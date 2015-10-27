Entertainment Live: 27 October 2015

That's all we've got time for today but we'll be back bright and early tomorrow morning with more highlights from the world of entertainment and the arts.
Don't forget Professor Green's thought-provoking documentary, Suicide and Me, is on BBC Three at 21:00 GMT tonight - you can read more about his emotional experience making the show in our interview.
Also on TV tonight we are super-excited for the return of comedy Catastrophe on Channel 4 (22:00 GMT). To keep us going we'll be tuning in to Greg James' Radio 1 show a bit later, when writers and stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney will be chatting all about it. Enjoy!
And just before we go, we've cleared up a disputed piece of Star Wars folklore - who shot first? Greedo or Han Solo?
The dispute started when the original film was remastered - and altered - so that the bounty hunter Greedo appeared to shoot first, making Han Solo's actions look like self-defence.
Find out what really happened courtesy of BBC Radio 5Live's interview with Greedo actor Paul Blake.
Hendrix flat opens to the public
The London flat where guitar legend Jimi Hendrix lived in the late 1960s is going to open to the public permanently next year, after a £2.4 million, two-year restoration project.
The top floor of number 23 Brook Street in London's Mayfair will open its doors in February 2016.
It is next to Handel House, where baroque composer George Frideric Handel lived for 36 years during the mid-1700s, and the Handel & Hendrix exhibition will trace Hendrix's life in London between 1968 and 1969.
Alistair Stranack, chairman of the Handel House Trust, said he hopes it will give fans "an added insight into the life and work of a figure whose actions have been examined no end since his death in 1970".
Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond (above) and 12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (below) have both been awarded CBEs by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace today.
Bond is honoured for his much-loved children's stories, which inspired last year's hit film, charting the adventures of Paddington - a bear from deepest, darkest Peru who winds up in London.
The Martian star Ejiofor, who already held an OBE, was awarded a CBE for services to drama.
British Film Institute chief executive Amanda Nevill and documentary filmmaker Jonathan Blair were also among those awarded CBEs.
Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard was awarded an OBE for services to football and posed with his partner, TV presenter Christine Bleakley, outside the palace.
Youtuber's waxwork debuts with a selfie station
Last month British vloggers Zoella and Alfie Deyes unveiled their waxworks at Madame Tussauds in London (below) - now the New York museum's cashing in on the rising popularity of YouTube stars.
Vlogger Jenna Marbles (the real one is on the left) said she "almost cried" when she saw herself recreated in wax, striking Madame Tussauds' first ever selfie-taking pose.
Marbles revealed: "My least favourite part was the mouth mold because I just had to sit there and stare into space for a while, just don't say anything."
Grimes debuts new track
Grimes has been making waves with her new track Flesh Without Blood, which was Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World last night.
The singer - who worked with Janelle Monae and Taiwanese rapper Aristophanes on her forthcoming fourth album Art Angels - told Mac what the record's all about:
It's sort of a concept album about the voice of your inspiration. To me I refer to them as 'the art angels', because they just sort of seem like weird angel, alien-type things. Now I'm starting to make it too crazy - but potentially, that's what it's about.
Grimes also said she makes music almost just so she can make the videos, and her latest effort debuted last night too on YouTube.
Frank Skinner returns to Room 101
Frank Skinner will be back to host a fifth series of the revamped Room 101 early next year - with guests set to include David Tennant, Sir Trevor McDonald, Katie Price, Shaun Ryder and Ian Wright.
The chat show sees Skinner refereeing three celebrities each week as they compete to banish their pet peeve or worst nightmare to the depths of Room 101 forever.
Also airing their grievances during the next eight-part series will be Noel Fielding, Claudia Winkleman, Heston Blumenthal, Russell Howard, Meera Syal, Greg James, John Humphrys, Russell Kane, John Torode, Bridget Christie and Robert Peston.
"It's great to be back as the gatekeeper of Room 101 with another bunch of brilliant celebrity complainers," said Skinner. "They are the whinge beneath my wings."
