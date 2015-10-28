That's all we have time for today, but we'll be back bright and early on Thursday with news on a major Shakespeare-themed initiative, a report from the UK premiere of Bradley Cooper's latest effort Burnt, and a look ahead to One Direction's last three concerts before their "temporary" split.
Ride on Fallon
Jimmy Fallon is to get his very own ride at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Seriously.
Apparently it will be called Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon and will open in 2017.
Here's how he announced the attraction on his US talk show.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is already shaping up to be one of the biggest West End hits of 2016 after tickets for its first booking period sold out in a matter of hours.
Producers made tickets for performances between 7 June and 18 September available this morning to those who had registered for priority booking.
Tickets for the two-part production were so sought after that tickets for performances up to 8 January 2017 have also now gone on sale, to those who have pre-registered only.
Jack Thorne's opus - described as "one play presented in two parts" - will be presented at London's Palace theatre and is based on a new story by Thorne, Potter creator JK Rowling and director John Tiffany (pictured above).
Jenner to feature in Leibovitz show
An exhibition of female portraits by the acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz will include transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner (above right) among its subjects.
"It's interesting to realise that gender is very diversified now," Leibovitz told reporters at a launch event in London earlier. "You can't just put it into male [and] female."
Photo of Trainwreck actress Amy Schumer and tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams will also feature in the show, as will a self-portrait of Leibovitz with her three young daughters.
Women: New Portraits will open at an east London venue in January before going on to visit nine other international cities.
Yates portrait stolen
A portrait of the late TV presenter Paula Yates, by artist Stella Vine, has been reported stolen from a house in Hastings, East Sussex.
The large work measures around 5ft by 4ft and is thought to be worth several thousand pounds.
Yates, who died in 2000 aged 41, was the former wife of Bob Geldof and the mother of Fifi, Pixie and Peaches Geldof.
She also had a daughter, Tiger Lily, with the late INXS singer Michael Hutchence.
Taylor Swift's lyrics are usually fairly autobiographical, which means that every song about an ex-boyfriend is assumed to be about one of her celebrity paramours.
A year on from the debut of her chart-topping album 1989, a newly released video shows her performing Out of the Woods - largely thought to be about One Directioner Harry Styles - at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last month.
Here's a shot of Matthew Broderick (second from right) taking his bows with other cast members on Tuesday's opening night of Sylvia, his latest Broadway venture.
Variety said the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star was "
ideally cast" in this revival of AR Gurney's 1995 comedy, which tells of a couple who adopt a dog - the Sylvia of the title - that is played by an actress.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Broderick's wife since 1997, portrayed the pooch in the original off-Broadway production, something that lends a certain symmetry to Daniel Sullivan's staging at New York's Cort Theatre.
It also gives something for Tony-winner Annaleigh Ashford (above right) to live up to.
The double Oscar-winner suggested his interview do an internet search of the word cancer. "Everything from 'You must eat peach pits' to 'Go to this clinic in Bolivia and you'll be cured!' will come up," he continued.
"We are lucky we can afford good medical care, but there are people who are dealing and selling in false hopes."
According to Hanks, Wilson - who underwent a double mastectomy following her diagnosis - had "finally finished" her treatment.
A spoonful of Sugar
No, Lord Sugar hasn't replaced Karren Brady and Claude Littner already. As Pudsey's appearance might suggest, the above is a promo picture for this year's Children in Need, one of whose highlights will be a Star Wars-themed sketch.
The skit will see R2-D2 and C-3PO joined by Star Wars regular Warwick Davis as they attempt to find the best person to reveal the first of the night's rolling totals.
Lord Alan Sugar will also take time out from The Apprentice to appear in the telethon, which kicks off on BBC One on 13 November at 19:30 GMT.
Python to direct Feldman show
Two comic legends collide next year in a new play about the late Marty Feldman (left) that is being brought to the stage by Monty Python star Terry Jones.
Written by Feldman's biographer Robert Ross, Jeepers Creepers looks at how the Young Frankenstein star's rise to fame impacted on his relationship with wife Lauretta.
Jones worked with Feldman in the 1960s and remembers him as "one of those very kind and very funny people who helped all the Pythons along the way".
"It's lovely to be able to say a belated 'Thank you'."
Jeepers Creepers runs at London'sLeicester Square Theatre from 18 January to 20 February.
Warners facing spooky legal action
Warner Bros is reportedly being sued by a family who live in the real house on which horror film The Conjuring was based.
