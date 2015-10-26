Entertainment Live: Beckham makes football film; Bowie confirms new album

It's official @terry_wogan challenges @scott_mills to abseil down all 400ft Blackpool Tower for #CiN @BBCR1
Skinner lands new BBC show
Comedian and Room 101 host Frank Skinner has a new talk show on the BBC - but only on the iPlayer.
Frank will be joined each week by a different celebrity guest to hear about the weird and wonderful programmes they are enjoying on BBC iPlayer and why - from hidden gems to guilty pleasures.
His interviews will take place at the location where each guest usually catches up on their TV viewing - whether that's on a tour bus, in their make-up chair, in their garden or in the car while waiting to pick the kids up from school.
His guests include comedians Lee Mack and Josh Widdicombe and TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball.
A great plug for the BBC's catch-up service, we're sure you'll agree. But how entertaining will it be?
Bond in print
Seeing as Spectre reaches UK cinemas today, here's a shout-out for a new James Bond book that has just hit stores.
Described as "the first biography of the making of the most popular series in cinema history", Some Kind of Hero boasts interviews with four Bonds - one of whom, George Lazenby, has also penned the foreword.
It's published by The History Press.
Royal Albert Hall's classical rave
The ravers who frequented acid house nightclubs in the early 1990s have obviously mellowed (a little) with age.
When DJs from Manchester's legendary Hacienda nightclub announced they had joined forces with the Manchester Camerata for two concerts featuring classical versions of rave tunes, the shows sold out fast.
Now, the idea is being taken to the Royal Albert Hall in London for a Hacienda Classical night on 23 March 2016.
The Manchester Camerata will again team up with DJs Mike Pickering and Graeme Park (pictured). Tickets go on sale on Friday.
You and whose Tartan army?
One of the more bizarre stories from the weekend involved a kiltmaker in Paisley who has created tartans for superheroes.
Marvel's Iron Man, Captain America and the Hulk, along with DC Comics favourites Batman and Superman, now have their own plaid.
Batman's sidekick Robin has his own tartan too, as has Wolverine and Spider-Man.
Tartan has rarely been seen in the superhero genre before now - unless you count Super Gran, of course.
Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman paid a visit to Cairo's Giza Pyramids over the weekend as he filmed a new documentary.
The Million Dollar Baby Oscar winner is currently shooting The Story of God, a documentary for the National Geographic Channel described as a "personal journey into the eternal mysteries of the divine".
Freeman - who previously played God in Bruce Almighty and its sequel - is also an executive producer on the project, which will air around the world next year.
The actor will also be filming in Jerusalem and India.
Bono hails 'generous' Britain
U2's Bono has praised Britain's "generosity" in leading the "fight against extreme poverty" as the band kicked off the UK leg of its world tour.
"There are a lot of countries that say a lot, there are a lot of countries that do a lot," he told fans at London's O2 Arena on Sunday. "This is a country that does both.
"This is a great country. That's part of what makes Great Britain great - its generosity and its inclusiveness."
U2 playing five more nights at the O2 before moving their Innocence and Experience tour on to Glasgow and Belfast.
Country stars honoured in Nashville
Here's Kenny Rogers (centre) with William Lee Golden, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and Richard Sterban - otherwise known as The Oak Ridge Boys - at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.
The gospel and country quartet were among a number of new inductees on Sunday, at an event that also saw vocal trio The Browns and late guitarist Grady Martin honoured.
David Bowie confirms new album
Big news for Bowie fans - he'll be releasing a new album on his birthday next year.
Blackstar will be out on 8 January, the same day the great man turns 69.
The album's title track will be released as a single on 20 November.
Not much else has been announced, though we're told the record "is not part of David’s theatre piece Lazarus".
Here's how Team Bowie announced the new record on Twitter.
According to the Wales Online website, A Dream of Winter will be heard on Friday at a pub whose name "is being kept secret to prevent overcrowding".
Oompa-Loompas wanted
This was the scene earlier outside London's Dominion theatre, which is currently hosting open auditions for Oompa-Loompa roles in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The producers of the West End musical say they are looking for "technically strong" dancers "who can embody their cheeky personality and entertain our audiences night after night."
They'll be spending the morning looking at female hopefuls, and the afternoon auditioning men - just in case you were thinking of popping down.
Bending it with Beckham
David Beckham is putting on his boots again for a new BBC One film.
