Business Live: Wednesday 16 May

Reuters

"What drove them was money rather than building a strong and sustainable business," is Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee's conclusion on Carillion directors.

She says there was "a degree of naivety among directors".

"They were focused on the wrong things but they were also using agressive accounting techniques to hide some of the very real problems which were evident," she adds.

As a result she says that most people "had no idea about the health of the company".