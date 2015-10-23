Entertainment Live: Adele's new single impresses; Tom Jones hits back over 'homophobia'
Summary
- News and updates for 23 October 2015
- Fans give the thumbs up to Adele's new single
- Sir Tom Jones refutes homophobia claim
- Harry Potter play details revealed
- Tributes to former The Smiths manager
Live Reporting
By Ian Youngs and Genevieve Hassan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all folks!
Genevieve Hassan
Entertainment reporter
It's time for us to wrap up for the day and, indeed, the week.
We'll leave you with some good news - remember the 1,000 Italian musicians who came together to play Foo Fighters' track Learn to Fly in an effort to get the band to play in their town of Cesena?
Well the rockers have now confirmed they will take over a basketball arena for a gig on 3 November.
Writing on the Foo Fighters' website, frontman Dave Grohl said:
Here's a reminder of the Cesena video. Have a good weekend.
Superhero tartans
If you've ever wondered what the Incredible Hulk would look like wearing a kilt, and what that kilt would look like, today's your lucky day.
A kiltmaker in Paisley has created tartans for a number of comic book characters, including the not-so-jolly green giant. Unsurprisingly, it's green.
Houston Kiltmakers have also created tartans for Iron Man, Batman, Wolverine and Spider-Man.Take a look.
Michael Bay’s Benghazi film criticised by Libyans
Michael Bay's latest action film has stirred controversy in Benghazi, with some complaining Libyans have been portrayed as "fanatical and ignorant" whilst "playing up the heroism of American soldiers".
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi depicts the events of the September 2012 attack on the US consulate in which four Americans were killed.
Some have claimed the film is a one-sided portrait of how a six-man team fought to defend the American embassy, saying Bay's film ignores the fact Libyan locals also fought by their side.
During a press conference at the Deauville Film Festival in September, the director insisted his film had no political agenda.
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is due to be released in January.
Let's get ready to Jungle
It's the end of October, which means it's almost time for this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to begin.
The first promotional ads are due to start running tonight, but here's a peek of one of them now - where Ant and Dec are longing for a good wash after being stranded for months as jungle castaways.
The stars who are rumoured to be heading into the jungle include Anne Robinson, Caitlyn Jenner, Tulisa Contostavlos and Paul Gascoigne.
Turner's Margate views on show
Watercolours painted by JMW Turner of Margate in Kent are to go on show in the gallery that bears his name in the town.
They will be in an exhibition titled Turner and Colour, which will open to mark the Turner Contemporary's fifth anniversary next October.
To launch the exhibition, a boat journey taken by Turner along the River Thames will be recreated.
The Waverley, the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, will travel from London along the coast. Turner was a regular visitor to the seaside town from the 1820s.Find out more about the Turner Contemporary's 2016 programme.
Could Enya tour at last?
If you're an Enya fan and have wanted to see her live ever since she first hit airwaves in 1988, you may be closer to getting your wish.
The Irish star told us she had never played a solo concert because her songs would have been too difficult to recreate on stage.
Her record company asked her to consider a handful of live shows involving "a piano and a few people on stage" in the 1980s, but the star resisted.
But she now says it could be "very possible" because standards have improved. "You see wonderful concerts," she said. "There are orchestras there, choirs there, so it's a different time."
But she added: "I don't know if that's something I would do."Read more on this story.
Bond's last-minute rewrite
It cost at least $250m, had a crew of more than a thousand and is one of the year's most anticipated films.
Yet things didn't always go entirely to script on Spectre, the new James Bond romp, according to director Sam Mendes.
"There's a whole section of the opening sequence that happened because Daniel [Craig] did his knee in and couldn't run," he told BBC 5 live.
"I had 10 minutes to work out an alternative version of events, and it involved 60 Mexican cops. So I said to my first assistant director Michael Lerman, 'Find me 60 cops.'
"He said, 'You didn't want any cops, we haven't got any background cops.' I said, 'Find me real cops!'
"And sure enough there they were, looking slightly alarmed and sweaty."
Mendes was speaking on Kermode and Mayo's Film Review on 5 live, which is broadcasting a Bond Spectre special as we speak - so hotfoot it over there to catch the last half hour.
My Bond Song: Sam Smith
Sam Smith has been talking to BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw about the making of his James Bond song, Writing's on the Wall.
The singer talked about how he was first approached and his writing process for the short documentary, which you can watch below.