England's most capped outfield player will play seven games in all seven continents around the world to showcase the global appeal of the beautiful game.
His destinations include the villages of Papua New Guinea, the foothills of Nepal, the streets of Buenos Aires, the desert plains of Djibouti and the frozen wastelands of Antarctica.
Beckham said his journey would allow him to show "the positive side of the game I love and shine a light on the passion and selflessness of people that play this sport as a force for good."
Maybe he should run for Fifa president next - they could do a lot worse.
Celebs turn it on for charity
It was a glitzy affair in Chelsea last night at a charity do organised by director Danny Boyle.
An all-star cast, including Nicole Kidman, Josh Hartnett, Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy (pictured), took to the stage in The Children's Monologues at London's Royal Court.
Each actor performed first-hand accounts from children growing up in the remote South African town of Rammulotsi to raise money for Dramatic Need, an arts charity helping vulnerable children in Africa.
According to McAvoy, who previously worked with Boyle on 2013 film Trance, the Oscar-winning director is "the guy you want in charge" of such an evening.
"He's fully in control even though it's a whirlwind and all over the place," said the Scottish actor.
Just an illusion
lllusionist Derren Brown is launching the world's first psychological theme park experience - an "immersive" attraction designed to "manipulate the human mind".
"First and foremost it's a theme park attraction," the TV star explains. "The psychological part of it is a layer to it, but its ultimate reason for existing is to thrill.
"It's a theme park attraction that I've come up with over the last three years, working with the Thorpe Park guys trying to push the boundaries of what's possible."
The attraction will open at the Surrey resort in March 2016. Here's how Thorpe Park announced the news.
Tennant returns to Doctor Who
David Tennant is to return to Doctor Who - in three new audio dramas.
The Scottish star will be joined by comedian Catherine Tate, who will again play the Doctor's companion Donna Noble.
Tennant first played the Doctor in 2005 before leaving in 2010. He was last seen in the 50th anniversary episode, The Day of the Doctor, in 2013.
The first episode is called Technophobia, set in a near-future London in which mankind is losing the ability to use everyday technology.
Doctor Who - The Tenth Doctor Adventures will be released on theBig Finish website in May 2016.
Professor Green can't watch suicide documentary
Mark Savage
Music reporter
Rap star Professor Green says he cannot bear to watch a documentary he has made for the BBC about his father's suicide.
Suicide and Me, which airs on Tuesday, sees the musician explore the circumstances of his father's death seven years ago, at the age of 43.
He makes several surprising discoveries about his family, and confronts the fear that he may have been left with suicidal tendencies of his own.
But he told BBC News: "I've never seen the documentary to the end."
"I find it really difficult," he added. "The pain is indescribable."
Suicide and Me will be on BBC Three on 27 October at 21:00 GMT..
Tolkien map rediscovered
A rare map of Tolkien's Middle-earth has emerged in Oxford.
Henry Gott from Blackwell's Rare Books says the map shows "how incredibly thorough Tolkien is around detail".
The map suggests comparisons between Middle-earth and real cities, including Oxford, Jerusalem and Belgrade.
Listen to a clip of Gott speaking to BBC Radio 5 live.
Cat for a Knight
Here's a photograph of Beverley Knight in her current guise as Grizabella, one of the musical moggies from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.
The feline-friendly musical started its latest run on Friday at the London Palladium, which is where it will spay... sorry, stay until 2 January.
Jekyll and Hyde in hot water
New drama Jekyll and Hyde sparked 280 complaints to ITV and 212 to watchdog Ofcom, after viewers called it "too scary" for its pre-watershed timeslot.
Dubbed "Downton with monsters" by its writer Charlie Higson, the ITV drama aired at 18:30 GMT on Sunday and featured scenes of murder and violence.
ITV said it had warned viewers about the scenes, broadcast well before the 21:00 cut-off point for adult content.
But several called it "after the watershed stuff" on Twitter.Read the full story.
America Ferrera signs ABC deal
Former Ugly Betty star America Ferrera has sold a comedy and a drama to the ABC network after launching her own production company, Take Fountain.
Take Fountain's first two projects are called Plus One and Social Creatures.
Plus One is a family comedy about three siblings who find their world turned upside down when they discover they have a fourth sibling.
Social Creatures follows the lives of six young friends living in New York who are trying to create meaningful relationships in the digital age.
Sounds like a modern take on Friends to us!
