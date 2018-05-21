Business Live: Ryanair results hit record

AFP Five Star Movement's Luigi Di Maio (L) and League's Matteo Salvini

After 11 weeks of deadlock in Italy, a coalition government has been formed between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League.

They will meet with Italy's President, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday to decide on who will become prime minister but Brussels is worried about the coalition's economic plan, which calls for an end to austerity and tax cuts.

However, Paola Subacchi, director of the international economics department at Chatham House says it might not be so easy for the parties to put their plans into action.

She tells Today: "It is a coalition of broad views and the only area where they actually agree is the reform of the pension system, in particular to repair the measures that were introduced in 2011 but there is already quite a large disagreement on how to implement the so-called flat tax."