Historical fiction awards handed out
Author Ben Fergusson has won the Historical Writers' Association's award for the year's best debut historical novel.
Fergusson was given the Debut Crown Award for The Spring of Kasper Meier, which tells the story of a man who deals in the black market in Germany after the end of World War Two in order to feed himself and his elderly father.
HWA chair Manda Scott said it was "a truly outstanding work of fiction that will, I hope enter into the canon of English literature".
The ceremony took place at the Harrogate History Festival, which also saw Michael Morpurgo receive an award for outstanding contribution to historical fiction.
Jazz great Mark Murphy dies
US jazz singer Mark Murphy, who was nominated for six Grammy Awards during his career, has died at the age of 83.
Murphy was discovered at a jam session by Sammy Davis Jr in 1953 and released his debut album three years later.
British jazz singer Gill Manly told Jazz FM: "His impact on jazz singing and singers is immeasurable all over the world. His legacy is tremendous."
Tributes have also been paid by Jamie Cullum and DJ Gilles Peterson, who has compiled a Soundcloud mix of some of his best moments.
Dior boss stands down
Christian Dior's creative director Raf Simons is to leave the fashion house after three-and-a-half years.
The Belgian designer, known for his minimalist and linear style, replaced John Galliano, who left in disgrace in 2011 after an anti-Semitic outburst.
Simons said: "It's a decision founded on one hand by my desire to concentrate on other centres of interest in my life, notably my own label, as well as the passions that motivate me beyond my professional activities."
Simons has dressed celebrities such as singer Rihanna (below left) and James Bond actress Naomie Harris (below right).
Shining hotel announces museum plans
The Colorado hotel that inspired Stephen King's The Shining has announced plans to transform itself into a horror museum and film centre.
The Stanley also plans to house a 500-seat auditorium and a 3,000 sq ft soundstage.
Simon Pegg and Elijah Wood are among the stars backing the project, which is seeking $11.5m (£7.4m) in state funds for the "year-round horror destination".Read more on this story.
Your views: Adele's comeback
A lot of you have got in touch to tell us your thoughts on Adele's new single, Hello. Here's what you've had to say:
Dr Turner jumps from screen to paper
The Bookseller
Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann is taking his character Dr Turner off the small screen and into the publishing world.
The actor has penned a nostalgic and historical diary describing what life would have been like for the doctor working as a GP in the east end of London in the 1950s.
"Patrick Turner is a fascinating, complex character that I've had the privilege to play for five years on television - so the chance to expand on his private thoughts and cares through writing about his experiences was not to be missed," McGann said.
Doctor Turner's Casebook will be released in January to coincide with the new series of Call the Midwife.
Tribute to The Smiths manager
Guitarist Johnny Marr has announced the death of The Smiths' former manager Joe Moss.
"Joe was a one off, an amazing person and totally unique," Marr said. "He started looking after me when I was 17 - it was Joe who put the idea in my head to go and knock on Morrissey's door.
"He invested his time and money in us when no one else wanted to know, and his belief in us kept us going. Without him there wouldn't have been any Smiths.
"He was an original beatnik and a true bohemian, respected by all. Everyone who met him loved him; he can never be replaced."
Marr said Moss gave the group rehearsal space after they had formed, bought them a van, guided them through early tours and negotiated their record contracts.Drummer Mike Joyce tweeted: "Joe Moss looked after us. He gave us a place to play and a brilliant mind to learn from. Joe was a giver. Joe loved us and we loved Joe."Read more on Marr's website.
Andrew Scott ready to Dazzle
Sherlock and Spectre actor Andrew Scott is to star in the UK premiere of Richard Greenberg's The Dazzle.
Scott will play Langley Collyer with Luther star David Dawson appearing as his brother Homer, who became infamous for their compulsive hoarding.
Simon Evans will direct the production, which runs from 15 December - 30 January at the Central St Martins School of Art in London.
Swift meets shot journalist's 'special girl'
Many were left shocked when US TV news reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot dead during a live TV report in Virginia in August.
Parker's fiance Chris Hurst revealed he had bought Taylor Swift concert tickets for 21 October - but didn't know what to do with them.
This week he decided to give them to a young girl whom Parker had interviewed as part of a child abuse programme.
Hurst tweeted a picture of the girl with her idol backstage:
Read Chris Hurst's article on his decision.
