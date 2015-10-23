Entertainment live

Entertainment Live: Adele album date announced; Bond thrills critics

Summary

  1. News updates for 22 October 2015
  2. Five-star reviews for Bond film Spectre
  3. Artists announced for BBC Music Awards
  4. Judge dismisses Jay Z case

Live Reporting

By Neil Smith and Kev Geoghegan

All times stated are UK

James Bond will return...

Neil Smith

Entertainment reporter

...and so will we tomorrow with another jam-packed, fun-filled live page. We very much hope you'll join us.

In the meantime, here's David Tennant dressed as Kiki Dee with Ricky Wilson as Sir Elton John, all for Sky 1's new show Bring the Noise.

With that hair, does David remind you of anyone?

Laurence Olivier as Richard III
PA

See you tomorrow.

Disney launches streaming service

Disney Life
Disney

Disney is to launch its own subscription-based video streaming service in the UK.

Disney Life will feature films, music, books and television programmes.

The new service is set to challenge rival services like Amazon Prime, Netflix and Now TV.

Read more on this story.

Adele confirms album date

First we had the confirmation that Adele's new album will be called 25.

Now we have a release date to set on our calendars - and it's 20 November, just as we predicted.

Merchant's Big Bang

Digital Spy

Stephen Merchant
AP

Stephen Merchant has reportedly landed himself a role on America's biggest hit comedy, The Big Bang Theory.

It's said he'll play a love interest for Amy, played by Mayim Bialik, after her split with Jim Parsons' Sheldon.

The episode is expected to be shown later this year in the US.

Read more on this story.

More BTTF...

Apologies if you're experiencing a bit of Back to the Future fatigue, but this is rather special.

He's still standing

Sir Elton John
Reuters

Sir Elton John is set to release his 33rd studio album, Wonderful Crazy Night, next year.

The album has been co-produced by T Bone Burnett, who worked on the Sir Elton's 2013 release The Diving Board.

He has also worked on several of the Coen brothers' films, including Inside Llewyn Davis.

The lyrics have been again provided by Bernie Taupin, Sir Elton's songwriting partner of almost five decades.

Davis directs first sitcom

Chortle

Julia Davis in Inside No.9
BBC

Writer, actress and all-round comedy goddess Julia Davis has finally directed her first sitcom.

Camping stars Davis and Rufus Jones, alongside Steve Pemberton, Vicki Pepperdine and Jonathan Cake from Desperate Housewives.

The Sky Atlantic production, described as a "dark comedy", was shot in Devon.

Davis previously wrote Nighty Night for the BBC and Hunderby for Sky.

Read more on this story.

(Not so) Horrible Histories

Jessica Ransom as Mary Queen of Scots
BBC

CBBC's Horrible Histories is out in front in the nominations for the 20th Bafta Children's Awards.

It's in the running in three categories, having been nominated in both the comedy and writing categories for its special Magna Carta episode.

In the performer category, Jessica Ransom (above) is nominated for her portrayal of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Horrible Histories' Ransom will compete with Harry Hill, who is up for an award for his title role as an eccentric scientist in BBC One's The Incredible Adventures of Professor Branestawm.

The awards will be handed out at London's Roundhouse on 22 November.

Read more on this story.

Laverne Cox to play Frank-N-Furter

The Independent

Laverne Cox
Getty Images

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox is reportedly set to play Transylvanian scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter in Fox's new version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The 31-year-old Emmy nominee was one of the first openly transgender women to star in a major US television series.

British actor Tim Curry played the iconic role on stage and in the 1975 movie version.

The two-hour Fox adaptation is due to be screened next autumn.

Read more on this story.

Schumer's pay day

The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer
Getty Images

Amy Schumer looks set to reap the financial rewards of surprise smash Trainwreck, which made more than $110m (£71m) from a $35m (£22m) budget earlier this year

She will reportedly get more than 10 times her Trainwreck salary - thought to be roughly $300,000 (£194,000) - for her next role, in a comedy about a mother and daughter who get kidnapped in Brazil.

Schumer is also believed to have signed a $9m (£5.8m) book deal with Gallery Books. Nice work if you can get it...

