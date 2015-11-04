Entertainment Live: BBC orders more Doctor Foster; Take That for Strictly

BBC

The announcement of The Stone Roses' new live shows came 813 days after they last appeared on stage (in Osaka, Japan) but a staggering 7,637 days since their most recent album.

So the big question is whether they'll have any new songs to play.

When the Mancunian band first reunited in 2011, singer Ian Brown said: "It's not a trip down memory lane, not at all. We are doing new songs."

No songs appeared.

Earlier this year, bassist Mani said the band had "been working on a few bits” and a new album was coming in “2015 man, 2015!”

No songs have appeared.

Recording new music is always a dilemma for reformed bands: Is it really worth tainting your legacy (and your setlist) with substandard material?

Blur waited six years after their comeback concerts before releasing this year's well-received Magic Whip album. But by all accounts the record was a happy accident, prompted by a cancelled concert which left the band at a loose end for a week in Japan.

So have The Stone Roses got another great album in them? They certainly sounded vital and reinvigorated at their previous comeback shows. But the band also have a perfectionist streak: They know full-well that a greatest hits set would be preferable to an hour of underwhelming "new ones".

