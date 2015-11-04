Entertainment Live: BBC orders more Doctor Foster; Take That for Strictly
Summary
- News and updates for 3 November 2015
- Tributes to actor and writer Colin Welland
- BBC drama Doctor Foster to get a second series
- Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials adapted for TV
- Jess Glynne records this year's Children in Need single
Live Reporting
By Emma Saunders and Kev Geoghegan
All times stated are UK
Adele gets the Attenborough treatment
The lesser-spotted Adele has recently come out from the undergrowth.
To mark the reappearance of this rare creature, Sir David Attenborough has narrated the video for her new single in his inimitable style.
Snoopy gets Hollywood star
Snoopy has landed his own star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.
The lovable beagle's star is next to one for the cartoonist Charles Schulz, who created the Peanuts comic strip.
Schulz's son Craig was at the event and said how proud his father, who died in in 2000, would have been:
Snoopy and Charlie Brown: The Peanuts Movie is out in December.
Doctor Foster gets second series
Hit BBC One drama Doctor Foster has been commissioned for another series.
The suspenseful first series, based around a floundering marriage, had impressive ratings earlier this year - the finale drew 10 million viewers.
Writer and creator Mike Bartlett said:
And Suranne Jones, who plays Gemma, said:
Miguel joins cast of Live By Night
Grammy award winning R&B singer Miguel will be making his movie debut in Ben Affleck's upcoming prohibition-era crime drama, Live By Night, with Leonardo DiCaprio serving as producer.
Based on a novel by Dennis Lehane, Live By Night centres on Joe Coughlin (Affleck), the rogue son of a police captain who becomes a notorious gangster.
Miguel will be playing the role of Esteban, the brother of a woman (portrayed by Zoe Saldana), who crosses paths with Coughlin.
Filming began last week and will be released sometime in 2017.
Tributes to Colin Welland
Tributes have been paid to Colin Welland, who won an Oscar for writing Chariots of Fire (above left) and a Bafta for acting in Kes.
Welland, who has died at the age of 81, first found fame on TV in Z Cars in the 1960s. His co-star Brian Blessed has described him as "a great writer and a very natural actor".
Read more about Colin Welland's career.
Karl Lagerfeld honoured by the British Fashion Council
Karl Lagerfeld will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at this year's British Fashion Awards on 23 November.
Lagerfeld has spent over 50 years at the heart of the fashion industry, helming some of the world's most iconic brands such as Chloe and Fendi, not to mention transforming the classic French house, Chanel, into a global superbrand.
Chair of the British Fashion Council, Natalie Massenet commented: "Karl Lagerfeld defines outstanding. He is the champion of excellence, the master of the exceptional and one of the most iconic figures globally from our industry."
Previous winners of the outstanding achievement award include Anna Wintour and Manolo Blahnik.
Take That to light up Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly Come Dancing embarks on its annual pilgrimage to the world famous Blackpool Tower this month for it's "biggest and best seaside special to date".
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting the event as the eight remaining couples take to the dance floor, and, as "an extra special treat for viewers... one of the nation's best loved bands", Take That, will debut their new single in the ballroom.
Take That said: "We love playing Strictly and the Blackpool crowd are always up for a big night out!"
Strictly Come Dancing will be live from Blackpool Tower on 21 November with the results show airing on 22 November on BBC One.
Grimmy takes aim at Kardashian
Radio Times
Kim Kardashian has "nothing to say" and has "no opinions on anything", according to The X Factor judge and Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.
"Fame is a tricky one," he told the Radio Times.
"If you're Amy Winehouse and famous for writing great songs, that's great, but it blows my mind that so many people engage with someone like Kim Kardashian.
"She's got nothing to say, no opinions on anything.
"I'd hate teenagers to think that's the way to be happy because it's not - it's fake."
Whatever you do, don't sit on the fence Grimmy!