Beasts of No Nation watched 'by millions'
Deadline
It might not have taken much at the box office (due in part to its very limited release), but Netflix boss Ted Sarandos says Beasts of No Nation - the streaming service's first foray into distributing a new film - has been a huge hit online.
He's revealed the war drama starring Idris Elba has racked up more than 3 million views in the US since it was released 10 days ago.
Singer songwriter Tracey Thorn - best known as part of the duo Everything But the Girl - has been explaining to Radio 4's Front Row why she wishes she had a bigger voice and looks on enviously at some of the contestants on the X Factor and The Voice. Who'd have thought it?
Rocker in public transport shocker!
Nice to know a few rich music stars are still keeping it real.
Noel Gallagher proved he hasn't forgotten his roots last night as he hopped on the tube to catch U2 playing at the O2. (Thanks to the NME for the spot).
The Big Bang Theory is going to pay tribute to the late Leonard Nimoy with a special episode starring the son of Mr Spock himself, Adam Nimoy.
The Spock Resonance, which will air on 5 November in the US, will see Sheldon Cooper interviewed by Adam about his father's life.
Leonard Nimoy never appeared in person on The Big Bang Theory, but he was often mentioned in the show and voiced a Spock doll in a 2012 cameo.
Iglesias lends a hand
Enrique Iglesias is helping Save the Children raise money for its emergency fund after an accident with a drone left him needing reconstructive hand surgery.
The charity have said that the pop star is working with them to sell white T-shirts with a red heart in the centre - mirroring how Iglesias' shirt looked after he cut his fingers at a concert and wiped the blood on his shirt (Yuck!).
Kate Winslet's being honoured at this year's British Independent Film Awards on 6 December - where she'll be handed this year's Variety Award.
It's to recognise a director, actor, writer or producer who has "made a global impact and helped to focus the international spotlight on the UK", with previous winners including Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Greengrass, Kenneth Branagh, Daniel Craig and Dame Helen Mirren.
Winslet - who appears in Danny Boyle's new Steve Jobs movie alongside Michael Fassbender - said she was "thrilled" about the award, adding: "It's an honour to be flying the flag for British filmmaking."
French tributes
Tributes have begun to come in on Twitter to the former Observer film critic, Philip French, who has died at the age of 82.
It's not been a bad few days for Paltrow, who was honoured with the Green Parent Award at the Environmental Media Association shindig in California on Sunday night - where she had mum Blythe Danner in tow.
Bullock demands more roles for women
Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has added her voice to the Hollywood gender debate, saying she hopes more roles written for men will be given to women.
Speaking at the premiere of her latest film, Our Brand Is Crisis, in Los Angeles, Bullock said: "It would be great, I think some roles belong to the male sex and some belong to the female sex, I just think writing wonderful stories that embrace and support women is needed.
"I like men, I don't want the male roles to change but I will go after a role if I think a woman can play it."
Sounds fair enough to us.
RIP Philip French
And we now bring you the sad news that former Observer film critic Philip French has died at the age of 82.
V sad news: the Obs's peerless former film critic Philip French, who worked here for 50 years, has died, aged 82.
Stevens set for sci-fi
Former Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens is to star opposite Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis in sci-fi movie Colossal, Variety reports.
The film is about a woman who moves back to her hometown after losing her job and boyfriend in New York - but when she gets there, she finds she has a strange connection to a giant creature that is causing chaos in the south Korean capital, Seoul. Weird!
Stevens will play the ex-boyfriend who tries to win her back.
The British actor has been a busy boy since leaving Downton Abbey, having starred in films including Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb plus his upcoming role as the beast in Disney's live action version of Beauty and the Beast opposite Emma Watson.
We can't wait for the latter. But we'll have to - it's not out until 2017. Boo.
Witherspoon and Dern team up for TV drama
Wild co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are teaming up for a new project - adapting another book by Wild author Cheryl Strayed for the small screen.
Reports claim the trio and Strayed's husband are developing a drama for HBO based on Tiny Beautiful Things, the writer's collection of Dear Sugar advice columns for literary site The Rumpus.
"It will be a drama with a lot of humour in it, we're really excited about it," Strayed
HBO added: "This one-hour drama will explore love, loss, lust and life through the eyes of a Portland family who live by the mantra that the truth will never kill you."
