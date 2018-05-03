Business Live: Thursday 3 May

Getty Images The US Federal Reserve building

The US central bank left rates unchanged yesterday but reiterated there would be more rises to come.

"We didn't expect they would raise rates this time round... but a rate rise is much more likely in June," Supriya Menon of Pictet Asset Management tells Wake up to Money.

She says comments from the Fed yesterday suggest it will stick to its planned path of rate hikes, with the market expecting a further three this year.

"However if data on the economy changes, we think they will be pragmatic and dial back the pace of hikes," Ms Menon says.