Business Live: Friday 4 May

Getty Images

Later today we'll get the latest US jobs figures which are seen a bellwether for the state of the US economy.

Panmure Gordon's Simon French says the key thing to look at is not the number of jobs added but wage growth.

"Wages growth has been cruising around in a 2.5-3% range year on year," he says, which is pretty decent. But some in the markets worry that will increase and start to push up inflation.

That could push the Central Bank to raise rates more aggressively as a counter measure, says Mr French.