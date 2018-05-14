Business Live: 14 May

The oil price is currently hovering at its highest level since 2014 at around $76 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump’s
decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran is being cited as the main reason for the black stuff's recent rally.
But Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, says that's only added about $5 to the price.
She says the upward movement is largely due to a lack of investment in production combined with the fact that we no longer have excess inventory.
It may well mean more pain at the petrol pump, but she says the fact that disposable income has risen means people are better equipped to cope with it.
Another Shareholder Spring?
Could we be facing another shareholder Spring? There are some 18 annual general meetings (AGMs) this week alone in the FTSE 350, according to Sarah Wilson, chief executive of the UK shareholder voting advisory firm Manifest.
There's been "a notable uptick" in shareholder protests due to the government putting more pressure on fund managers to be responsible owners, she says.
She says British Gas' owner Centrica's today could be the most fiery so far this year due to concerns over performance as well as historically high director pay levels.
But Justin Urquhart Stewart, co-founder and head of corporate development at Seven Investment Management (7IM) says "Retail is not dead, it's just changed".
He says it's now about entertainment, handing an advantage to shopping malls which offer entertainment such as cinemas and restaurants under the same roof.
"If you're a dull, slightly damp High Street then people might as well do it at home and that's exactly what they're doing," he says.
Good morning
There’s plenty to talk about this morning.
Late on Sunday, US photocopier firm Xerox called off its
$6.1bn sale to Japan’s Fujifilm, after reaching a truce with Carl Icahn
and Darwin Deason that ends months of infighting and will hand control of
the US company to the activist investors.
Here in the
UK, there’s more gloomy news for the retail sector. Footfall fell by 3.3% last month
according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Springboard.
That was
lower than the 6% decline in March, but was still an "unprecedented"
4.8% decline over the two month period.
Later we’ll have a
trading update from British Gas owner Centrica.
Care homes insolvencies rise
Accountants Moore Stephens says that there has been an 83% rise in the number of care home businesses entering insolvency, from 81 in 2016/17 to 148 in 2017/18.
With many care home places being paid for by local authorities, the sector has been struggling since the government cut local authority funding.
Mike Padgham, who runs two care homes in Scarborough, says it's a challenging time, and notes that it is important to remember the people behind the statistics.
"For every home closure older people are forced to find a new home to live in at a time when they least expect it.. or least want it," he says.
On the up?
Speaking of oil prices, Breakfast is taking a look at what they mean for the forecourt.
Oil - where will it go?
'Retail is not dead'
In yet more gloomy news for the retail sector, the number of shoppers fell 4.8% in March and April, worse than in the depths of the last recession, according to the British Retail Consortium and Springboard.