Bieber's 'done apologising'
Justin Bieber-fever hit Radio 1 today, as the Breakfast Show broadcast Nick Grimshaw's interview with the singer.
You can watch the whole of Grimmy's interview on their website, where you can also read 26 things you didn't know about Bieber. They include his Instagram advice ("don't squint too much"), the fact he's "done apologising" and his beverage of choice: "Pop stars can drink pints."
Adele to be grilled by Graham Norton
Breaking Adele news!
The singer will join Graham Norton for a special, hour-long BBC One show as she prepares to release her new album, 25 - where she'll also perform some of her new songs for the first time.
Adele at the BBC will be her first television appearance since performing Skyfall at the 2013 Oscar ceremony.
"I can't wait," said the star. "Graham and I get on great so it's going to be a laugh."
Norton added: "If I wasn't hosting this special I'd be sat at home watching it."
It's being taped in front of a live audience - head to the
Continuing with our Bond theme, former Bond girl Dame Diana Rigg has said she would love to see a black or lesbian 007. The actress, who played the wife of George Lazenby's Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, told the Radio Times: "A black Bond would be lovely. I wouldn't like to see a (straight) female Bond, because we wouldn't want to lose the Bond girls. But we could have a lesbian Bond, why not?"
Adele conquers the universe
It seems Adele had nothing to fear about her comeback - with her new single, Hello, set to top the singles chart on Friday after selling 165,000 copies in three days.
The star is also set for a US number one, after selling roughly 450,000 downloads in 48 hours.
Not only that - her stylish video, directed by Canadian film-maker Xavier Dolan, has smashed Taylor Swift's record for the most views on Vevo in its first day.
Hello was watched a total of 27,717,681 times last Friday, beating the 20.1 million views Swift's Bad Blood notched up earlier this year.
It's now been watched more than 87 million times on YouTube.
Gervais earned himself a bit of a reputation during his last tenure, taking aim at A-list targets from Mel Gibson to Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie. He's already issued a warning to Hollywood's finest:
Welcome to today's Entertainment Live page, where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest news from the world of entertainment and culture. On today's line-up we have Ricky Gervais news, we'll catch-up on last night's Bond premiere and Adele-mania continues (let's face it, it's just getting started). Stick with us for those stories and loads more.
Live Reporting
By Sarah Jane Griffiths and Emma Saunders
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's a wrap...
That's all we've got time for today but we'll be back bright and early tomorrow morning with more highlights from the world of entertainment and the arts.
Don't forget Professor Green's thought-provoking documentary, Suicide and Me, is on BBC Three at 21:00 GMT tonight - you can read more about his emotional experience making the show in our interview.
Also on TV tonight we are super-excited for the return of comedy Catastrophe on Channel 4 (22:00 GMT). To keep us going we'll be tuning in to Greg James' Radio 1 show a bit later, when writers and stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney will be chatting all about it. Enjoy!
Han Solo shot first
And just before we go, we've cleared up a disputed piece of Star Wars folklore - who shot first? Greedo or Han Solo?
The dispute started when the original film was remastered - and altered - so that the bounty hunter Greedo appeared to shoot first, making Han Solo's actions look like self-defence.
Find out what really happened courtesy of BBC Radio 5Live's interview with Greedo actor Paul Blake.
Hendrix flat opens to the public
The London flat where guitar legend Jimi Hendrix lived in the late 1960s is going to open to the public permanently next year, after a £2.4 million, two-year restoration project.
The top floor of number 23 Brook Street in London's Mayfair will open its doors in February 2016.
It is next to Handel House, where baroque composer George Frideric Handel lived for 36 years during the mid-1700s, and the Handel & Hendrix exhibition will trace Hendrix's life in London between 1968 and 1969.
Alistair Stranack, chairman of the Handel House Trust, said he hopes it will give fans "an added insight into the life and work of a figure whose actions have been examined no end since his death in 1970".Tickets go on sale on Monday 2 November.