Tom Jones refutes homophobia claim
Sir Tom Jones has dismissed criticism following an interview in which he said he was so worried the London showbiz scene in the 1960s was run by gay men that he was considering moving back to Cardiff.
The pop legend made the comments to The Big Issue.
"I thought, wait a minute, is the London scene, the people who run British showbusiness – are there a lot of homosexuals involved here? Because if so, I’m going back to Cardiff," he said.
"I became paranoid, you see. I wondered, was that required to make a hit record? But then I got into it and I realised no, it just so happened that the first guy to record me was a homosexual producer."
After facing criticism online, Sir Tom tweeted:
Paul Heaton: 'Adele owes me £2'
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott were on Chris Evans' Radio 2 breakfast show this morning, when Adele blurted out the first concert she ever attended was by their former band, The Beautiful South.
"It's incredible," Heaton told me afterwards. "I was quite flattered because she's such a brilliant singer.
"Did she say she was three at the time?"
"Yes, she was three," confirmed Abbott. "Apparently one of her parents snuck her in underneath a coat."
"Well then," Heaton deadpanned. "She owes me the price of the ticket."
"But unfortunately that was only £2 back then."
Heaton and Abbott's second album, Wisdom Laughter and Lines, is out today.
Simon Cowell joins America's Got Talent
He already judges The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent - now Simon Cowell is joining the panel of America's Got Talent.
Cowell is one of the show's producers and creators, but has never sat behind the judges' desk.
He will replace shock jock Howard Stern for the new series. It is not known yet whether Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum will return.
Cowell was a judge on American Idol until 2010. That show is being axed after next year's series.
James Bond stars talk Spectre
In case you've been living under a rock for the past few months, there's a new James Bond film coming out next week.
We've been speaking to the stars of Spectre - including Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci and Ben Whishaw - about making the film, the difference between Bond girls and Bond women, and at what age children should be allowed to see it.
Vanessa Feltz's big breakfast
Breakfast times will be very busy for Vanessa Feltz after the new year, when she takes over as host of BBC Radio London's breakfast show.
She will stay as host of BBC Radio 2's early breakfast show, which runs from 05:00-06:30. Her new London programme will then start half an hour later, running from 07:00-10:00.
She'll have to hope Chris Evan isn't late for his Radio 2 breakfast show too often - earlier this month she had to stay on air on Radio 2 when he was delayed.
Feltz has presented BBC Radio London's mid-morning phone-in for the last decade.Read the press release.
ITV's hills are alive
Kara Tointon (left) is to play Maria when ITV stages a live production of The Sound of Music this Christmas.
The former EastEnders actress and Strictly Come Dancing champion will fill Julie Andrews' shoes in the broadcast, which will come from London's Three Mills Studios.
She will be joined in the cast by ex-Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly (right) as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Downton Abbey's Julian Ovenden as Captain Georg von Trapp, and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong as Max Detweiler.
ITV's director of entertainment and comedy Elaine Bedell said: "This is the first time in the UK that this type of project has been attempted - a musical drama both performed and broadcast live - but big ambitious live television events is what ITV does well."
Adele-mania continues
Adele's leading man
If you're wondering who plays the boyfriend in Adele's new video - it's US actor Tristan "Mack" Wilds, who has been in TV series The Wire and 90210.
In the video, Wilds plays the man Adele is reminiscing about as she returns to an empty house.
Wilds is also a singer himself and was nominated for a Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album last year (he lost to Rihanna). Watch one of his videos below.
Sheeran's green carpet
X marked the spot for Ed Sheeran on the green carpet for the premiere of his documentary Jumpers For Goalposts in London last night.
The film goes behind the scenes at the singer's sold out Wembley Stadium concert, which took place this summer.
Justin Bieber, Maisie Williams, Olly Murs, new Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Nathan Sykes were among the famous faces who joined him on the green carpet.
Sheeran said: "I didn't think anyone was going to turn up. I've never had a film in a cinema. It's quite a weird thing for a musician to be doing this in Leicester Square so it's cool."
Adele 'left songs off new album'
After being on BBC Radio 1, Adele popped across the road to Radio 2 for Chris Evans' breakfast show.
There, former Beautiful South star Paul Heaton asked if she had ever written a song so personal she couldn't sing it.
"There's quite a lot of songs I haven't put on this record," she confessed. "No-one was waiting before to work out what I was singing about, and sometimes that puts me off a little bit," she said. "I get frightened."