ABC Family is in search for a mini Nicki
ABC Family has announced it will hold an open online casting call for a pre-teen girl to play the young Nicki Minaj in the upcoming sitcom about the rapper's life.
The show will relive Minaj's upbringing in Queens, New York in the 90s after her family emigrated from Trinidad.
Nicki Minaj will not only produce and appear in the show but will also pen raps for her younger self.
Vivienne Westwood on Margaret Thatcher
Margaret Thatcher was not only Britain's first (and so far only) female prime minister - she was also "probably the best dressed woman" of her era.
That's according to fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood. Dame Vivienne was speaking after the V&A Museum turned down the chance to exhibit some of Lady Thatcher's clothes.
Dame Vivienne is no fan of her politics, but said:
Trisha's country honour
Country music star Trisha Yearwood has been honoured by former President Jimmy Carter and pop star Justin Timberlake at the 53rd annual ASCAP Country Music Awards.
The Grammy-winning artist, who has sold more than 12 million albums, was given the Voice of Music Award.
Fellow country stars including Lady Antebellum and Reba McEntire surprised the singer with performances of her songs, including She's In Love With the Boy and Walkaway Joe.
And there's more country fun to come - the 49th annual Country Music Association Awards will be presented on Wednesday in Nashville, hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.
Yee-ha.
RIP Collin Welland
Oscar-winning writer and actor Colin Welland has died aged 81, his family has announced.
Welland, whose acting credits include Kes and Z Cars, won his Academy Award for the screenplay of Chariots of Fire in 1982.
He memorably held his statuette aloft during his acceptance speech and announced, "The British are coming!"
In a statement, his family said he had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for several years but died peacefully in his sleep.Read the full story.
Xander sings
Not many people know this, but Pointless host Alexander Armstrong was a choir boy at Durham Cathedral and choral scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge.
After that, he intended to study at the Royal College of Music, until he met Ben Miller and turned to a career in comedy instead.
"Singing is really what I was meant to do," Armstrong told BBC Radio 3's In Tune.
"I reached a pinnacle, then at the end of that I gave it up.
"I think a lot of people do. I can't be the only choral scholar who's suddenly [given] it up to do something else. It's kind of heartbreaking."
The 45-year-old last sang professionally in 1992, but says he's "done enough to keep it ticking over".
Now, he's recorded an album, A Year of Songs, featuring several pieces that he holds dear to his heart, including Rothbury Hills – a song from the area in which he grew up – George Gershwin's Summertime and Stranger in Paradise.
He performed the latter live on Radio 3. Have a listen below.
Lewis heads for retirement
It's the end of an era tonight as TV detective Lewis starts his final goodbye in the first episode of a two-part film.
ITV has confirmed that stars Kevin Whately and Laurence Fox have decided to retire from the drama after 10 years as Robbie Lewis and James Hathaway.
Whately first starred with John Thaw in Inspector Morse in 1987.
Following Thaw's death in 2002, Lewis teamed up with the younger Hathaway (Fox).
What Lies Tangled starts tonight at 21:00 and concludes on next Tuesday on ITV.
Read the full story.
Lobster leads film nominations
Surreal comedy drama The Lobster is leading the nominations for the British Independent Film Awards, which were announced this morning.
It's up for best film, best director (Yorgos Lanthimos), best actor (Colin Farrell), best supporting actor (Ben Whishaw) and best supporting actress (Olivia Colman). It's also nominated for best screenplay and best producer. Phew.
45 Years and Macbeth both have six nominations each.
Asif Kapadia's Amy Winehouse documentary Amy has five nominations, while Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne-Marie Duff are all nominated for their performances in Suffragette.
Read the story.
Rod Stewart's family-inspired album
Gravel-voiced troubadour Rod Stewart has been talking to BBC Breakfast about his new album, which shows off a softer side to the reformed wild man of rock.
Another Country's themes include his settled home life, his love of football and songs inspired by soldiers in World War 2.
