareholder Edward Bramson who has built up over a 5% stake in the bank.
Later we've got second quarter results from Apple. We'll cover all this and more so keep reading