Entertainment Live: Adele album date announced; Bond thrills critics

Birmingham has been announced as the host city of this year's BBC Music Awards.
Artists including Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Mumford & Sons, OMI and One Direction will perform at the event at the Genting Arena on 10 December.
"I'm really excited to be at this year's BBC Music Awards," said Glynne (pictured). "I was there last year at the inaugural awards performing with Clean Bandit and it was a great night, with a brilliant performance from Ed Sheeran among my personal favourites.
"To be back this year in my own right is amazing. I'm looking forward to it - roll on December."
The awards will be hosted by Chris Evans and Fearne Cotton and will broadcast on BBC One, Radio 1, Radio 2 and bbc.co.uk/music.
Further acts will be announced over the coming weeks.
It's all about James Bond today, with the newspapers and websites full of "first" reviews of 007's latest opus Spectre. (Come on guys, you can't all be first!)
The cast and crew will also be spending the day talking to members of the press, so there are sure to be some quotes to come as we head towards next Monday's official premiere.
We'll also be bringing you news on this year's BBC Music awards, plus plenty more updates from the world of entertainment, arts and the media. And we may even engage and then fire the passenger ejector seat, so make sure you're sitting comfortably.
Disney launches streaming service
Disney is to launch its own subscription-based video streaming service in the UK.
Disney Life will feature films, music, books and television programmes.
Disney Life will feature films, music, books and television programmes.

The new service is set to challenge rival services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Now TV.
Adele confirms album date
First we had the confirmation that Adele's new album will be called 25.
Now we have a release date to set on our calendars - and it's 20 November, just as we predicted.
Merchant's Big Bang
Digital Spy
Stephen Merchant has reportedly landed himself a role on America's biggest hit comedy, The Big Bang Theory.
It's said he'll play a love interest for Amy, played by Mayim Bialik, after her split with Jim Parsons' Sheldon.
The episode is expected to be shown later this year in the US.
More BTTF...
Apologies if you're experiencing a bit of Back to the Future fatigue, but this is rather special.
He's still standing
Sir Elton John is set to release his 33rd studio album, Wonderful Crazy Night, next year.
The album has been co-produced by T Bone Burnett, who worked on the Sir Elton's 2013 release The Diving Board.
He has also worked on several of the Coen brothers' films, including Inside Llewyn Davis.
The lyrics have been again provided by Bernie Taupin, Sir Elton's songwriting partner of almost five decades.
Davis directs first sitcom
Chortle
Writer, actress and all-round comedy goddess Julia Davis has finally directed her first sitcom.
Camping stars Davis and Rufus Jones, alongside Steve Pemberton, Vicki Pepperdine and Jonathan Cake from Desperate Housewives.
The Sky Atlantic production, described as a "dark comedy", was shot in Devon.
Davis previously wrote Nighty Night for the BBC and Hunderby for Sky.Read more on this story.
(Not so) Horrible Histories
CBBC's Horrible Histories is out in front in the nominations for the 20th Bafta Children's Awards.
It's in the running in three categories, having been nominated in both the comedy and writing categories for its special Magna Carta episode.
In the performer category, Jessica Ransom (above) is nominated for her portrayal of Mary, Queen of Scots.
Horrible Histories' Ransom will compete with Harry Hill, who is up for an award for his title role as an eccentric scientist in BBC One's The Incredible Adventures of Professor Branestawm.
The awards will be handed out at London's Roundhouse on 22 November.
Laverne Cox to play Frank-N-Furter
The Independent
Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox is reportedly set to play Transylvanian scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter in Fox's new version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The 31-year-old Emmy nominee was one of the first openly transgender women to star in a major US television series.
British actor Tim Curry played the iconic role on stage and in the 1975 movie version.
The two-hour Fox adaptation is due to be screened next autumn.
Schumer's pay day
The Hollywood Reporter
Amy Schumer looks set to reap the financial rewards of surprise smash Trainwreck, which made more than $110m (£71m) from a $35m (£22m) budget earlier this year
She will reportedly get more than 10 times her Trainwreck salary - thought to be roughly $300,000 (£194,000) - for her next role, in a comedy about a mother and daughter who get kidnapped in Brazil.
Schumer is also believed to have signed a $9m (£5.8m) book deal with Gallery Books. Nice work if you can get it...
Underwood 'happy' with country
Don't hold your breath if you're waiting for Carrie Underwood to copy Taylor Swift and turn her back on the country scene that made her name.
Find out more in our interview.
Flux capacitor... fluxing
You couldn't move for DeLoreans on Wednesday as fans celebrated "Back to the Future Day" - the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel to in Back to the Future II.