He is playing the festival of remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.
Theroux makes new Savile documentary
For three months until the beginning of 2000, Louis Theroux made one of his best known documentaries: When Louis Met Jimmy.
For several years afterwards, he maintained a friendship with Jimmy Savile, on occasion staying in his home.
Jimmy Savile had been one of Britain's best-loved celebrities. But after his death, he was revealed to be a predatory sex offender.
Now, in light of the revelations about the disgraced star, Louis is revisiting the subject.
In this second film, Louis will set out to understand the truth more fully by talking to the people Savile knew and introduced Louis to between 1999 and 2004, people who worked closely with him as well as some of his victims, friends and family.
Louis will look at exactly how Savile get away with it for all those years. It should make for compelling, if difficult, viewing.
Michael Moore vs the censors
Michael Moore is appealing against the R rating given to his new documentary Where to Invade Next by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).
In a statement, the film-maker said the MPAA gave his film an R rating for "language, some violent images, drug use and brief graphic nudity".
In the film, Moore travels abroad to see what ideas the US can co-opt from other nations. Moore took aim at the MPAA's decision on Twitter:
Pullman's Dark Materials on the BBC
A new drama series based on Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy trilogy of novels, His Dark Materials, is to air on the BBC.
And Dakota Blue Richards, who played the lead role of Lyra in the 2007 film adaptation, has said she would love to be involved in the new series.
She won the part after beating thousands of other girls at open auditions around the UK.
Dakota has since gone on to star in teen drama Skins and is currently playing Stella in a theatre production of A Street Car Named Desire at the Curve Theatre in Leicester
Speaking about the new series, Pullman said: "It's been a constant source of pleasure to me to see this story adapted to different forms... it's been a radio play, a stage play, a film, an audiobook, a graphic novel - and now comes this version for television.
"As for the BBC, it has no stronger supporter than me. I couldn't be more pleased with this news."
His Dark Materials has been published in more than 40 languages and has sold nearly 17.5 million copies worldwide.
Bieber taken off probation
BBC Newsbeat
Justin Bieber was taken off formal probation by a US judge on Monday following his conviction for vandalism for throwing eggs at a neighbour's house.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Andrea Thompson changed the status of his probation to informal after receiving good reports on his two-year probation sentence, according to court documents.
As part of his sentence, the 21-year-old has performed 40 hours of community service at a family homeless shelter and carried out maintenance work.
The ruling means the 21-year-old won't have to report to a probation officer any more.
So on your best behaviour now, Justin.
Jess Glynne sings for Children in Need
Jess Glynne has followed in the footsteps of Ellie Goulding and Girls Aloud and has recorded this year's Children in Need single.
Take Me Home is on sale from today and will help raise money for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.
Jess said: "This is a song about the need to have someone who cares when you are at your most vulnerable.
"It's an emotional song for me and I have to admit it brings me to tears when I sing it live, likewise when I made the video."
What do think of the song?
Museum declines Thatcher wardrobe
The Daily Telegraph
The Victoria and Albert Museum in London has said it turned down the contents of the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's wardrobe.
The gallery told her family it collected items of "outstanding aesthetic or technical quality" rather than garments with "social historical value".
More than 300 items, including her blue velvet wedding dress (above), will now be sold at auction next month.
Read more.
JK writing another children's book
Hold on to your hats - JK Rowling is writing a new children's book.
"I have written part of a children's book that I really love, so there will be another children's book and I have ideas for other adult books.
"I sometimes worry I'll die before I've written them all out. That's my mid-life crisis."
She also chatted to Radio 2's Simon Mayo on Monday about her alter ego, crime writer Robert Galbraith.
What's the story?
A feature-length documentary about rock group Oasis is to be produced by the team behind the record-breaking film about Amy Winehouse.
The project will "document the journey from the moment in 1991 when Noel Gallagher joined his brother Liam's band " to their acrimonious split.
Amy director Asif Kapadia has taken a production role on the film while Mat Whitecross will direct, having previously made the Stone Roses' film Spike Island.
Read more.
Stone Roses - just the same old song?
Mark Savage
Music reporter
The announcement of The Stone Roses' new live shows came 813 days after they last appeared on stage (in Osaka, Japan) but a staggering 7,637 days since their most recent album.
So the big question is whether they'll have any new songs to play.
When the Mancunian band first reunited in 2011, singer Ian Brown said: "It's not a trip down memory lane, not at all. We are doing new songs."
No songs appeared.
Earlier this year, bassist Mani said the band had "been working on a few bits” and a new album was coming in “2015 man, 2015!”
No songs have appeared.
Recording new music is always a dilemma for reformed bands: Is it really worth tainting your legacy (and your setlist) with substandard material?
Blur waited six years after their comeback concerts before releasing this year's well-received Magic Whip album. But by all accounts the record was a happy accident, prompted by a cancelled concert which left the band at a loose end for a week in Japan.
So have The Stone Roses got another great album in them? They certainly sounded vital and reinvigorated at their previous comeback shows. But the band also have a perfectionist streak: They know full-well that a greatest hits set would be preferable to an hour of underwhelming "new ones".
What do you think? Would you like to hear new Stone Roses material? Or should they preserve their legacy?
Peter Donaldson RIP
The broadcaster and former BBC Radio 4 newsreader, Peter Donaldson, has died at the age of 70. He had been suffering from cancer.
Donaldson spent the first 14 years of his life in the Middle East before moving to London.
He got his first job as an announcer with the forces radio station, BFBS, before joining Radio 2 in 1970. He soon switched to Radio 4, becoming the station's chief announcer in 1983. His last broadcast was in 2012.
Tributes from colleagues have been appearing on Twitter.
You may have missed...
Star Trek looks set to live long and prosper as a new TV series will launch in January 2017, CBS has announced.
Apparently it "will introduce new characters seeking imaginative new worlds and new civilizations".
In other news, music mogul Simon Cowell has been honoured with the Music Industry Trusts Award in London.
Past recipients include Sir Elton John, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Tom Jones and Kylie Minogue.
And in the literary world, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Half of a Yellow Sun has topped a list of the last decade's winners of the Baileys Women's Fiction Prize.
The "Best of the Best" award celebrates 20 years of the annual £30,000 prize.
So, got some thoughts on any of our stories today? Anything we have missed? Then we want to hear from you and no excuses.
Autism book is a winner
The Samuel Johnson Prize for Non-Fiction has been won by a book about autism, the first popular science book to win the prize in its 17-year history.
The judges said Neurotribes: The Legacy of Autism and How to Think Smarter About People Who Think Differently by Steve Silberman was a "tour de force" of journalistic and scientific research.
Silberman picks up £20,000 for his efforts.
"He has injected a hopeful note into a conversation that's normally dominated by despair," said chair of the judges, historian Anne Applebaum.Read the full story.
Stone Roses are back
The internet was awash with speculation as to what the Stone Roses had up their sleeves when these lemons started appearing across Manchester.
Well now we know. The band has announced three live shows next summer, their first gigs in three years.
The group will play at the Etihad Stadium in their home city of Manchester on 17 and 18 June and at the T in the Park festival in Strathallan on 8 July.
Tickets for all three go on sale at 09:30 GMT on Friday.
It's fair to say some of you are... rather excited.
and some of you are not bothered...
Read more.
Good morning!
Emma Saunders
Entertainment reporter
Hello and welcome to what is hopefully going to be another exciting day on the arts and entertainment live page. We've got news on the Stone Roses for you plus, for you literary types, the name of this year's Samuel Johnson Prize winner. And what did JK Rowling reveal to Simon Mayo on his BBC Radio 2 show yesterday? Stick with us to find out.