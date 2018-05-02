Business Live: Wednesday 2 May

Getty Images

When Sainsbury's buys Asda, the combined firm will have some 330,000 staff.

But with Sainsbury's currently paying its staff more than Asda does, will the new company seek to level the playing field on wages?

Alison Loveday, an employment law specialist at Kennedy's Law Firm, says workers at Asda could rightly become frustrated over time. After all, many will be doing exactly the same jobs as their Sainsbury's counterparts for less money.

She told Radio 5 Live's Wake up to Money that Sainsbury's would be under absolutely no obligation to raise their pay after the deal. However, the bad PR involved in not doing so could prompt it to take action.