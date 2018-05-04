Business Live: Friday 4 May

Reports BT is preparing to cut thousands more jobs are not surprising, says Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon.
He tells Wake up to Money: "The big telecoms companies are at the forefront of moving their businesses digital and that will mean less employees.
"Also there is huge pressure on their cost base on two fronts. First of all they are paying large, large amounts for football rights to remain competitive with Sky and some of the online screeners of football."
Second, he says the firm has a "huge" pension deficit which requires regular top-ups. That's hit the share price meaning BT badly needs to cut its costs.
HSBC reports surprise pre-tax profit fall
Banking giant HSBC saw pre-tax profits fall 4% in the first three months of 2018, as higher costs more than eroded increased revenue.
The lender reported making $4.8bn (£3.5bn) compared with the $5bn posted in the the same period a year earlier - missing analysts' estimates.
But shareholders will be cheered by plans for a $2bn share buyback.
The results are the first announced since John Flint took over as chief executive from Stuart Gulliver.
The telecoms company announced 4,000 job cuts a year ago, but people with direct knowledge of the company’s plans say it will announce new redundancies when it posts its annual results next week.
Analyst says up to 6,600 of its 106,000-strong workforce could lose thioer jobs in order to save £500m over the next three years, the paper reports.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Coming up, we'll be reflecting on the results of the local elections across England which are still coming in. So far it's been a mixed picture for the main parties.
The latest new car sales figures for April come out at 9.30am and th industry will be watching closely. Sales have been falling as consumers shun diesel vehicles and put off big-ticket purchases because of Brexit.
And we'll have results from HSBC and British Airways owner IAG.
Live Reporting
By Dearbail Jordan and Daniel Thomas
All times stated are UK
The US wage growth conundrum
Later today we'll get the latest US jobs figures which are seen a bellwether for the state of the US economy.
Panmure Gordon's Simon French says the key thing to look at is not the number of jobs added but wage growth.
"Wages growth has been cruising around in a 2.5-3% range year on year," he says, which is pretty decent. But some in the markets worry that will increase and start to push up inflation.
That could push the Central Bank to raise rates more aggressively as a counter measure, says Mr French.
More on that Tesla earnings call
Just what was Tesla Boss ELon Musk thinking when he cut short an analyst conference call after the car maker's latest results. BBC business present Leisha Santorelli gives us her take:
Air France-KLM issues profit warning
Air France-KLM expects profits to fall this year due to the effect of strikes at its main French division.
The group said on Friday - as staff staged a 13th day of strikes - that its first quarter loss widened to 118 million euros ($141.4 million), against a restated loss of 33 million euros a year ago.
Overall unit costs in the quarter rose 2.1 percent, of which 1.7 percent was related to the strikes.
"What I regret is that the year started well in commercial terms, demand was there," said chief financial officer Frederic Gagey.
Life's cruelest irony
Thursday was, apparently, World Password Day.
If only Twitter had known...
Job cuts at BT 'no surprise'
BBC Radio 5 live
BT to cut 'thousands of jobs'
BT is to cut thousands more jobs as it battles to revive its financial fortunes, the Financial Times is reporting.