Norma Sutcliffe and Gerry Helfrich allege that since the film's 2013 release, their property in Harrisville, Rhode Island has been flooded with fans and trespassers.
They claim the film studio did a poor job protecting them and their address.
The film, starring Vera Farmiga (above) and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators, is one of the highest-grossing horror movies ever, having made $318m (£207m) worldwide.
Warner Bros has not commented on the legal action.
Wes Anderson's horror plans
With Halloween just around the corner, the news that director Wes Anderson is considering making a horror movie seems rather apt.
"When you make a horror or a thriller, you say you're supposed to be scared here, you're supposed to be relieved here," he revealedat the Rome Film Festival.
"Here we're explaining something so you know the next part so you'll be more scared then. I like the idea of the requirements and the obligations of working in a genre like that.
"I've done some scenes like that, but I'd like to do a scary movie."
We're already picturing a zombie horde dressed in tweed, or Dracula atop a quirky pink steam-powered unicycle.
Sting flogs his art
Is money tight in the Sting household? Doubtful. Nevertheless, the singer is flogging off his art collection to the highest bidders.
The London auction includes British artist Ben Nicholson's March 55 (amethyst), estimated at £350,000 to £500,000, with some other lots estimated as low as £1,000.
Other works include Henri Matisse's Jazz portfolio and Pablo Picasso's lithograph Le Corsage a Carreaux, valued between £30,000 and£50,000.
Sting's Steinway piano will also go under the hammerat Christie's on 24 February.
Taylor Swift shares
Taylor Swift's lyrics are usually fairly autobiographical, which means that every song about an ex-boyfriend is assumed to be about one of her celebrity paramours.
A year on from the debut of her chart-topping album 1989, a newly released video shows her performing Out of the Woods - largely thought to be about One Directioner Harry Styles - at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last month.
Oldest bible at British Museum
The world's oldest bible is among the highlights of a new exhibition at the British Museum tracing the evolution of religion in Egypt.Egypt: Faith after the Pharaohs opens on Friday and spans the 1,200 years following Cleopatra's death in 30 BC.
The 4th Century Codex Sinaiticus, written in Greek on animal skin by monks on Mount Sinai, contains the oldest complete copy of the New Testament.
"It is without question the most important book in Britain," said museum director Neil MacGregor.
The exhibition shows how the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths used to lived side by side. Indeed, one of the documents on show is a lease agreement between two Christian nuns and a Jew.
U-turn on The Brink
HBO has done a 180-degree turn on the future of nuclear comedy drama The Brink, starring Jack Black and Tim Robbins (above).
The series, which had been recommissioned for a second series, has now been axed by the network.
"After evaluating our schedule and our programming needs, we unfortunately decided we cannot give The Brink the attention it deserves for a second season", HBO said in a statement.
The show's first (and now only) series is currently being screened on the Sky Atlantic channel.
Lucas donates to former school
Star Wars creator George Lucas has donated $10m (£6.5m) to the University of Southern California's film school, the same place he graduated from nearly 50 years ago.
The gift - the largest single donation for student support in the school's history - will provide financial support to black and Hispanic students.
Lucas said Hispanic and African-American storytellers were underrepresented in the entertainment industry.
He previously donated around $175m (£114m) in 2006, some of which was used to rebuild the film school.
In other Lucas news, the director is awaiting a vote by Chicago's City Council on his plans to build a 300,000 square foot Museum of Narrative Art beside Lake Michigan.
A decision is due later.
Bond? No, I'm the other guy
You've all heard of Bond, James Bond. But how about another suave gentleman spy, Werner Bredebusch?
That was the name of the hero of 1970s East German series Das Unsichtbare Visier, or "The Invisible Gun Sight".
Classics on tap
The British Film Institute is following in the footsteps of Disney and Netflix by launching its own subscription-based video streaming service.BFI Player+ will initially give subscribers access to around 300 titles that include such classics as Battleship Potemkin, Alfred Hitchcock's The Lodger and Kurosawa's Seven Samurai (pictured).
Each week film critic Mark Kermode will pick a key title from the collection and explain why those who sign up should drop everything to see it.
BFI Player+ will cost subscribers £4.99 a month and will be housed within the British Film Institute's existingvideo on demand service.
Woo's surprise at award
He's one of the world's most celebrated directors, but sometimes even John Woo is caught off-guard.
The film-maker was honoured with the Tokyo International Film Festival's Samurai Award on Monday, an award whose previous recipients include fellow directors Takashi Kitano and Tim Burton.