Read the full story.

Underwood 'happy' with country

Carrie Underwood
Getty Images

Don't hold your breath if you're waiting for Carrie Underwood to copy Taylor Swift and turn her back on the country scene that made her name.

That's not me. That's just not what I grew up listening to. I can't see myself doing anything like that. I'm happy where I am."

Find out more in our interview.

Flux capacitor... fluxing

You couldn't move for DeLoreans on Wednesday as fans celebrated "Back to the Future Day" - the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel to in Back to the Future II.

Back to the Future DeLorean in New York
Reuters

Here's one parked on the red carpet - illegally, we'd wager - at a 30th anniversary screening of Robert Zemeckis's classic in New York.

Back to the Future DeLorean in Barcelona
EPA

Here's another on display at a mall in Barcelona. In Spain, incidentally, Back to the Future is known as Regreso al Futuro.

Back to the Future DeLorean in Los Angeles
AFP

Here is another in Burbank in California, where a whole day of events was held - among them an actual Enchantment Under the Sea dance.

Back to the Future DeLorean in Tokyo
Getty Images

And here's one more DeLorean being the centre of attention at a shopping mall in Tokyo. The Japanese for Back to the Future is... oh, never mind.

Tokyo date for Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank at the Tokyo Film Festival
AFP

Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank is among those celebrating the launch of this year's

Tokyo International Film Festival, which has just kicked off with screenings of Robert Zemeckis's The Walk.

Swank is at the event for a screening of You're Not You, in which she plays a classical pianist who is diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), known in the UK as motor neurone disease.

The Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby actress has not had the red carpet to herself, though. Check out this cool customer!

Paddington Bear at the Tokyo Film Festival
AFP
Sesame Street addresses autism

BBC Newsbeat

Radio 1 and 1Xtra

Julia
Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street has unveiled an a new character - Julia, a little girl who has autism.

The Sesame Workshop said she was being introduced as part of a campaign to take the stigma away from the disorder.

She won't feature in the television show but will be included in digital and printed storybooks.

Read more on this story.

Three Dog Night singer dies

Cory Wells
AP

Cory Wells, singer with US rockers Three Dog Night, has died at the age of 74.

According to bandmate Danny Hutton, he had experienced acute back pain in recent weeks and died suddenly on Tuesday in Dunkirk, where he lived. 

"Cory was an incredible singer, a greater performer,'' Hutton said. "He could sing anything."

Three Dog Night had three US number ones, most famously with Mama Told Me (Not to Come) which was also their only top 10 hit in the UK.

The song was written by Randy Newman, who was apparently inspired by his own light-hearted reflections on the Los Angeles music scene of the late 1960s.   

The song appeared in such films as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Boogie Nights and was performed by Sir Tom Jones and the Stereophonics for a 2000 covers album.

Record entries for poetry prize

TS Eliot
BBC

A record number of poetry collections - 142 - were submitted for this year's TS Eliot Prize.

The judges, chaired by Pascale Petit, have boiled those down to a shortlist of 10, which they said "all awed and excited us with their ambition, verve and technical mastery".

This year's hopefuls are:

  • Mark Doty - Deep Lane (Cape Poetry)
  • Tracey Herd - Not in this World (Bloodaxe)
  • Selima Hill - Jutland (Bloodaxe)
  • Sarah Howe - Loop of Jade (Chatto & Windus)
  • Tim Liardet - The World Before Snow (Carcanet)
  • Les Murray - Waiting for the Past (Carcanet)
  • Sean O'Brien - The Beautiful Librarians (Picador)
  • Don Paterson - 40 Sonnets (Faber)
  • Rebecca Perry - Beauty/Beauty (Bloodaxe)
  • Claudia Rankine - Citizen: An American Lyric (Penguin)

Rankine

won the £10,000 Forward Prize for poetry last month for Citizen: An American Lyric. Can she also claim the £20,000 TS Eliot prize?

Find out when the winner is announced on 11 January.

Married couple top art list

Iwan and Manuela Wirth
Getty Images

Married art dealers Iwan and Manuela Wirth have topped a list of the most powerful figures in the art world.