Here's how America spread the news, announced first by the Hollywood Reporter.
Paul Weller to score boxing drama
Paul Weller is to score a new British boxing drama, to be filmed early next year.
Ray Winstone, Michael Smiley and This is England's Johnny Harris will star in the currently untitled drama, a collaboration between film company Independent and the BBC.
Harris will play Jimmy, a man who turns to his childhood boxing club when he hits rock bottom.
Harris, a former youth boxer, also wrote the script for the film, which he based on his own experiences.
Here's how BBC Films tweeted the news, which first appeared on the Screen Daily website.
Talking music with Mendes
Director Sam Mendes will be at the Royal Albert Hall in London later for the official world premiere of Spectre.
He'll be joined by Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz and a host of other stars from the latest James Bond film, which will be showing in cinemas across the UK as soon as the premiere begins.
While doing the promotional rounds last week, Mendes found time to chat to 6 Music's Edith Bowman about the music he's featured in his films.
BBC reporters Lizo Mzimba, Colin Paterson and Tim Masters will be at the Albert Hall later to cover the event.
Jobs film falters at US box office
Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs film has failed to impress at the North American box office, taking just $7.3m (£4.8m) in its first weekend on general release.
The film, for which Michael Fassbender (pictured) has been tipped for an Oscar, entered the chart at seven.
Ridley Scott's The Martian reclaimed the top spot from Jack Black's Goosebumps, taking $15.9m (£10.4m) between Friday and Sunday.
Jem and the Holograms, meanwhile, made one of the worst debuts of all time for a major studio release, taking just $1.3m (£850,000) despite opening at more than 2,000 locations.Read more on this story.
Keith's calmed down
Has Keith Richards finally grown up at the age of 71?
The Rolling Stones star spoke honestly about his rock 'n 'roll image on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs yesterday.
"That's the image and it's like a ball and chain," he told presenter Kirsty Young. "I recognise it, and I'm in that sort of jail.
"But at the same time I do love the old Keith and I love the way people cotton on to him.
"A lot of that's in the past," continued the veteran performer. "I'm growing up, or rather, evolving."
He added that having grandchildren made him realise he was "in for a longer haul".
Among the tracks he chose were Hank Williams' You Win Again, Etta James' Sugar on the Floor and Spring from Vivaldi's Four Seasons.Listen to the full programme.
Lost Dylan Thomas poem revealed
And now for some very exciting arts news: a lost poem by Welsh writer Dylan Thomas is to be heard for the first time in more than 70 years.
A Dream of Winter was published in a little-known magazine before Thomas became famous.
Now the poem is to be read aloud in London by actor Celyn Jones, who portrayed Thomas in 2014 film Set Fire to Our Stars.
"When I got the call asking if I would do the honour, there was no way I could say no," said Jones. "It's the literary equivalent of a lost Beatles track.
"It's a beautiful poem and is full of the classic Dylan traits."
The Swansea-born poet and playwright is best known for such works as Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night and Under Milk Wood,a new film of which comes out this Friday.
According to theWales Online website, A Dream of Winter will be heard on Friday at a pub whose name "is being kept secret to prevent overcrowding".
RIP Baldwin and O'Hara
Over the weekend, we brought youthe sad news that actor Peter Baldwin, best known for his 21-year role as Derek Wilton in Coronation Street, had died at the age of 82.
Baldwin died after a short illness at his home in north London,a statement on Coronation Street's website said.
The father of two appeared in the soap opera between 1976 and 1997, marrying Mavis Riley, played by Thelma Barlow, in 1988.
We also lost Irish-American actressMaureen O'Hara, one of the last living stars from the golden age of Hollywood, who died aged 95.
O'Hara starred in 1941's multi-Oscar winning drama How Green Was My Valley and regularly acted alongside John Wayne, most memorably in 1952's The Quiet Man.
Bieber rules the EMAs
Justin Bieber had five reasons to be cheerful at MTV's European Music Awards after winning no less than five awards.
The Canadian pop star won best male, best North American act and three other accolades at the ceremony in Milan, hosted by Britain's Ed Sheeran on Sunday.
"It's been a long couple of years," said Bieber as he collected the best male prize. "I just feel like this is pretty awesome to be recognised for my music."
One Direction, Taylor Swift and Rihanna were among the other recipients, while Ed himself took home the prize for best live act.Read more on this story.