Here's one parked on the red carpet - illegally, we'd wager - at a 30th anniversary screening of Robert Zemeckis's classic in New York.
Here's another on display at a mall in Barcelona. In Spain, incidentally, Back to the Future is known as Regreso al Futuro.
Here is another in Burbank in California, where a whole day of events was held - among them an actual Enchantment Under the Sea dance.
And here's one more DeLorean being the centre of attention at a shopping mall in Tokyo. The Japanese for Back to the Future is... oh, never mind.
Tokyo date for Hilary Swank
Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is among those celebrating the launch of this year'sTokyo International Film Festival, which has just kicked off with screenings of Robert Zemeckis's The Walk.
Swank is at the event for a screening of You're Not You, in which she plays a classical pianist who is diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), known in the UK as motor neurone disease.
The Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby actress has not had the red carpet to herself, though. Check out this cool customer!
Sesame Street addresses autism
BBC Newsbeat
Radio 1 and 1Xtra
Sesame Street has unveiled an a new character - Julia, a little girl who has autism.
The Sesame Workshop said she was being introduced as part of a campaign to take the stigma away from the disorder.
She won't feature in the television show but will be included in digital and printed storybooks.
Three Dog Night singer dies
Cory Wells, singer with US rockers Three Dog Night, has died at the age of 74.
According to bandmate Danny Hutton, he had experienced acute back pain in recent weeks and died suddenly on Tuesday in Dunkirk, where he lived.
"Cory was an incredible singer, a greater performer,'' Hutton said. "He could sing anything."
Three Dog Night had three US number ones, most famously with Mama Told Me (Not to Come) which was also their only top 10 hit in the UK.
The song was written by Randy Newman, who was apparently inspired by his own light-hearted reflections on the Los Angeles music scene of the late 1960s.
The song appeared in such films as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Boogie Nights and was performed by Sir Tom Jones and the Stereophonics for a 2000 covers album.
Record entries for poetry prize
A record number of poetry collections - 142 - were submitted for this year's TS Eliot Prize.
The judges, chaired by Pascale Petit, have boiled those down to a shortlist of 10, which they said "all awed and excited us with their ambition, verve and technical mastery".
This year's hopefuls are:
Rankinewon the £10,000 Forward Prize for poetry last month for Citizen: An American Lyric. Can she also claim the £20,000 TS Eliot prize?
Find out when the winner is announced on 11 January.
Married couple top art list
Married art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth have topped a list of the most powerful figures in the art world.
The pair beat out competition from Ai Weiwei on ArtReview's annual Power 100 list to become only the second art dealers to top the countdown.
Last year's number one - Tate boss Sir Nicholas Serota - can now be found at five.
Taylor Swift, record breaker
Congrats to Taylor Swift, whose Blank Space promo has become the most watched music video on Vevo.
The video has now notched up more than 1.2 billion views, surpassing Justin Bieber’s Baby.
Blank Space also holds the Vevo record for the fastest video to hit 1 billion views.
If you're one of the few people who haven't seen it - now's your chance!
The power of Thor
The Australian economy is set to receive a A$300m (£216m) boost with the announcement that two major Hollywood sequels are to be filmed Down Under.
Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth (above left) and Ridley Scott's next instalment in the Alien series - to be called Alien: Paradise Lost - are expected to start shooting next year.
Judge dismisses Jay Z case
BBC Newsbeat
Radio 1 and 1Xtra
A judge in the US has dismissed a copyright claim against rapper Jay Z and producer Timbaland over their 1999 track Big Pimpin'.
They were accused of not having permission to use a flute sample from a track written in 1957 by Egyptian composer Baligh Hamdi.
Hamdi's nephew claimed they didn't ask to combine his uncle's song with the "vulgar" lyrics of Big Pimpin'.
But Timbaland testified that, in 2011, he paid $100,000 (£65,000) to EMI Arabia, which said it owned the rights to the song.
Berry headed for US
Deadline
She's already a national treasure on this side of the Atlantic. Now The Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry is headed to the other side to make a new show in the US.
Berry will be a judge in a new four-episode special called The Great Holiday Baking Show, hosted by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos.
The US did attempt a remake of Bake Off in 2013, but the CBS show premiered to low ratings and was cancelled after one season.
Further acts will be announced over the coming weeks.
'Pure action mayhem'
A lot of critics seem very happy about new Bond film Spectre, which had its first press screening on Tuesday in central London. (And we were there!)
The Guardian and the Daily Telegraph both gave Sam Mendes' Skyfall follow-up five stars, while theEvening Standard said it was "far more fun than Sam Smith's turgid theme song" - high praise indeed.
But there are some dissenting voices.Digital Spy, for example, said that while Spectre is "bigger, louder and longer than its direct predecessor... it isn't any better".
