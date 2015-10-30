Entertainment Live: Harrison Ford talks Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Our time is up for today and indeed this week. Thanks for all your tweets and comments - we'll return on Monday at 08:30 GMT.

We'll leave you with a few pictures of the celebrity guests at Unicef's Halloween Ball in London last night.

Top marks for Jemima Khan's costume effort, low marks for Hugh Grant's.

PA/AP

And special mentions for Steve Coogan and Michael Sheen's efforts.

Getty Images/PA

Happy Halloween - see you on the other side.... mwuah ha ha ha!