Business Live: Wednesday 2 May

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk

Live Reporting

By Dearbail Jordan and Daniel Thomas

All times stated are UK

Asda pay rises uncertain after deal

BBC Radio 5 live

Sainsbury's / Asda
Getty Images

When Sainsbury's buys Asda, the combined firm will have some 330,000 staff.

But with Sainsbury's currently paying its staff more than Asda does, will the new company seek to level the playing field on wages?

Alison Loveday, an employment law specialist at Kennedy's Law Firm, says workers at Asda could rightly become frustrated over time. After all, many will be doing exactly the same jobs as their Sainsbury's counterparts for less money.

She told Radio 5 Live's Wake up to Money that Sainsbury's would be under absolutely no obligation to raise their pay after the deal. However, the bad PR involved in not doing so could prompt it to take action.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Snapchat redesign hits shares and growth

Snapchat logo
Getty Images

The overhaul of Snapchat was meant to boost user growth.

But in the first results since the controversial redesign, Snapchat's parent firm revealed it did the opposite.

Shares in Snap fell 17% in after hours trading after it acknowledged that the app's new look made it less attractive to would-be users.

Only four million new users were added in the opening three months of 2018 - just over half the number forecast.

And Snap has warned growth and revenue could slow substantially in the second quarter.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Apple defies fears of slowdown

Tim Cook and an Apple fine
Getty Images

Apple posted another set of strong results overnight, as solid iPhone sales helped revenues rise 16% to just over $61bn in the first quarter.

The company said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the three months to March - only a touch below expectations, despite waning global demand for smart phones.

Revenues at Apple's services business that includes Apple Music and the App Store jumped almost a third to $9.1bn.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to Business Live.

Coming up we'll have reaction to Apple's stellar first quarter results, published late on Monday, which defied expectations of a slowdown. Is the US tech giant unstoppable?

EU authorities will announce preliminary estimates for GDP growth in the first quarter, signalling whether the bloc's economic recovery is set to continue in 2018.

And this afternoon, the Treasury Committee will take evidence from TSB and its parent company Sabadell about the former's recent IT fiasco.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top