Entertainment Live: 27 October 2015

That's all we've got time for today but we'll be back bright and early tomorrow morning with more highlights from the world of entertainment and the arts.

Don't forget Professor Green's thought-provoking documentary, Suicide and Me, is on BBC Three at 21:00 GMT tonight - you can read more about his emotional experience making the show in our interview.

Avalon

Also on TV tonight we are super-excited for the return of comedy Catastrophe on Channel 4 (22:00 GMT). To keep us going we'll be tuning in to Greg James' Radio 1 show a bit later, when writers and stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney will be chatting all about it. Enjoy!