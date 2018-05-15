Business Live: Tuesday 15 May

Seattle has voted to impose a new tax of $275 a year per employee on the biggest companies based there, which include Amazon and Starbucks in a bid to tackle a housing crisis and homelessness.
City hall in Seattle was packed with placard-waving protestors from both sides for a vote on the issue last night.
It was unanimously decided to impose a tax on companies with annual sales of more than $20m. The levy is expected to raise close to $50m a year to tackle homelessness and a housing affordability crisis, which supporters of the tax argue have been caused by the city's rapid economic growth.
Both Amazon and Starbucks have expressed their disappointment at the move, but Seattle's mayor says the tax strikes a balance that will allow innovation to continue.
Are exporters having sleepless nights?
According to Lesley Batchelor, director general of the Institute of Export, the issue is exporters aren't haven't sleepless nights.
"I hope more are worrying, but a lot are taking the wait and see approach," she says.
Her job, she says, is to encourage them to do more to prepare.
"They need to get a better idea internally on how exporting works and look at how they could start looking at new markets and get a better understanding of tariffs," she says.
Good news for betting firms
Late yesterday, the US Supreme Court made a landmark ruling that could allow states across the country to legalise sports betting.
It has endorsed a 2014 state ruling in New Jersey which permits sports betting in casinos and at horse racing tracks.
The court also struck down a 1992 federal law banning sports gambling.
The news sent the share prices of gambling stocks in the US and UK surging, including Britain's William Hill and Paddy Power.
Sonja Laud, head of equities at Fidelity, says the share price reaction has been so strong because the potential for betting firms is so high.
"It's a big market and the beauty about the US market is that it's one market and one regulator and you can roll out your business across the whole country," she says.
It also helps that the US is a "sports mad" country, she says.
TSB problems continue
Three weeks on from when TSB's online banking problems began they're still continuing with some customers reporting they're are only occasionally able to access their accounts.
This morning the FT is reporting that TSB turned down an offer of help from its former parent company Lloyds in the initial hours of the crisis.
Philip Augur, a former board member of TSB and an independent banking commentator, says TSB clearly underestimated the scale of the problem.
"It's the combination of bad planning, bad contingency planning, disaster recovery, step by step it's been dreadful," he says.
He says TSB should have migrated accounts in blocks to prevent the problems hitting all accounts.
TSB says the accounts are now operating at the same level as before the migration of its customers onto a new banking platform.
Good morning
Hello, there's plenty to report on today - we'll have results from Vodafone, Premier Foods and easyJet.
We'll also get employment numbers for the three months to March when we'll find out whether wages are finally rising faster than wages.
Last month's figures showed UK wages rose faster than inflation for the first time in just over a year. But this was using the new measure of inflation, including housing costs (CPIH).
Using the old style inflation index - Consumer Prices index (CPI) - average wages went up by 2.8%, still below the 2.9% inflation rate.
So stay with us to find out what happens.