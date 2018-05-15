Business Live: Tuesday 15 May

Reuters

Seattle has voted to impose a new tax of $275 a year per employee on the biggest companies based there, which include Amazon and Starbucks in a bid to tackle a housing crisis and homelessness.

City hall in Seattle was packed with placard-waving protestors from both sides for a vote on the issue last night.

It was unanimously decided to impose a tax on companies with annual sales of more than $20m. The levy is expected to raise close to $50m a year to tackle homelessness and a housing affordability crisis, which supporters of the tax argue have been caused by the city's rapid economic growth.

Both Amazon and Starbucks have expressed their disappointment at the move, but Seattle's mayor says the tax strikes a balance that will allow innovation to continue.