Business Live: Wednesday 16 May

"What drove them was money rather than building a strong and sustainable business," is Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee's conclusion on Carillion directors.
She says there was "a degree of naivety among directors".
"They were focused on the wrong things but they were also using agressive accounting techniques to hide some of the very real problems which were evident," she adds.
As a result she says that most people "had no idea about the health of the company".
'A cosy club'
BBC Radio 5 live
The big four accounting firms have been criticised in the MPs' report for failing to stop Carillion from going under.
"The auditors should also be in the dock for this catastrophic crash. They are guilty of failing to tackle the crisis at Carillion, failing to insist the company paint a true picture of its crippling financial problems," said Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee.
Karthik Ramannais, professor of business & public policy and director of the master of public policy programme at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, says auditors are in "a cosy club".
"It's a small world, everybody knows everybody and we've set up a situation where everyone is fat and happy," he says.
But he says the main issue is that the reports auditors provide lack nuance.
"Audit firms provide very little texture or nuance to the reports they provide and firms end up getting a pass or fail which is not very useful," he says.
Good morning
The big story out this morning is that the board of collapsed construction firm Carillion has been found culpable for its "costly collapse", according to two committees of MPs.
The government and big four accounting firms have also been accused of failing to stop Carillion's failure.
All have rejected the report's findings.
We'll have reaction to that. We'll also have results from designer brand Burberry and pub chain operator Mitchells & Butlers so keep reading.
Live Reporting
By Katie Hope and Chris Johnston
All times stated are UK
'Agressive accounting'
BBC Radio 5 live
"What drove them was money rather than building a strong and sustainable business," is Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee's conclusion on Carillion directors.
She says there was "a degree of naivety among directors".
"They were focused on the wrong things but they were also using agressive accounting techniques to hide some of the very real problems which were evident," she adds.
As a result she says that most people "had no idea about the health of the company".
'A cosy club'
BBC Radio 5 live
The big four accounting firms have been criticised in the MPs' report for failing to stop Carillion from going under.
"The auditors should also be in the dock for this catastrophic crash. They are guilty of failing to tackle the crisis at Carillion, failing to insist the company paint a true picture of its crippling financial problems," said Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the business (Beis) committee.
Karthik Ramannais, professor of business & public policy and director of the master of public policy programme at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, says auditors are in "a cosy club".
"It's a small world, everybody knows everybody and we've set up a situation where everyone is fat and happy," he says.
But he says the main issue is that the reports auditors provide lack nuance.
"Audit firms provide very little texture or nuance to the reports they provide and firms end up getting a pass or fail which is not very useful," he says.
Good morning
The big story out this morning is that the board of collapsed construction firm Carillion has been found culpable for its "costly collapse", according to two committees of MPs.
The government and big four accounting firms have also been accused of failing to stop Carillion's failure.
All have rejected the report's findings.
We'll have reaction to that. We'll also have results from designer brand Burberry and pub chain operator Mitchells & Butlers so keep reading.