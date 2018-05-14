Business Live: 14 May

Getty Images

Accountants Moore Stephens says that there has been an 83% rise in the number of care home businesses entering insolvency, from 81 in 2016/17 to 148 in 2017/18.

With many care home places being paid for by local authorities, the sector has been struggling since the government cut local authority funding.

Mike Padgham, who runs two care homes in Scarborough, says it's a challenging time, and notes that it is important to remember the people behind the statistics.

"For every home closure older people are forced to find a new home to live in at a time when they least expect it.. or least want it," he says.