A royal appointment for the other Mr Bond
Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond (above) and 12 Years a Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (below) have both been awarded CBEs by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace today.
Bond is honoured for his much-loved children's stories, which inspired last year's hit film, charting the adventures of Paddington - a bear from deepest, darkest Peru who winds up in London.
The Martian star Ejiofor, who already held an OBE, was awarded a CBE for services to drama.
British Film Institute chief executive Amanda Nevill and documentary filmmaker Jonathan Blair were also among those awarded CBEs.
Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard was awarded an OBE for services to football and posed with his partner, TV presenter Christine Bleakley, outside the palace.
Youtuber's waxwork debuts with a selfie station
Last month British vloggers Zoella and Alfie Deyes unveiled their waxworks at Madame Tussauds in London (below) - now the New York museum's cashing in on the rising popularity of YouTube stars.Vlogger Jenna Marbles (the real one is on the left) said she "almost cried" when she saw herself recreated in wax, striking Madame Tussauds' first ever selfie-taking pose.
Marbles revealed: "My least favourite part was the mouth mold because I just had to sit there and stare into space for a while, just don't say anything."
Grimes debuts new track
Grimes has been making waves with her new track Flesh Without Blood, which was Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World last night.
The singer - who worked with Janelle Monae and Taiwanese rapper Aristophanes on her forthcoming fourth album Art Angels - told Mac what the record's all about:
Grimes also said she makes music almost just so she can make the videos, and her latest effort debuted last night too on YouTube.
Frank Skinner returns to Room 101
Frank Skinner will be back to host a fifth series of the revamped Room 101 early next year - with guests set to include David Tennant, Sir Trevor McDonald, Katie Price, Shaun Ryder and Ian Wright.
The chat show sees Skinner refereeing three celebrities each week as they compete to banish their pet peeve or worst nightmare to the depths of Room 101 forever.
Also airing their grievances during the next eight-part series will be Noel Fielding, Claudia Winkleman, Heston Blumenthal, Russell Howard, Meera Syal, Greg James, John Humphrys, Russell Kane, John Torode, Bridget Christie and Robert Peston.
"It's great to be back as the gatekeeper of Room 101 with another bunch of brilliant celebrity complainers," said Skinner. "They are the whinge beneath my wings."
Beasts of No Nation watched 'by millions'
Deadline
It might not have taken much at the box office (due in part to its very limited release), but Netflix boss Ted Sarandos says Beasts of No Nation - the streaming service's first foray into distributing a new film - has been a huge hit online.
He's revealed the war drama starring Idris Elba has racked up more than 3 million views in the US since it was released 10 days ago.
Duringan interview with Deadline, head of content Sarandos said Netflix was "thrilled" with the size of the audience.
"In the first week of release, Beasts of No Nation was the most watched movie on Netflix, in every country we operate in," said Sarandos.
The company bought the rights to the film, which was written and directed by Cary Fukunaga of True Detective fame, in March.
It was released online on 16 October, after being screened at a limited number of cinemas in the US and UK.
The X Files - they're coming!
More clues as to what the new series of The X Files might contain are the basis of a new trailer for the rebooted show - which arrives on Fox in January.
Scully: "This is dangerous."
Mulder: "When has that ever stopped us before?"
Tracey Thorn
Singer songwriter Tracey Thorn - best known as part of the duo Everything But the Girl - has been explaining to Radio 4's Front Row why she wishes she had a bigger voice and looks on enviously at some of the contestants on the X Factor and The Voice. Who'd have thought it?
Rocker in public transport shocker!
Nice to know a few rich music stars are still keeping it real.
Noel Gallagher proved he hasn't forgotten his roots last night as he hopped on the tube to catch U2 playing at the O2. (Thanks to the NME for the spot).
Nimoy son in Big Bang Theory
The Big Bang Theory is going to pay tribute to the late Leonard Nimoy with a special episode starring the son of Mr Spock himself, Adam Nimoy.
The Spock Resonance, which will air on 5 November in the US, will see Sheldon Cooper interviewed by Adam about his father's life.
Leonard Nimoy never appeared in person on The Big Bang Theory, but he was often mentioned in the show and voiced a Spock doll in a 2012 cameo.
