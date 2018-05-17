Business Live: 17 May

Yesterday MPs said Carillion directors presided over a "rotten corporate culture" and were culpable for its "costly collapse".
Stephen Clapham of Behind the Balance Sheet says the auditors have also been criticised "fairly".
"But you have to remember the auditor is not there to detect fraud. Accounting... is not black and white, there are shades of grey. There's lots of subjectivity, there's lots of estimates required, and there's lots of judgement required."
He adds: "There's always pressure on the finance director to deliver the numbers, and then there's pressure on the suditors to sign off on what the finance director has produced."
China's Tencent sees stocks up on soaring profits
China's giant tech firm Tencent Holdings saw its Hong Kong-listed shares up by more than 5% on Thursday after posting record quarterly profits for the three months to March.
The firm, which owns the popular messaging app WeChat, posted a 61% year-on-year jump in profit, to 23.29bn yuan ($3.7bn; £2.73bn).
WeChat, which is a bit like WhatsApp, is now China's biggest social network.
In addition to being a messaging service, and a window to online games, WeChat now allows users to book a taxi, order food, or pay for goods online.
Together with its Chinese-only version Weixin, WeChat hit one billion monthly users for the first time earlier this year, which helped advertising revenue grow 55% to 10.69 billion yuan in the first quarter.
'You think you can win it back'
BBC Radio 5 live
The government is set to announce new rules to govern fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) later, with the maximum stake expected to be cut to £2.
Currently, people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games such as roulette.
A reduced limit of £2 would be welcomed by anti-gambling campaigners, who have described the games the "crack cocaine" of the betting world.
But bookmakers have warned it could lead to thousands of outlets closing.
Matt Zarb-Cousin, of the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, said he became hooked on FOBTs when he won £700 as a 16 year old. He was under the legal gambling age at the time.
But he then started to lose over the following four years.
“When you start losing you think you can win it back. I lost about £20,000 in total; the worst day was when I lost
£2,500.”
Mothercare 'has let customers fly away'
BBC Radio 5 live
More on that Mothercare story, with the baby goods retailer set to to release its annual results later.
Earlier this week it said it was "finalising a comprehensive restructuring and refinancing package to put the business on a stable and sustainable financial footing." with more news expected this morning.
"The baby market has totally changed, Mothercare’s market
has been bitten away,” Catherine Shuttleworth, chief executive of Savvy marketing company, told Radio Five Live's Wake Up to Money.
“They have not chased hard enough for their customers, they
have let them fly away.
“We are still spending money, but we are being more smart about where we
spend it.
“There is still a good market. But Mothercare have let their
market go to other places.”
She says Amazon, Ebay, supermarkets, and charity shops have all chipped away at its market base.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
There is a host of company news scheduled for today,
including annual results and a financial update from troubled retailer Mothercare.
And the government is
set to announce its decision on rules governing fixed odds betting terminals.
