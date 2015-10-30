Entertainment Live: Harrison Ford talks Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- News and updates for 30 October 2015
- Harrison Ford says fans 'will not be disappointed' with The Force Awakens
- Justin Bieber walks out of Oslo gig
- Ai Weiwei Lego donations start in London
By Frances Cronin and Genevieve Hassan
We'll leave you with a few pictures of the celebrity guests at Unicef's Halloween Ball in London last night.
Top marks for Jemima Khan's costume effort, low marks for Hugh Grant's.
And special mentions for Steve Coogan and Michael Sheen's efforts.
Your views: #myfirstfright
Baby Spice joins AbFab movie
Entertainment and artsy Halloween round-up
It seems everyone's got into the spirit of Halloween - here's a look at some of the other spooky content around the BBC.
Asian Media Award winners
Bend It Like Beckham The Musical and radio presenter Anita Anand were among the winners at last night's Asian Media Awards.
Rakhee Thakrar's portrayal of Shabnam Masood in Eastenders saw her presented with the best TV character award.
Check out the full list of winners.
Arty Halloween house
Artist Christine McConnell has really gone for it this Halloween and repainted her parents' house.
You can checkout on Facebook how she did it.
Keira Knightley's mixed reviews
Keira Knightley's Broadway debut as Therese Raquin has been met with a mix of critics' bemusement and praise.
Emile Zola's story of adultery and murder is notoriously dark and tempestuous, but many critics seem to have suffered an attack of hilarity.
Though most feel Knightley puts on a brave show, the staging of the Helen Edmundson script is described as "giggly" by more than one reviewer.
Gabriel Ebert and Matt Ryan also star in the play at Studio 54 until January.Read more.
Halloween scares up big business in the US
Genevieve Hassan
Entertainment reporter
With American consumers spending $6.9bn (£4.5bn) on Halloween related items this year, many attractions are cashing in on the event and drawing it out to a whole season.
Universal Studios has been running its Halloween Horror Nights attraction in Orlando for 25 years, transforming the park after hours into a mix of haunted house mazes and "scare zones".
Here's an idea of what this year's An American Werewolf in London house is like. Note: Don't watch if you are a bit sensitive to scary things.
I was given the rare chance to join the 700-strong team of scare actors who terrorise visitors.
Watch the video below of the makeover and read more about Halloween Horror Nights.
Tom Hardy joins Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
If the gorgeous dogs weren't enough to get you watching Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, then how about Hollywood star Tom Hardy?
The Legend actor is a Battersea Dogs Home supporter and famously takes his own dog Woody to his film premieres.
He appears in next week's episode and it seems O'Grady might be trying to get him to take home a friend for his pooch.
The show is on ITV on 5 November at 20:30 GMT.
Your views: #myfirstfright
Here are some more of the horror films which gave you your first big scare.
Monica Michael returns as X Factor wildcard
Although X Factor viewers saw Monica Michael fail to make it through to the live shows last weekend, the contestant will be returning as this year's wildcard.
Mentor Rita Ora said:
Read more on this story.
Julia Peyton-Jones steps down from Serpentine
Julia Peyton-Jones has announced she is leaving London's Serpentine Galleries after 25 years.
She has been director since 1991 and in 2006, was joined by Hans Ulrich Obrist as co-director of exhibitions and programmes and director of international projects.
She will step down next summer and they are taking applications for a new director - so get your applications in now if you fancy a crack at the job.
Peyton-Jones said:
Dockery dives out of Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has pulled out of the Donmar Warehouse's forthcoming stage production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses.
She was set to play Madame de Tourvel, but has withdrawn six weeks before opening night, with no reason given by producers.
She will be replaced by The Paradise's Elaine Cassidy.Read the full story.
Harry Potter play tickets - round 2
The second batch of tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have gone on sale today for fans who registered for priority booking.
The first round of tickets sold out in hours when they went on sale two days ago.
Billed as the "eighth Harry Potter story and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage", the two-part play makes its world premiere at the Palace Theatre in London's West End next summer.
There's quite a wait for fans today to get hold of tickets - our fan is currently in a queue with more than 24,000 people in front of them as seen below.
Piff gets his own Vegas show
Chortle
He may not have won America's Got Talent, but British finalist Piff the Magic Dragon has landed his own Las Vegas show.
The comedy magician has scored an open-ended run in Bugsy's Cabaret at the Flamingo hotel and casino - which will of course also feature his sidekick Mr Piffles.
Piff has appeared in a Vegas variety show before, but this will be his first solo gig.
The new show will begin on 9 November and also feature a festive show - Piff's Piffmas Piff-Tacular.Read the full story.
Gay Bollywood film shown in India for the first time
A Bollywood film on attitudes towards homosexuals in India will be shown in the country for the first time.
Aligarh is based on a true story of a teacher who was suspended from his position in 2010 after a video of him having sex with another man surfaced.
He was found dead in his apartment two months later. Police suspected suicide, and the case was eventually dropped.
A colonial era law criminalises homosexuality in India.
Aligarh, which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao, will be shown at the Mumbai Film Festival on Friday evening.Read more.
BreakingBreaking News
A Polish court has rejected a US request to extradite film-maker Roman Polanski over a 1977 child sex conviction.Read more on this story.
