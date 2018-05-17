Business Live: 17 May

PA

Yesterday MPs said Carillion directors presided over a "rotten corporate culture" and were culpable for its "costly collapse".

Stephen Clapham of Behind the Balance Sheet says the auditors have also been criticised "fairly".

"But you have to remember the auditor is not there to detect fraud. Accounting... is not black and white, there are shades of grey. There's lots of subjectivity, there's lots of estimates required, and there's lots of judgement required."

He adds: "There's always pressure on the finance director to deliver the numbers, and then there's pressure on the suditors to sign off on what the finance director has produced."