The star also said she found it difficult to play her version of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love, as it reminded her of people she had lost.
"I remember doing it in Birmingham, I had to walk off stage, there was full-on snot coming off my face."
One Direction for Royal Variety
One Direction, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, The Corrs and Josh Groban are among the stars who will perform at this year's Royal Variety Performance, it has been announced.
Prince Harry will lead the royal party at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 13 November - the same day as One Direction's fifth (and last?) album Made In The AM comes out.
The night will be hosted by Jack Whitehall, making him the youngest ever presenter of the Royal Variety Performance.
"Having been lucky enough to perform for Prince Charles and Prince William in previous years I look forward to the opportunity of sailing a little too close to the wind in the presence of Prince Harry this time round," he said.
"It's my third time on the show and I still am yet to perform in front of The Queen, she must be really desperate not to see my act."
Adele's songwriting struggles
Almost five years since her last album, Adele has revealed she struggled to write new material and aborted one attempt at a new album.
"I did pretty much write an album about being a mum," she told Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1. "But that's pretty boring. I scrapped that."
She continued: "I felt like this was never going to happen. I felt like I was never going to finish this record. It was really quite a long thing to do. It was a long process.
"I wanted to give up a lot because I couldn't do it. I thought I'd run out of ideas and I'd lost my ability to write a song.
"My team around me are so amazing. They're very honest. They were like, 'It's not good enough. Go back to the drawing board. It's not good enough.'
"It didn't hurt me at all. I think it's important that people are honest with you like that."
Listen to the interview below.
First peek at Harry Potter Cursed Child
Harry Potter play The Cursed Child will take place 19 years after the seventh and final book and focus on Potter's son, producers have revealed.
Announcing the plot, the writing team of JK Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany said:
Artwork from the play was also published on official Potter website Pottermore, with Rowling tweeting her approval.
Rowling revealed last month the play would be split into two parts, designed to be watched either on the same day or consecutive evenings.
The production begins previews next June at the Palace Theatre in London. Read more on this story.
Thumbs up for Adele
Here's what people are saying on Twitter about Adele's new single.
Adele's video
Here's the official video for Adele's new song.
Adele: No pressure
"I'm feeling really overwhelmed," Adele told BBC Radio 1 breakfast host Nick Grimshaw before the first official play of her new single Hello.
"But I'm excited and relieved as well because I've been sitting on this for a while so nothing has to be a secret any more."
Of the new single, she said: "It's a very intimate song in terms of the topic and it's very conversational. I'm singing very high up in that chorus, trying to have a Meatloaf moment or something."
Asked if she felt any pressure after the success of her last album 21, she said: "Because of my last album, because of what it went on to do, it was kind of a write-off to ever expect anything with this album, the new one, like that. So actually it made it a bit easier.
"Getting into the headspace was really difficult - obviously now I'm a parent, and having such a break off, I kind of fell out of the habit of writing songs.
"So no I didn't feel pressure. But also I feel like every album I'm ever going to write is always going to be following 21. Even no matter what this album does, my next record's going to be following 21.
"It's phenomenal what happened with that - but it is a phenomenon. I can't really include it in any expectations of anything I ever do again."
'Shivers down the spine'
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Musically, Hello doesn't rewrite any rule books but it's a powerful, moving reminder of Adele's ability to pull at our heartstrings.
It begins, like Someone Like You, with Adele's lone voice over a mournful piano figure. But by the coda, the song soars - with a vocal flourish that sends shivers down the spine.
Lyrically, it's a simple apology for breaking someone's heart. Throughout the song, Adele repeatedly tries to get in touch with her ex, but no response comes. By the end, her regret is tinged with bitterness with that her transgression "doesn't tear you apart".
"It's so typical of me to talk about myself, I'm sorry," she sings in the second verse.
Somehow, I don't think anyone will mind.
Hello....it's Adele's new single
It's undoubtedly the most hotly anticipated new single for years. Almost five years since her last album, Adele's new song is finally here in its entirety.
The video for Hello - which was teased last weekend during an ad break in The X Factor - is on Vimeo. [Update - this link has been removed. See the official video on YouTube above.]
It's not entirely clear if this is the official version or a leak. In any case, the official version will be here very soon and the star herself is live on BBC Radio 1's breakfast show.
What's your verdict on the song? Let us know on entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk or tweet@BBCNewsEnts.