The award honours trailblazers who have made outstanding contributions to the art of film-making - a description the self-deprecating Woo was reluctant to apply to himself.
"I have made a lot of films, but it hardly qualifies as making a special contribution," he said. "I'm just a hard-working filmmaker.''
The 69-year-old's films include The Killer, Hard Boiled and the second instalment in the Mission: Impossible series.
Spectre team divide and conquer
After coming together for Monday'sworld premiere in London, the makers of Spectre are rationing their resources for the new James Bond film's European roll-out.
Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci and Christoph Waltz were in Rome on Tuesday with director Sam Mendes to promote the film, parts of which were shot in the Eternal City.
Cast-mates Dave Bautista and Naomie Harris, in contrast, spent the night at the film's Swiss premiere in Zurich with Spectre's executive producer, Gregg Wilson.
It's been announced, meanwhile, that Sam Mendes will take part in a 'Life in Pictures' event at the London headquarters of Bafta on 30 November.
Still Beautiful
It has been more than 15 years since Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott parted ways as The Beautiful South.
After a chance meeting five years ago, though, the duo began recording again and are now releasing their second album in two years.
One person who may just be getting herself a copy is a certain songstress heading for this week's number one.
Broderick on Broadway
Here's a shot of Matthew Broderick (second from right) taking his bows with other cast members on Tuesday's opening night of Sylvia, his latest Broadway venture.
Variety said the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star was "ideally cast" in this revival of AR Gurney's 1995 comedy, which tells of a couple who adopt a dog - the Sylvia of the title - that is played by an actress.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Broderick's wife since 1997, portrayed the pooch in the original off-Broadway production, something that lends a certain symmetry to Daniel Sullivan's staging at New York's Cort Theatre.
Hanks condemns cancer 'quacks'
Actor Tom Hanks has strongly condemned the "absolute quacks" he claims prey on people who, like his wife Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"There's a predatorily [sic] philosophy that happens where people find out that you have a certain illness, particularly cancer, and they will try and make money off of you," he toldan Australian website.
The double Oscar-winner suggested his interview do an internet search of the word cancer. "Everything from 'You must eat peach pits' to 'Go to this clinic in Bolivia and you'll be cured!' will come up," he continued.
"We are lucky we can afford good medical care, but there are people who are dealing and selling in false hopes."
According to Hanks, Wilson - who underwent a double mastectomy following her diagnosis - had "finally finished" her treatment.
A spoonful of Sugar
No, Lord Sugar hasn't replaced Karren Brady and Claude Littner already. As Pudsey's appearance might suggest, the above is a promo picture for this year's Children in Need, one of whose highlights will be a Star Wars-themed sketch.
The skit will see R2-D2 and C-3PO joined by Star Wars regular Warwick Davis as they attempt to find the best person to reveal the first of the night's rolling totals.
Lord Alan Sugar will also take time out from The Apprentice to appear in the telethon, which kicks off on BBC One on 13 November at 19:30 GMT.
Third divorce for Halle Berry
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has announced that she and her French actor husband Olivier Martinez are to divorce.
It's third time unlucky for the star, who was previously married to baseball player David Justice and soul singer Eric Benet.
Berry filed a divorce petition under a pseudonym while Martinez filed his own petition, with both citing irreconcilable differences.
The couple - who have a two-year-old son - released a joint statement announcing the divorce on Tuesday.
"We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son," they said.
"We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."
Walker named on 'dead earner' list
Fast and Furious star Paul Walker is a new entry at nine in Forbes magazine's list of the highest-earning celebrities who are no longer alive.
The actor, who died in 2013, "earned" $10.5m (£6.8m) over the last year, thanks to the huge box office success of his final film Fast & Furious 7.
Get well soon Bob
Not surprisingly, the news of Bob Mortimer's heart operation has prompted a flurry of well wishes on social media. Here are a selection.
UK cash to 'protect antiquities'
The UK is to give £3m to help Iraq train experts to assess and document archaeological sites threatened by Islamic State.
Militants have already destroyed ruins at the ancient city of Hatra (above) and the Assyrian city of Nimrud and have destroyed museum artefacts in Mosul.
Bob Mortimer has heart operation
We start with news that Bob Mortimer (above right) has undergone a triple heart bypass operation, forcing him and his comedy partner Vic Reeves to cancel some UK appearances.
Mortimer, 56, had been due to take to the stage alongside Reeves in Glasgow next month as part of a 25th anniversary show.
It is now hoped he will be well enough to return to the stage in January for the second leg of the tour.