The pair beat out competition from Ai Weiwei on ArtReview's annual Power 100 list to become only the second art dealers to top the countdown.

Last year's number one - Tate boss Sir Nicholas Serota - can now be found at five.

Read more on this story.

Taylor Swift, record breaker

Congrats to Taylor Swift, whose Blank Space promo has become the most watched music video on Vevo.

The video has now notched up more than 1.2 billion views, surpassing Justin Bieber’s Baby.

Blank Space also holds the Vevo record for the fastest video to hit 1 billion views.

If you're one of the few people who haven't seen it - now's your chance!

The power of Thor

Chris Hemsworth and Ridley Scott
Getty Images

The Australian economy is set to receive a A$300m (£216m) boost with the announcement that two major Hollywood sequels are to be filmed Down Under.

Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, starring Chris Hemsworth (above left) and Ridley Scott's next instalment in the Alien series - to be called Alien: Paradise Lost - are expected to start shooting next year.

Read more on this story.

Judge dismisses Jay Z case

BBC Newsbeat

Radio 1 and 1Xtra

Jay Z
Reuters

A judge in the US has dismissed a copyright claim against rapper Jay Z and producer Timbaland over their 1999 track Big Pimpin'.

They were accused of not having permission to use a flute sample from a track written in 1957 by Egyptian composer Baligh Hamdi.

Hamdi's nephew claimed they didn't ask to combine his uncle's song with the "vulgar" lyrics of Big Pimpin'.

But Timbaland testified that, in 2011, he paid $100,000 (£65,000) to EMI Arabia, which said it owned the rights to the song.

Read more on this story.

Berry headed for US

Deadline

Mary Berry
BBC

She's already a national treasure on this side of the Atlantic. Now The Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry is headed to the other side to make a new show in the US.

Berry will be a judge in a new four-episode special called The Great Holiday Baking Show, hosted by My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos.

The US did attempt a remake of Bake Off in 2013, but the CBS show premiered to low ratings and was cancelled after one season.

Read the full story.

BBC Music Awards in Birmingham

Jess Glynne
AP

Birmingham has been announced as the host city of this year's BBC Music Awards.

Artists including Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Mumford & Sons, OMI and One Direction will perform at the event at the Genting Arena on 10 December.

"I'm really excited to be at this year's BBC Music Awards," said Glynne (pictured). "I was there last year at the inaugural awards performing with Clean Bandit and it was a great night, with a brilliant performance from Ed Sheeran among my personal favourites.

"To be back this year in my own right is amazing. I'm looking forward to it - roll on December."

The awards will be hosted by Chris Evans and Fearne Cotton and will broadcast on BBC One, Radio 1, Radio 2 and bbc.co.uk/music.

Further acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

Read more on this story.

'Pure action mayhem'

Daniel Craig in Spectre
MGM/Columbia/Eon

A lot of critics seem very happy about new Bond film Spectre, which had its first press screening on Tuesday in central London. (And we were there!)

The Guardian and the Daily Telegraph both gave Sam Mendes' Skyfall follow-up five stars, while the

Evening Standard said it was "far more fun than Sam Smith's turgid theme song" - high praise indeed.

But there are some dissenting voices.

Digital Spy, for example, said that while Spectre is "bigger, louder and longer than its direct predecessor... it isn't any better".

Read more on this story.

Kev Geoghegan

Arts and entertainment reporter

So do the reviews make you want to head out and see the new Bond film Spectre?

Or does Daniel Craig leave you neither shaken nor stirred?

Get in touch and let us know your thoughts.

Good morning 007...

Neil Smith

Arts reporter

It's all about James Bond today, with the newspapers and websites full of "first" reviews of 007's latest opus Spectre. (Come on guys, you can't all be first!)

The cast and crew will also be spending the day talking to members of the press, so there are sure to be some quotes to come as we head towards next Monday's official premiere.

We'll also be bringing you news on this year's BBC Music awards, plus plenty more updates from the world of entertainment, arts and the media. And we may even engage and then fire the passenger ejector seat, so make sure you're sitting comfortably.

