Business Live: Thursday 3 May

Yesterday TSB boss Paul Pester promised to give up his £2m bonus following the IT fiasco at the bank, and promised to compensate angry customers.
One of those is Lorna McHale, who is getting married at the weekend and has been struggling to pay for the event because of the IT problems.
"I was physically having to take out cash to pay the caterers and suppliers," she told Radio 5 Live's Wake up to Money.
She says she is grateful TSB apologised but wants to know what compensation will be awarded.
The good news is Lorna (pictured) is still getting married - although she is a little nervous about her honeymoon in the US after hearing reports of TSB customers struggling to make payments overseas.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Coming up, the Financial Conduct Authority is reminding people to check whether they can claim for being mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) ahead of a 29 August deadline. It says only one in five potential complainants have come forward so far.
The closely watched CIPS / Markit Services PMI survey, out at 9.30am, will reveal how Britain's dominant services sector is getting on.
And we'll have market updates from miner Glencore, drug-maker GlaxoSmithKline and consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Daniel Thomas
All times stated are UK
US central bank leaves rates on hold - for now
The US central bank left rates unchanged yesterday but reiterated there would be more rises to come.
"We didn't expect they would raise rates this time round... but a rate rise is much more likely in June," Supriya Menon of Pictet Asset Management tells Wake up to Money.
She says comments from the Fed yesterday suggest it will stick to its planned path of rate hikes, with the market expecting a further three this year.
"However if data on the economy changes, we think they will be pragmatic and dial back the pace of hikes," Ms Menon says.
Xiaomi launches $10bn Hong Kong listing
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has filed to list on Hong Kong stock market, in a move that is expected to raise up to $10bn (£7.5bn).
The stock market flotation will be the world's biggest debut in 2018, and the largest since fellow China tech giant Alibaba's raised $25bn in 2014.
Xiaomi has bounced back after admitting last year it had grown too quickly.
Read the full story here.
TSB couple's wedding will still go ahead
BBC Radio 5 live
Yesterday TSB boss Paul Pester promised to give up his £2m bonus following the IT fiasco at the bank, and promised to compensate angry customers.
One of those is Lorna McHale, who is getting married at the weekend and has been struggling to pay for the event because of the IT problems.
"I was physically having to take out cash to pay the caterers and suppliers," she told Radio 5 Live's Wake up to Money.
She says she is grateful TSB apologised but wants to know what compensation will be awarded.
The good news is Lorna (pictured) is still getting married - although she is a little nervous about her honeymoon in the US after hearing reports of TSB customers struggling to make payments overseas.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Coming up, the Financial Conduct Authority is reminding people to check whether they can claim for being mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) ahead of a 29 August deadline. It says only one in five potential complainants have come forward so far.
The closely watched CIPS / Markit Services PMI survey, out at 9.30am, will reveal how Britain's dominant services sector is getting on.
And we'll have market updates from miner Glencore, drug-maker GlaxoSmithKline and consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser.