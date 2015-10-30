Entertainment Live: Diane Charlemagne, Sam Sarpong remembered

Derren Brown has been telling the BBC about his forthcoming ride at Thorpe Park in Surrey.
A team of 1,000 technicians are working to bring the attraction to life in 2016.
Billed as a "fully immersive psychological attraction", the 13-minute journey is "designed to manipulate the human mind".
"The only brief was to make something that was fun and thrilling," Brown told us earlier.
"The sheer budget involved is huge. This is their biggest investment in anything, which is amazing and genuinely is a world first.
"There is nothing like it."
In keeping with his stage shows, though, he is keeping schtum about how it will work.
"It isn't a rollercoaster, it's an experience. If I described it you, you would think it sounded exciting.
"If it does everything that it should do, it will be phenomenal".
Brown is due to start a West End run of his latest show, Miracle, next month.
Brydon to present theatre awards
Rob Brydon is to present this year's London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, to be held the Old Vic theatre on 22 November.
The comic actor recently appeared at the venue in Future Conditional, the first play produced under the stewardship of new artistic director Matthew Warchus.
Newsnight 'concern' over seized computer
The editor of Newsnight has expressed concern over the seizure of a BBC journalist's laptop by police acting under the Terrorism Act.
Ian Katz said police using the act to access information shared between journalists and sources could cause problems when reporting about Islamic State (IS).
While we would not seek to obstruct any police investigation, we are concerned that the use of the Terrorism Act to obtain communication between journalists and sources will make it very difficult for reporters to cover this issue of critical public interest."
The BBC has confirmed that journalist Secunder Kermani, who had been in contact with a man in Syria who was publicly identified as an IS extremist, handed over the computer after officers secured a judge's order.
Speaking of Shakespeare, here's a picture of actor Sam Marks wearing armour and a crown in Westminster Abbey in London.
The Royal Shakespeare Company thespian performed the St Crispin's Day speech from Henry V earlier at a service marking the 600th anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt, so memorably recreated in the Bard's history play.
Shakespeare celebration announced
You've heard of William Shakespeare, right? That playwright fella from Stratford-upon-Avon who fell in love with Gwyneth Paltrow?
Well, it's hoped that a lot more people will know a lot more about him next year thanks to Shakespeare Lives, a global programme of events celebrating his life, works and cultural influence on the 400th anniversary of his death.
The British Council, the British Film Institute, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the BBC are just some of the organisations involved in an ambitious initiative that will include films, exhibitions and new productions of his plays.
Here's what culture secretary John Whittingdale has to say about it.
Shakespeare is one of our greatest literary exports - 400 years after his death, his works continue to thrill audiences of all ages right across the world, and are a source of inspiration for film directors, writers, artists and more. I'm delighted that Shakespeare Lives will be recognising one of our most celebrated writers of all time."
Robert De Niro let the side down a little with his sartorial selection as he attended the launch of a new casino in Macau with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.
De Niro and Scorsese have made loads of films together - Mean Streets and GoodFellas, to name but two - while DiCaprio worked with Scorsese on Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street and three other titles.
De Niro and DiCaprio, meanwhile, both appeared in 1996 drama Marvin's Room. But The Audition - a short film they've made to promote the $3.2 billion Studio City resort - is the first one they've done all together.
Time for a feature, perhaps?
Banks 'to return for Perfect 3'
Variety
Elizabeth Banks is set to return to the director's chair for the third film in the Pitch Perfect series.
The Hunger Games actress directed the second movie which earned $286m (£187m) worldwide, more than double the 2012 original's $113m (£74m) global tally.
Stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson have already agreed deals to return.
Banks is also attached to the planned reboot of Charlie's Angels.
The London Korean Film Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary next month with one of its biggest celebrations of South Korean cinema to date.
The 13-day event kicks off on Monday with the UK premiere of Ode to My Father, an unashamedly heart-tugging tale of a young man (Hwang Jung-min, pictured), who dedicates his life to taking care of his family after they are displaced during the Korean War.
Other highlights include Veteran, a raucously funny cop comedy that, like Ode to My Father, has been a huge hit at the South Korean box office.
Check out the trailer for this year's festival, which runs from 2 to 14 November at various London venues.
Having spent the summer playing The Elephant Man on the London stage, Bradley Cooper is no stranger to the English capital.
Which probably explains why he looked so comfortable on the red carpet last night at the UK premiere of Burnt, a new film in which he plays a gifted if temperamental chef.
Cooper, who made Burnt shortly after shooting Oscar-nominated drama American Sniper, admitted to BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi there are parallels to be drawn between operating in a war zone and the pressures of working in a Michelin-starred restaurant.
"I did find similarities," he said. "There's something about that environment being hyper-real."
Welcome to today's live page, your one-stop shop for all things in the worlds of arts, entertainment, media and culture.
