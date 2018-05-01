Autonomy's ex-finance boss convicted of fraud

BBC

Trade body UK steel says the one-month reprieve on tariffs from US President Donald Trump will bring "a certain sense of relief for UK steel producers".

But UK steel director Gareth Stace warns that 30 days still does not give them much time.

"All signs point towards a US insistence on the restriction of steel exports by its allies. Such an outcome would be viewed in a dim light by many here; indeed for some it could have a greater impact than tariffs alone.

"Calls for the EU to place hard limits on its exports of steel are unjustified, against WTO rules, and run counter to the central tenets of free-trade," he adds.