Iglesias lends a hand
Enrique Iglesias is helping Save the Children raise money for its emergency fund after an accident with a drone left him needing reconstructive hand surgery.
The charity have said that the pop star is working with them to sell white T-shirts with a red heart in the centre - mirroring how Iglesias' shirt looked after he cut his fingers at a concert and wiped the blood on his shirt (Yuck!).Iglesias fractured his hand during a show in Mexico in May when he grabbed a drone camera that was taking pictures of the audience.The T-shirts go on sale Tuesday on the singer's website and cost $27.50 (£17.90). At least $12 (£7.80) from each sale will go to Save the Children.
Beyonce to do battle with Tatum
Entertainment Weekly
Beyonce is to take part in the second series of Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle where she will be taking on US actor Channing Tatum.
Lip Sync Battle, which first aired in the US in April, has been a huge hit with singing contests taking place between the likes of actresses Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.
Along with Beyonce and Tatum, the second season will also include a battle between Marvel actors Hayley Atwell and Clark Gregg.
The series is due to air sometime next year. Bring it on!
Fancy a lead role in the West End?
Open auditions are being held for the new Motown musical coming to London's West End - so if you're a dab hand at the moonwalk or can do a mean rendition of Sexual Healing, watch this space.
Bailey's tour bus stolen
So Bill Bailey wandered out of his gig in Liverpool last night to find his tour bus had been stolen. Hope it wasn't too much of a walk back to the hotel, Bill...
Read more.
Kate Winslet to be honoured by Bifas
Kate Winslet's being honoured at this year's British Independent Film Awards on 6 December - where she'll be handed this year's Variety Award.
It's to recognise a director, actor, writer or producer who has "made a global impact and helped to focus the international spotlight on the UK", with previous winners including Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Greengrass, Kenneth Branagh, Daniel Craig and Dame Helen Mirren.
Winslet - who appears in Danny Boyle's new Steve Jobs movie alongside Michael Fassbender - said she was "thrilled" about the award, adding: "It's an honour to be flying the flag for British filmmaking."
French tributes
Tributes have begun to come in on Twitter to the former Observer film critic, Philip French, who has died at the age of 82.
Nigella: Bake Off "too complicated"
Nigella Lawson has said she wouldn't be able to compete in The Great British Bake Off because the show's recipes were "too complicated".
The TV cook and author told the Radio Times that she was just "a home cook".
Speaking about how she's a trusted figure in the UK, Nigella said: "I feel that trust is sacred. I would never abuse that. Part of it is that people know how limited my skills are.
"I like baking in a homespun kind of way - if I make cookies, I don't expect them all to look the same. I'm not being modest; I'm a home cook."
I'm sure her fairy cakes taste way better than mine, though.
Gwyneth Paltrow honoured - twice
Celebrity BFF's Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson shared a night on the town together at the In Style Awards in LA last night, where Hudson presented Paltrow with her Style Icon trophy.
According to a Los Angeles Times fashion critic in the audience, Paltrow said on stage Hudson was like "a sister":
It's not been a bad few days for Paltrow, who was honoured with the Green Parent Award at the Environmental Media Association shindig in California on Sunday night - where she had mum Blythe Danner in tow.
Bullock demands more roles for women
Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has added her voice to the Hollywood gender debate, saying she hopes more roles written for men will be given to women.
Speaking at the premiere of her latest film, Our Brand Is Crisis, in Los Angeles, Bullock said: "It would be great, I think some roles belong to the male sex and some belong to the female sex, I just think writing wonderful stories that embrace and support women is needed.
"I like men, I don't want the male roles to change but I will go after a role if I think a woman can play it."
Sounds fair enough to us.
RIP Philip French
And we now bring you the sad news that former Observer film critic Philip French has died at the age of 82.
Stevens set for sci-fi
Former Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens is to star opposite Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis in sci-fi movie Colossal, Variety reports.
The film is about a woman who moves back to her hometown after losing her job and boyfriend in New York - but when she gets there, she finds she has a strange connection to a giant creature that is causing chaos in the south Korean capital, Seoul. Weird!