Today we'll have a look at how BBC radio stations are performing, mark the beginning of One Direction's curtain call and salute the return of Phil Collins. We'll also be hearing from Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller, whose new film Burnt is set in the world of Michelin-starred restaurants.
Rihanna accepts new film role
French director Luc Besson has revealed that Rihanna will play a role in his next film.
"RIHANNA is in VALERIAN!!!!! ....and she has a big part!!" he wrote on Instagram. "I'm Sooo excited!!!😊"
No word on who Rihanna is playing yet, but she will star alongside Dane DeHaan and British model-cum-actress Cara Delevingne.
The film is an adaptation of a best-selling graphic novel series about a time-travelling agent from the 28th Century.
Its release is scheduled slightly sooner than that, in July 2017.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O has recorded the theme song for new video game Rise of the Tomb Raider.
I Shall Rise will feature at the end of the latest in the Lara Croft series and will be released digitally.
"I think they wanted to bring on the melodrama with this song," said the singer, who was Oscar-nominated last year for the song she contributed to Spike Jonze's film Her.
"It's kind of the theme of Lara's creation myth, the moment that defines her becoming an icon."
No snippets of the song yet, but here's a trailer for the game which is out next month.
Cooper calls for wage 'transparency'
Bradley Cooper has called for greater transparency in the way that movie actors are paid.
It comes after his American Hustle co-star Jennifer Lawrencewrote an article bemoaning her reluctance to fight for a higher salary after it was revealed in the Sony email leak she was paid less then her male co-stars in the film.
"Putting a microscope on it and having the impact that it's had is a great thing," Cooper told the BBC's Tim Masters while promoting his latest movie Burnt.
"Obviously transparency is necessary in order to help that equilibrium occur."
Burnt, which co-stars Sienna Miller (above), is out in the UK on 6 November.
Derren attraction is 'world first'
Undead and loving it
Here's a picture of Iggy Pop performing at the Hollywood launch of Ash vs Evil Dead, a new horror comedy series based on Sam Raimi's Evil Dead film franchise.
Bruce Campbell, pictured below with co-star Lucy Lawless, reprises his role as the undead-battling Ash in the show, which makes its US TV debut on Saturday.
Mark his words
Here's a picture of Avengers star Mark Ruffalo next to Michael Rezendes, the Boston Globe reporter he portrays in Oscar-tipped drama Spotlight.
The film, which tells of the Globe's attempts to expose a harrowing history of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, had its Boston premiere on Wednesday.
Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Mad Men's John Slattery also star in Tom McCarthy's gripping and sobering film, which reaches British cinemas in January.
Jekyll can't Hyde from Ofcom
ITV drama Jekyll and Hyde debuted on Sunday to a deluge of complaints from viewers who felt it was "too scary" to be broadcast at 18:30 GMT.
Now the media watchdog Ofcom has confirmed it is to investigate whether the programme "complied with rules on appropriate scheduling and violent content before the watershed".
Ofcom said it received 459 complaints following the episode, which featured two murders, a half-human, half-dog creature and, of course, good guy Jekyll transforming into the sinister Hyde.Read more on this story.
We few, we happy few
Easy come, easy go
"I see a little silhouetto of a man, Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?"
Having planted that earworm in your head, let us usher you towards a piece we've written, with some help from Brian May, marking the 40th anniversary of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.Read the feature.
Swift countersues in 'grope' case
Last monthit was reported that Taylor Swift was being sued by a Denver DJ who claimed he was fired after being falsely accused of groping her.
The alleged incident took place in 2013 at a concert in Colorado and led to David Mueller losing his job at radio station KYGO.
In a legal action filed last month, Mueller claimed "the contention that [he] lifted up Ms Swift's skirt and touched her bottom... is nonsense".
Now Swift has responded by filing a counterclaim, refuting the DJ's claim that the alleged assault was the act of one of his superiors.
"Mueller's newfound claim that he is the 'wrong guy'... is specious," write Swift's lawyers.
"Ms Swift knows exactly who committed the assault - it was Mueller."Read more on this story.
Roadshow record broken
A sport-related item has become the most valuable artefact to be found on Antiques Roadshow in the show's 38 years on air.
The item - described as "a world-famous piece owned by a sporting institution" - was valued at £1m during an edition filmed at Harrogate's Royal Hall.
Fiona Bruce (pictured) will reveal the exact nature and value of the item when the show is broadcast in April.Read more on this story.
Rock classic celebrates 50 years
Fifty years ago today, The Who released their now-classic track My Generation.
Amazingly, it took four weeks to climb the singles chart to number two and was kept off the top of the chart by The Seekers.
Six decades later, remaining band members Roger Daltrey 71, and Pete Townshend, 70, are still singing "Hope I die before I get old."