Good news Bad Santa fans
Variety
Billy Bob Thornton is to reprise his role as miserable conman Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.
The original 2003 dark comedy was a surprise hit, grossing $60m (£39m) in the US on a budget of $23m (£14.9m), so there will be high hopes when the sequel is released next Christmas.
"We've been waiting far too long to see Billy Bob's Willie Soke mess with the holiday season in his own unique way," Miramax's Zanne Devine said.
No official word on the plot yet, but filming is due to begin in January.Read the full story
Final Peep Show screening date revealed
Peep Show star David Mitchell has revealed how long we have to wait until we get to see the last series.
Ai Weiwei Lego donations start in London
Donations of Lego have started to arrive at the Royal Academy for artist Ai Weiwei.
Lego refused to sell the artist a bulk order of bricks to create art because the work was of a "political" nature.
Numerous supporters have offered to donate Lego and an old BMW is being used to collect the donated bricks at the Royal Academy in London.
Sam Smith spills
BBC Newsbeat
Radio 1 and 1Xtra
Sam Smith has told Radio 1's Annie Mac that writing his next album is "coming quite naturally" and he already has a title for it and four songs in the bag.
And if you want to know more about Sam Smith the man, he spoke about his flirting techniques, playing hide and seek with his team and how he's bought a new home but can't make spaghetti from courgettes.Read more.
Your views: #myfirstfright
We've been asking you to tell us which horror film was the first to scare you silly.
Here are a few of your responses so far.
Desperate Danny Dyer
Danny Dyer has admitted he was "absolutely skint" and "desperate" for a job when he was offered his role in EastEnders.
Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said when he was offered the part he tried not to show how eager he was to the producer.
"I was like, 'Wow, I want to do a cartwheel in front of them' but I thought, 'Play it down, don't show your bolt too early.'
"I went, 'I'll think about it' and then I walked out and I did a couple of backflips on the way out!"
He said that if the role hadn't come up, he would have been forced to work as a labourer to make ends meet.
Harrison Ford talks Star Wars in Hot Dog costume
Harrison Ford got in the Halloween spirit appearing on Jimmy Kimmel dressed as a hot dog - he was interviewed by Kimmel who was dressed as Princess Leia.
Ford did his best to not give away anything about the new Star Wars film, saying although he was banned from talking about it he didn't want to spoil it for fans.
But he said the new cast were "phenomenal" and JJ Abrams had made an "incredible movie - you will not be disappointed".
Justin Bieber walks out on Oslo gig
Justin Bieber walked out of his concert in Oslo last night after performing just one song.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK posted a video on YouTube of the incident, which appears to show the singer trying to mop up some water on stage, but then got angry when eager fans tried to pinch his towel.
He posted an explanation of sorts on Instagram, writing:
Sir Ian McKellen's 'bliss'
Sir Ian McKellen has told the BBC working with Sir Anthony Hopkins on BBC Two drama The Dresser was "bliss".
The adaptation of the classic play is the first time the two stars have shared a screen together.
Sir Ian said the only reason he signed up was because Sir Anthony was in it: "I said, 'well, that would be a joy!' And it was."
He also spilled the beans on working on the live action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
Sir Ian said he had no idea how popular the film - starring the "wonderful" Emma Watson as Belle - will be.
"It is astonishing to me how many people tell me that the animated version of Beauty and the Beast is their favourite film of all time and they can't wait for this," he revealed.
"The anticipation is more than it was even for the filming of The Hobbit book after Lord of the Rings, so I'm very lucky to be involved."Read more.
Sheridan's Funny Girl gets West End run
There's good news for Sheridan Smith fans.
It's been announced that Funny Girl, in which she is set to star at the Menier Chocolate Factory, is going to transfer to the West End for a 12-week run.
It will start at the Savoy Theatre on 9 April and tickets go on sale on 16 November.
The sold out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory begins later this month.
Coldplay album teasers?
Coldplay fans are playing detective over anonymous posters appearing in the London Underground.
Genevieve Hassan
Entertainment reporter
As ever, we'd like to hear your views on the news. But as it's Friday and almost Halloween, it's time for a bit of fun.
We'd like to know which horror film was the first to scare you senseless. A straw poll in the office has returned An American Werewolf in London, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Alien and Creepshow.
Which film left you cowering in a corner?
Top Gear Falkland's car plates case reopened
First up, Jeremy Clarkson is in the news again.
You may remember the row in 2014 when the stars and crew of Top Gear had to leave South America amid angry protests over a number plate that appeared to refer to the Falklands War.
Executive producer Andy Wilman defended the show, arguing the plate number had not been deliberately chosen and it was "most definitely" not a stunt. Earlier this year, a local judge also ruled Clarkson's team had not acted in "bad faith" in changing the plates.
But a court in Argentina has now ordered a judge to reopen the criminal investigation.
The prosecution accuses Clarkson of "falsifying, altering or suppressing the number of a legally registered object" which can be punished with sentences of between six months and three years in prison.Read more.
Good morning!
Frances Cronin
Entertainment reporter
Good morning and welcome to Friday's Halloween themed arts and entertainment news.
And talking of scary things we've also got news on Justin Bieber and Jeremy Clarkson.
So stay tuned we're here all day.