Stevens will play the ex-boyfriend who tries to win her back.
The British actor has been a busy boy since leaving Downton Abbey, having starred in films including Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb plus his upcoming role as the beast in Disney's live action version of Beauty and the Beast opposite Emma Watson.
We can't wait for the latter. But we'll have to - it's not out until 2017. Boo.
Witherspoon and Dern team up for TV drama
Wild co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are teaming up for a new project - adapting another book by Wild author Cheryl Strayed for the small screen.
Reports claim the trio and Strayed's husband are developing a drama for HBO based on Tiny Beautiful Things, the writer's collection of Dear Sugar advice columns for literary site The Rumpus.
"It will be a drama with a lot of humour in it, we're really excited about it," Strayedtold The Oregonian, adding it could include a role for Witherspoon as well.
HBO added: "This one-hour drama will explore love, loss, lust and life through the eyes of a Portland family who live by the mantra that the truth will never kill you."
Bieber's 'done apologising'
Justin Bieber-fever hit Radio 1 today, as the Breakfast Show broadcast Nick Grimshaw's interview with the singer.
You can watch the whole of Grimmy's interview on their website, where you can also read 26 things you didn't know about Bieber. They include his Instagram advice ("don't squint too much"), the fact he's "done apologising" and his beverage of choice: "Pop stars can drink pints."
Adele to be grilled by Graham Norton
Breaking Adele news!
The singer will join Graham Norton for a special, hour-long BBC One show as she prepares to release her new album, 25 - where she'll also perform some of her new songs for the first time.
Adele at the BBC will be her first television appearance since performing Skyfall at the 2013 Oscar ceremony.
"I can't wait," said the star. "Graham and I get on great so it's going to be a laugh."
Norton added: "If I wasn't hosting this special I'd be sat at home watching it."
It's being taped in front of a live audience - head to theBBC Music website now for your chance to be there. Read more.
Rigg backs black or lesbian 007
Continuing with our Bond theme, former Bond girl Dame Diana Rigg has said she would love to see a black or lesbian 007. The actress, who played the wife of George Lazenby's Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, told the Radio Times: "A black Bond would be lovely. I wouldn't like to see a (straight) female Bond, because we wouldn't want to lose the Bond girls. But we could have a lesbian Bond, why not?"
Adele conquers the universe
It seems Adele had nothing to fear about her comeback - with her new single, Hello, set to top the singles chart on Friday after selling 165,000 copies in three days.
The star is also set for a US number one, after selling roughly 450,000 downloads in 48 hours.
Not only that - her stylish video, directed by Canadian film-maker Xavier Dolan, has smashed Taylor Swift's record for the most views on Vevo in its first day.
Hello was watched a total of 27,717,681 times last Friday, beating the 20.1 million views Swift's Bad Blood notched up earlier this year.
It's now been watched more than 87 million times on YouTube.
And in other Adele news today, she'll be Saturday Night Live's musical guest on 21 November, when the show's being hosted by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.
Bond crazy
In case you missed it, the Royal premiere of Spectre took place last night in London and, as expected, it was a very glamorous affair.
Ricky Gervais to host Golden Globes again
Ricky Gervais has been signed up to host his fourth Golden Globes ceremony - succeeding much-loved duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who've been at the helm for the past three years.
Gervais earned himself a bit of a reputation during his last tenure, taking aim at A-list targets from Mel Gibson to Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie. He's already issued a warning to Hollywood's finest:
He seems to have a fan in Hugh Jackman though, although not everyone's as excited:
Get in touch
And of course, we want to hear from you! Let us know what you think about any of today's entertainment and arts news via the usual channels:
Email: entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk
Twitter:@BBCNewsEnts
Instagram:@BBCNewsEnts
Good morning!
Sarah Jane Griffiths
Entertainment reporter
Welcome to today's Entertainment Live page, where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the latest news from the world of entertainment and culture. On today's line-up we have Ricky Gervais news, we'll catch-up on last night's Bond premiere and Adele-mania continues (let's face it, it's just getting started). Stick with us for those stories and loads more.