Here's a reminder, not that you need one, of this seminal teenage anthem.
Smarten up, Bob!
Banks 'to return for Perfect 3'
Elizabeth Banks is set to return to the director's chair for the third film in the Pitch Perfect series.
The Hunger Games actress directed the second movie which earned $286m (£187m) worldwide, more than double the 2012 original's $113m (£74m) global tally.
Stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson have already agreed deals to return.
Banks is also attached to the planned reboot of Charlie's Angels.
Sam Sarpong tributes
Former T4 presenter Vernon Kay has added to the tributes being paid to Sam Sarpong, the brother of Kay's friend and colleague June.
US actor Wilmer Valderrama also posted this photo montage Sarpong, with whom he worked on MTV's Yo Momma, alongside a lengthy remembrance.
The force is strong with Lucas
Chicago's city council - not to be confused with the Jedi council - has come to the aid of George Lucas, granting him permission to build a $400m (£262m) museum along the shores of Lake Michigan.
A unanimous vote will allow the Star Wars creator to build the 300,000 square foot Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
The project was personally endorsed by city mayor Rahm Emanuel, who said it was a coup for Chicago to be chosen over San Francisco, where Lucas's film company is based.
It might not be plain sailing for the project, though, which continues to face stiff opposition from environmentalists.
The museum is expected to house artefacts and costumes from the Star Wars and Indiana Jones films and will also include three auditoriums for screenings, lectures and workshops.Read more on this story.
'An amazing human being'
TV presenter June Sarpong has issued a statement about her brother Sam, who died on Monday after jumping from a bridge in Pasadena, California.
Sam, an MTV presenter and fashion model, also had acting roles in such US shows as Cold Case and Bones.
Read more on this story.
Korean film in spotlight
The London Korean Film Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary next month with one of its biggest celebrations of South Korean cinema to date.
The 13-day event kicks off on Monday with the UK premiere of Ode to My Father, an unashamedly heart-tugging tale of a young man (Hwang Jung-min, pictured), who dedicates his life to taking care of his family after they are displaced during the Korean War.
Other highlights include Veteran, a raucously funny cop comedy that, like Ode to My Father, has been a huge hit at the South Korean box office.
Check out the trailer for this year's festival, which runs from 2 to 14 November at various London venues.
Souper Cooper
Having spent the summer playing The Elephant Man on the London stage, Bradley Cooper is no stranger to the English capital.
Which probably explains why he looked so comfortable on the red carpet last night at the UK premiere of Burnt, a new film in which he plays a gifted if temperamental chef.
Cooper, who made Burnt shortly after shooting Oscar-nominated drama American Sniper, admitted to BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi there are parallels to be drawn between operating in a war zone and the pressures of working in a Michelin-starred restaurant.
"I did find similarities," he said. "There's something about that environment being hyper-real."
Watch the full interview.
Tributes to Inner City Life singer
Drum and bass musician Goldie has led tributes to Urban Cookie Collective singer Diane Charlemagne, who has died of cancer aged 51.
Charlemagne featured on Goldie's 1994 hit Inner City Life.
The year before, as part of Urban Cookie Collective, she had a hit with The Key The Secret.
The singer also toured with Moby, who paid his own tribute to the singer.
Soul singer Beverley Knight, currently starring in the West End production of Cats, also paid homage.
Phil's back
Nearly five years after he announced his departure from music, Phil Collins has announced he is "no longer officially retired".
"The horse is out of the stable and I'm raring to go," the 64-year-old told Rolling Stone.
Apart from Sir Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, Collins is the only artist to have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide as a solo artist and as a member of a band.
Following a reissue of his solo albums, he said "it would be silly to not make more music."Read more on this story.
BBC digital stations lead the way
Radio 4 Extra is now the BBC's biggest digital channel, according to new figures from Rajar - the body that measures radio audiences.
The station attracted an average of 2.20 million listeners per week between July and September 2015, up from 1.63 million over the same period last year.
Radio 5 live Sports Extra also saw a 42% rise as its audience hit 1.73 million listeners, while around 2.19 million listeners tuned into 6 Music.
It's not such great news for Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw (pictured above with Adele), who saw his audience dip by 1% to 5.5m.
Over on Radio 2, meanwhile, new Top Gear host Chris Evans saw his breakfast show audience rise by 1% to 9.42m.
We'll have to wait until the next quarter to see how Chris Moyles has been doing, as his new Radio X show launched after the reporting period.
Welcome to today's live page, your one-stop shop for all things in the worlds of arts, entertainment, media and culture.
Today we'll have a look at how BBC radio stations are performing, mark the beginning of One Direction's curtain call and salute the return of Phil Collins. We'll also be hearing from Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller, whose new film Burnt is set in the world of Michelin-starred restaurants.
We hope that's enough to whet your appetite.