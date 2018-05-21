Business Live: Ryanair results hit record

So just what is casting a shadow over Ryanair's results for the coming year?
They will meet with Italy's President, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday to decide on who will become prime minister but Brussels is worried about the coalition's economic plan, which calls for an end to austerity and tax cuts.
However, Paola Subacchi, director of the international economics department at Chatham House says it might not be so easy for the parties to put their plans into action.
She tells Today: "It is a coalition of broad views and the only area where they actually agree is the reform of the pension system, in particular to repair the measures that were introduced in 2011 but there is already quite a large disagreement on how to implement the so-called flat tax."
Ryanair profits soar to record
Ryanair has reported a record
annual profit but it warned profits would fall back in the coming year
due to higher costs and no fare growth.
Europe's biggest low-cost carrier booked a record €1.45bn profit after tax in its financial
year to March 31, up 10% year-on-year.
However, it said it expected to make a profit after tax of
between €1.25bn (£1.3bn) and €1.35bn for the coming
financial year.
Ryanair expects to grow traffic by 7% to 139
million passengers, up on the 138 million last forecast.
"Our outlook for FY19 is on the pessimistic side of
cautious," said chief executive Michael O'Leary.
"Forward bookings are strong but pricing remains soft. While
still too early to accurately forecast close-in summer bookings
or H2 fares, we are cautiously guiding broadly flat average
fares for FY19."
However, there is potentially some good to come out of this shocking display of sexism in the City.
Helena Morrissey, who is the head of personal investing at Legal & General, is launching a number of fundraising dinners which, she tells the Financial Times, she hopes will show people that City folk "are not all like that".
She and three other female City executives will serve as trustees but they are looking for some male trustees to make sure the board is diverse.
The US and China have agreed to back away from imposing trade tariffs on each other's goods that had threatened a costly trade war, reports BBC World Service.
The US treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said the Trump Administration would suspend plans to introduce restrictions, to give time to work on a wider trade agreement.
The Chinese vice-premier Liu He, who's been leading a Chinese negotiating team in Washingto, said the two sides had reached a consensus to avoid fighting a trade war that would hurt the economies of both countries.
Earlier, Beijing said it would significantly increase its purchases of US goods and services to reduce America's sizeable trade deficit with China.
Material difference?
Why is Ryanair pessimistic?
The middle ground
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Ending sexism in the City
Remember the Presidents Club scandal? Who could possibly forget.
Legal and General Investment Management is a fund that actually puts its money where its mouth is - it recently launched a fund aimed at encouraging gender diversity among UK firms.
US puts punitive China tariffs on hold
BBC World Service
Get in touch!
BBC transport correspondent tweets
Head of global electronics brand LG dies aged 73
The chairman of South Korea's electronics giant LG passed away on Sunday aged 73 after a battle with brain disease.
Koo Bon-Moo is credited with transforming LG into a global brand. He was best known for building three key businesses within the company - electronics, chemicals and telecommunications.
In line with the family-run conglomerates in South Korea, known as chaebols, LG's board is planning to nominate his son as the next chairman.
LG's shares were down 1.25% in late afternoon trade in Seoul on Monday.
What's pushing up the oil price?
BBC Radio 5 live
Oil prices have risen again on Monday, lifted by the news that China and the US have put a trade war between the world's two biggest economies "on hold".
Brent crude futures were up 36 cents or 0.5% at $78.87 per barrel, from their last close. Brent broke through $80 for the first time since November 2014 last week.
On Wake up to Money Stephanie Butcher of Invesco Perpetual said another reason for the upward momentum was, on the one hand, "very strong" demand.
On the other hand, she said, supply was under pressure, due to oil producer Venezuela's economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro, has just won re-election to another six year term, but the country can't produce as much oil as it once did and there's a risk of sanctions against the country from the US.
Rail shake-up 'epic'
BBC Radio 5 live
More on those new rail timetables - and Nigel Harris, managing editor of Rail Magazine, tells Wake up to Money that the timetable shake-up - in particular in the South East - is a "massive operation".
"It's certainly the biggest thing I've ever seen in more than 23 years editing this magazine," he says.
"It's truly epic in its context, so it is going to be disruptive," he adds.
Good morning
Welcome to the new week here on Business Live - thank you for joining us.
Coming up - we'll be getting reaction to the new rail timetable which came into effect yesterday.
Every schedule for Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern trains has changed in an attempt to improve rail efficiency - we'll find out more about that,
Plus, we'll get full-year results from Ryanair.
Stick with us if you can.