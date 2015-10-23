Entertainment Live: Adele's new single impresses; Tom Jones hits back over 'homophobia'

AFP

"I'm feeling really overwhelmed," Adele told BBC Radio 1 breakfast host Nick Grimshaw before the first official play of her new single Hello.

"But I'm excited and relieved as well because I've been sitting on this for a while so nothing has to be a secret any more."

Of the new single, she said: "It's a very intimate song in terms of the topic and it's very conversational. I'm singing very high up in that chorus, trying to have a Meatloaf moment or something."

Asked if she felt any pressure after the success of her last album 21, she said: "Because of my last album, because of what it went on to do, it was kind of a write-off to ever expect anything with this album, the new one, like that. So actually it made it a bit easier.

"Getting into the headspace was really difficult - obviously now I'm a parent, and having such a break off, I kind of fell out of the habit of writing songs.

"So no I didn't feel pressure. But also I feel like every album I'm ever going to write is always going to be following 21. Even no matter what this album does, my next record's going to be following 21.

"It's phenomenal what happened with that - but it is a phenomenon. I can't really include it in any expectations of anything I ever do again."